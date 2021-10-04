EOG's Best Bet thread for Monday, October 4

Post your BEST BET of the day for Monday, October 4.

This thread will be a daily feature at EOG.

Follow the rules listed below when submitting your selection:

1) Post ONE play only (All plays are risking x to win one unit OR risking 1 unit to win y)
2) Include betting numbers with current price and available sports book
3) Do not edit your play or it will be graded as a loss

Contributors with profits of five or more units are highlighted in boldface type.


EOG Scoreboard
2sweet 0-1 -1.13 UNITS
4625 0-2 -2.20 UNITS
5 star bomb 1-2 -1.15 UNITS
5teamparlay 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
714033 0-2 -2.10 UNITS
938four 62-60-2 -3.40 UNITS
Abundy 9-4 +5.35 UNITS
Ace 0-1 -1.32 UNITS
ajt 141-148-9 +15.84 UNITS
alabama dave 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
Alan Boston via Twitter 1-1 -0.10 UNITS
alldaycapper 183-162-11 +6.01 UNITS
allin1 10-3 +8.30 UNITS
Almost Allright 113-92-4 +17.55 UNITS
Arnold Zwiffel 27-22 +1.15 UNITS
asportsguy 318-301-7 -34.53 UNITS
Avenger 30-19 +10.63 UNITS
avmongoose 35-42 -10.34 UNITS
BadLeroy 108-102-10 -11.30 UNITS
Bagiant 7-9 -0.60 UNITS
Balco 58-58-3 -0.35 UNITS
Baller Dollars 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
BEANTOWNJIM 2-2 +0.02 UNITS
begood1000 3-4-1 -1.20 UNITS
benny0420 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Biff41 189-186-15 -13.57 UNITS
BigBill365 1-2 -1.30 UNITS
BigDaddy 32-12-1 +14.07 UNITS
BigDeemer 14-23 -11.22 UNITS
BIGGAMBLERZ27 1-1 -0.10 UNITS
Bigrunner 20-31 -9.68 UNITS
billysink 25-38-3 -9.67 UNITS
bimmercando 2-0 +2.00 UNITS
BipolarJJ 2-2 0.00 UNITS
bishqqq 96-107-3 -17.01 UNITS
blueline 710-719-13 -56.10 (MLB: Phillies to win the NL East at 5/1 and Shohei Ohtani to win AL Cy Young Award at 33/1; Bears will NOT make the playoffs -250 and Mac Jones at 8/1 to be the Offensive Rookie of the Year)
BLUENATION65 1-1 -0.10 UNITS
bmiller 110-135-6 -22.32 UNITS
bobodad 149-141-1 +12.06 UNITS (NFL: Dallas to win NFC East at +107 to complete a three-leg parlay; NFL: Chiefs and Bills to win their respective divisions to complete a three-leg parlay +229; Two-leg parlay +150: Buffalo Bills to win AFC East Division -150 and Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFC South Division -200; Two-leg parlay: Bills and Packers to win their respective divisions +160; Two-leg parlay -118: Kansas City Chiefs to win the AFC West Division -280 and Ohio State Buckeyes to win the NCAAF Big Ten East Division -275)
BoDallas 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
