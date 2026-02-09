EOG's Best Bet thread for Monday, February 9

It started with me. Jimmy joined. Now Viejo. Pretty soon the entire forum is going to be fucking with you, JK, because you show less proof of life than Mommy Guthrie except nobody would pay a ransom for you.
Or keep doing what you are doing and this unserious immature deeply mentally disturbed individual will continue to be awol. He doesn't care. As a scum poster noted. He's no longer getting paid enough to care. But if you make a counter move, the idiot owners of this forum will care enough to make JK do his job or send him on his way with the red card.