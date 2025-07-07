EOG's Best Bet thread for Monday, July 7

John Kelly
Good luck.
Wimbledon:
Kudermetova/Mertens- Haddad Maia/Siegemund over 22.5 games (-112) Fanduel
Wimbledon:
Chan/Krejcikova -132 (Fanduel)
2-0 with 1 play left. Love when you whine and bitch though. Womp Womp. Next.Another loss. Team Barby out. Great capping, Jammer. Samsonova about to be a loss. Watch this bum's only win be Andreeva just because.
That red card came too late. Almost a glimmer of hope. 1-1 FTWomen's Euro Championships
Italy/Portugal OVER 2.5 -105
Bet365