Bohannon 2-0 +2.50 UNITS
bomzee 217-262-12 -38.57 UNITS (MLB: Braves to win NLCS +700)
bookbraker 87-70-2 +12.97 UNITS
Boys911 71-27-1 -6.04 UNITS
Braves2629 8-6 +1.50 UNITS
Brayden11 327-363-11 +0.62 UNITS
Brian Laverty 0-2-1 -2.00 UNITS
brians 141-127-8 +3.92 UNITS
Brick 5-5 +2.12 UNITS
Brock 1-3 -1.70 UNITS
brockboogienigh 1-1 -0.45 UNITS
Brock Landers 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
BrockLanders248 12-3 +9.57 UNITS
brokerstip 12-10 +1.80 UNITS
BryceTrout 13-9 +1.16 UNITS
Bucky 5-6 -1.58 UNITS
Bushay 11-13 -2.24 UNITS
carolinakid 3-1-1 +1.90 UNITS
CASHSTACKER 2-6 -4.45 UNITS
CecTheFleece 69-71-2 -9.67 UNITS
Cent'Anni 3-2 +0.80 UNITS
CHARLIEPEETE 2-1 +0.80 UNITS
cheapseats 103-67 +6.81 UNITS
chickadee 4-6 -0.93 UNITS
Chi_Archie 1-5 -4.10 UNITS
Chi_Dorothy 1-1 +0.57 UNITS
chips1031 1-1 -0.34 UNITS
ChiTownJoe 17-18-1 -1.93 UNITS
Choslamshe 437-390-5 -10.08 UNITS
Claramente 10-12-2 -0.93 UNITS
ComptrBob 40-5 +19.04 UNITS
Cristiano 2-0 +2.00 UNITS
Curbes Lurb 18-23 -6.03 UNITS
Daddy Fourbucks 1-1 0.00 UNITS
Dan Tanna 1-2 -1.00 UNITS
DeadBishop 13-11 +1.05 UNITS
Dell Dude 68-741-2 +1,235.54 UNITS (NCAAF: Michigan at 95/1 and Michigan State at 140/1 to win the national title; NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at 70/1 to win the AFC; Detroit Lions to win the division, conference and Super Bowl at +2744, +6500 and +17500)
dfish 133-140-5 -3.73 UNITS
DFSRookie79 21-19 +0.94 UNITS
dilaudid8 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
Diogenes 59-54-1 -0.81 UNITS
Discreet Cat 84-130-1 -31.86 UNITS
dj destroyer 2-0 +2.35 UNITS
dogball 10-19 -7.98 UNITS
Dog Player 1-2 -1.10 UNITS
DonaldJTrump 0-1 -1.20 UNITS
Don Eagleston 10-7 +2.70 UNITS
Doug Gottlieb 3-4 -1.40 UNITS
d-p 1-2 -1.32 UNITS
Drinkyourmlkshk 93-78-7 +7.70 UNITS
DrunkenGoon 18-19 -3.16 UNITS
dustdevil167 13-16-1 -4.49 UNITS
Dutch 52-43-1 +4.55 UNITS
E$ 429-458-15 -24.00 UNITS
eb765 3-3 -0.30 UNITS
EdTheStatMan 32-30-1 -1.41 UNITS
ejd_5277 54-77-1 -26.99 UNITS
El Chapo 26-37 -9.24 UNITS
el greco 2-7 -5.05 UNITS
elsantoyo 21-9 +10.80 UNITS
E-Money712 3-4 -1.56 UNITS
ERBtheGREAT 42-27 +9.46 UNITS
EyeOnMVC 21-24 +1.60 UNITS
Factorial 14-13 +0.60 UNITS
FairWarning 30-54-1 -31.71 UNITS
Fezzik 33-18-2 +17.02 UNITS (MLB: LA Dodgers +325 to win World Series; NFL: Colts RSW UNDER 9.5 -130)
fifty cint 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Firehorn 18-16 -1.47 UNITS
Fishhead 67-102-3 -33.65 UNITS
flip flops 5-5 -0.36 UNITS
Flipper 39-40-1 +1.12 UNITS
focker 1-0 +1.40 UNITS
Foreleft 51-37-1 +2.43 UNITS
fourthand26 1-1 0.00 UNITS
FrancisVegas 2-3 -1.30 UNITS
Franklinmint 32-31-2 -2.99 UNITS
Gabe 28-9 +7.37 UNITS
