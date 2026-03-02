EOG's Best Bet thread for Monday, March 2

John Kelly
Born Gambler
Good luck.
18 ungraded winners. Never change, JK.
Dell Dude 18-0, +262.7
The Dude abides tables tennis +1
ebasketball 1st qtr over winner +1
Sydney Roosters rugby +1
sCameron trophy +1
Rosey trophy +2200
Bonzai tennis +188
Angels (live) +680
Jimmy the Geek next post +1
Fleetwood Mac +1100
Oochie Momma +240
Oregon +138
I feel pretty Spo 2 teamer +271 (-110 adjusted)
All the right moves Fake Forest, Puke over +257
Where is my t-shirt, Alabama, cRaptors +367
Still the won, Wobbly +400
Taxans 2 defensive touchdowns +12500
JK grades Canada Bob's 2 losers and 2 pushes +100
Echavarria trophy +7800
Dell Dude wins $33,333 this weekend
Fuck Louisville kidd vs Jimmy be best
Epstein hoax
ET Hoax
No worries Dell. T minus 2 days until I once again go back into isolation when it comes to posting POD's.I've done everything but post a walkoff yet JK refuses to grade. While this is going on, the forum has gone down the toilet. Posters are leaving and Canada Bob exposed raw as a past posting fake betting cheat. Good job, JK. You for sure showed me. Don't forget to start the April Fool bogus thread with me as the contestant so I can tell you to fuck off again. Good times. Good times!