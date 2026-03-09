EOG's Best Bet thread for Monday, March 9

Dell Dude 18-0, +262.7

The Dude abides tables tennis +1
ebasketball 1st qtr over winner +1
Sydney Roosters rugby +1
sCameron trophy +1
Rosey trophy +2200
Bonzai tennis +188
Angels (live) +680
Jimmy the Geek next post +1
Fleetwood Mac +1100
Oochie Momma +240
Oregon +138
I feel pretty Spo 2 teamer +271 (-110 adjusted)
All the right moves Fake Forest, Puke over +257
Where is my t-shirt, Alabama, cRaptors +367
Still the won, Wobbly +400
Taxans 2 defensive touchdowns +12500
JK grades Canada Bob's 2 losers as 2 pushes +100
Echavarria trophy +7800
Slut Mary wins West Coast conference tourney +250
Dell Dude wins $33,333 this weekend
Fuck Louisville kidd vs Jimmy be best
Epstein hoax
ET Hoax
 
Indian Wells Tennis:
Muchova/Ruzic over 19.5 (-110) FD
Mertens/Bencic over 21.5 (-120) FD
Cerundolo/Draper over 22.5 (-119) FD
Vacherot/Rudd over 22.5 (-128) FD
 
I'd point out Jammer is not supposed to post more than 1 play but much like international law, there are no rules for be best. Computer Bob getting 2 pushes for 2 fake bet losses in the Olympics sealed the fate of this stupid EOG daily thread. Go ahead and post a dozen more tennis plays, Jammer. Anything goes. The only "rule" left standing is my grading suspension. JK suddenly becomes as disciplined as Scottie Scheffler in a major.
 
Dell Dude said:
I'd point out Jammer is not supposed to post more than 1 play but much like international law, there are no rules for be best. Computer Bob getting 2 pushes for 2 fake bet losses in the Olympics sealed the fate of this stupid EOG daily thread. Go ahead and post a dozen more tennis plays, Jammer. Anything goes. The only "rule" left standing is my grading suspension. JK suddenly becomes as disciplined as Scottie Scheffler in a major.
According to Jammer, only faggots post more than one pick a day in the Best Bet Thread.

John Kelly

Thread 'EOG's Best Bet thread for Wednesday, September 6'

Post your BEST BET of the day for Wednesday, September 6.

This thread will be a daily feature at EOG.

Follow the guidelines listed below when submitting your selection:

1) Post ONE play only (All plays are risking x to win one unit OR risking 1 unit to win y)
2) Include betting numbers with current price and available sports book
3) Do not edit your play or it will be graded as a loss

Contributors with profits of five or more units are highlighted in boldface type.


EOG Scoreboard
2sweet 0-1 -1.13 UNITS
4625 0-2 -2.20 UNITS
5 star bomb 1-2 -1.15 UNITS
5teamparlay 3-1 +1.90...

Still trying to figure what JK was warning me about.
 
nhl ottawa -1.5 +113 pinny

Is Mr Kelly in love with railbird?(3 eog grand challenges in 12 months, 0 for me)
 
Simply setting futility records just like in phase 1.
 
If I win Heat vs Suns and you don't grade it, you better hope I don't get a shout out from Fagduel. I will put you on blast like Trump put the Ayatollah. Metaphorically of course.
 
I got this coward so fucked in the head, that every post he makes has my name in there. This faggot is consumed by me.
You can’t make this up.
I wonder if this nut job ever thought it would get this bad.
 
Dell Dude said:
I'd point out Jammer is not supposed to post more than 1 play but much like international law, there are no rules for be best. Computer Bob getting 2 pushes for 2 fake bet losses in the Olympics sealed the fate of this stupid EOG daily thread. Go ahead and post a dozen more tennis plays, Jammer. Anything goes. The only "rule" left standing is my grading suspension. JK suddenly becomes as disciplined as Scottie Scheffler in a major.
I think I’m ruining this guys life, on a sports gambling board no less. Unreal
 
Credit to the four handicappers who have performed "lights out" over the past two weeks: ZZYZXROAD, HEIM, KANE and JACK STEWART.

Keep it up, men.
 
