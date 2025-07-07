EOG's Best Bet thread for Monday, July 7

J

Jammer

EOG Dedicated
Wimbledon:
Cobolli -118 over Cilic (Fanduel)
Andreeva -2.5 games (-120) Draftkings
Samsonova -1.5 sets (-146) Fanduel
Chan/Krejcikova -132 (Fanduel)
Kudermetova/Mertens- Haddad Maia/Siegemund over 22.5 games (-112) Fanduel
 
Dell Dude

Dell Dude

EOG Master
Dell Dude 1-6, -3.85. I was going to switch to bases but Emma was a big match. I am definitely switching now. Out of ladies. Need to go 17-6. If it ain't rough.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top