EOG's Best Bet thread for Monday, February 14

These were Sunday's BB and they go Monday so..............Oilers 1P: ML -124 and -0.5 +164PinnyTuesday in the 5th division of English Football (Soccer):I will admit I know NOHING about either team playing in this game. EXCEPT for the fact the last time Altrincham opponent in this game, Boreham Wood took the pitch it was on Feb. 6 when they SHOCKED 2nd tier - and probably going to be promoted to the Premier League next season, Bournemouth away from home. I expect a massive letdown from Wood even though with a win here they move to within 3 points of the top spot in the standings wit 3 games in hand so a win here would be huge in their battle to get back into the English Football League (4th tier and up). If Boreham Wood comes to play here I am cooked. These 2 met earlier and drew 1-1. I'd be happy with that which is why I am taking a lower handicap and total for a better price.