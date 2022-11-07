EOG's Best Bet thread for Monday, November 7

Chicago State +26 (-110) widely available over Northwestern.



Not a bad spot for the visitor here as a 30-minute bus ride will put them in a visiting gym with only family and friends in attendance.



Northwestern played an exhibition game last Wednesday against Drury University.



The Wildcats managed only a 20-point win (69-49) against the Division II school.



Drury recorded 12 fast-break points against Northwestern's three.



Northwestern guards Boo Buie and Ty Berry combined to shoot a miserable 3-for-23 from the field.



NU lost a pair of big men from last year's team to ACC schools when Pete Nance (North Carolina) and Ryan Young (Duke) left for greener pastures.



The Wildcats don't possess the quality depth needed to win a game by 25-plus points.



Chicago State returns three key players -- Jahsean Corbett, Kedrick Green and Bryce Johnson -- from a team that pulled a major upset last February as a 17-point home underdog against conference power New Mexico State.



Let's start the college hoop season with a massive underdog staying inside the number the entire game.