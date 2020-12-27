EOG's Best Bet thread for Monday, December 28

I posted this the other day and it goes Monday at Noon



Everton +1 +106



Gimme this 365 days a year - 366 this year!



City doesn't give up goals but Everton will be tough to score on, too. U3 -115ish looks great, too since I just don't see how 4 goals are scored here. I think we are looking at a 1-1/2-1 kind of game here. Some books are now up to Everton +1.25 -115/-120ish. Take +1.25 and at worst you make +0.5 units.



As for my Monday BB



Tuesday Dec 29: Burnley/Sheffield United Un1.5 +194



Sheffield can't score - their TT for this one is 1 with Under being -135ish so the books are telling us the Blades won't score. Burnley ain't much better. Sheffield loses 1 goal games. I see this one finishing 1-0 for Burnley and odds are that will be my Tuesday BB at a price of +575





Winkyduck 722-973-51 -4.35 UNITS (Tuesday Dec 29: Burnley/Sheffield United Un1.5 +194; Alex Faust to be the new Jeopardy host +1800 AND Anderson Cooper +500; Eagles to make the Playoffs +150; GA Senate Race: Jon Ossoff +194 AND Raphael Warnock +180 AND Perdue/Warnock +800; Repubs Control the Senate +150; Dems Control the Senate +130; Mac Jones to win the Heisman +175; Saints to win the NFC +593; Will there be a Red Card 9:30 or earlier into a PL game all season: Yes -115; West Brom to be Relegated +100 AND Fulham to be Relegated +110)