Gabe McIntosh 0-2-1 -2.10 UNITS
GameBred 1-2 -1.42 UNITS
Ghostzapper 19-15 +4.29 UNITS
Gotcha 0-1 -1.20 UNITS
gravy 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
groovinmahoovin 1-0 +1.10 UNITS
GusGreenbaum 7-8 -2.55 UNITS
Hangover 73-65-5 +1.00 UNITS
Harold Fuller 6-1 +5.12 UNITS
hcskip 102-118-7 -15.83
Heim 679-575-22 +80.41 UNITS
Heisenberg 87-91-9 -10.18 UNITS
Hey Bartender 6-6 -0.58 UNITS
High3rEl3m3nt 31-31-5 -0.64 UNITS
High Times 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
HI McDonough 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
holadai 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
howid 120-107-5 -19.63 UNITS
humboldt cone 26-22-2 +5.80 UNITS
Idiot #1 1-1 -0.10 UNITS
Immanuel Kant 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
Inkwell77 14-21-1 -7.93 UNITS
insomnia 2-3 -1.30 UNITS
IWishIWasAPro 45-37-1 +1.66 UNITS
Jacob_Morris 5-7 -2.95 UNITS
James D 4-3 +0.62 UNITS
Jammer 23-28 -12.55 UNITS
jasson621 322-315-6 +21.95 UNITS
JavyBaez9 4-5 -1.74 UNITS
Jb777 39-41-1 -6.98 UNITS
jeffksu 4-4 -0.36 UNITS
JHUDad 23-25-1 -8.79 UNITS
Jimmythegreek 1,088-1,162-38 -186.03 UNITS
jincka 25-24-1 +2.25 UNITS
joeturner 8-17 -7.95 UNITS
Joeyfitzclick 0-1 -1.20 UNITS
JoeyGesus 2-1 +0.94 UNITS
John Kelly 985-910-44 -32.48 UNITS
Johnny Knuckles 13-23 -16.64 UNITS
Johnny LaRue 9-8-1 -1.55 UNITS
JRock7997 0-2 -2.00 UNITS
Junkyarddog47 8-5 +2.70 UNITS
justintalk 0-4 -4.30 UNITS
Just Luck 93-76-2 +2.55 UNITS
kainhouse 21-13 +6.90 UNITS
kane 502-473-20 +30.49 UNITS (NCAAF: NC State OVER 6.5 wins -105 and TCU OVER 7.5 wins -120; Bills -150 to win AFC East)
KevinStott11 256-192-21 +14.53 UNITS
kingfisher14 17-18-2 -2.90 UNITS
kraken 0-1 -1.00 UNITS,
Kill Shot 1-2 -1.10 UNITS
kinosh 6-4 +1.64 UNITS
lap18 6-12 -5.86 UNITS
lastyle7 26-16 +7.54 UNITS
Lawrence Orbach 10-12-3 -3.25 UNITS
Lefthook 1-1 -2.62 UNITS
louisvillekid 138-153-3 -22.68 UNITS
MadTiger 17-20 -11.85 UNITS
Mafioso 24-24-4 +4.60 UNITS
Makers 1-0 +562.10 UNITS
ManchesterUK 32-45-1 -10.74 UNITS
maxo 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
meldrone 0-1 -1.55 UNITS
MG MAN 30-31 -2.17 UNITS
Micelli 5-3 +1.70 UNITS
michael777 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
Miggytoddbest 103-90-3 +11.60 UNITS
Mighty Maron 8-8 +0.97 UNITS
mikekeenan 2-1 +1.00 UNITS
minah 21-16 +3.00 UNITS
Minnesota Fats 6-10 -4.60 UNITS
Mizuno 11-12-1 -1.80 UNITS
Moldoveanu 28-96 +35.64 UNITS
Mosier 0-2 -2.20 UNITS
mrbowling300 82-110-5 -30.71 UNITS
Mr. Carney 3-10 -6.01 UNITS
Mr_KLC 2-0 +2.00 UNITS
mr merlin 19-20 -3.30 UNITS
Mr. Pink 164-298-5 -11.01 UNITS
MrTop 476-473-15 -17.56 UNITS
Mrs. Seer 40-47 +5.93 UNITS
msudogs 8-7 +0.26 UNITS
munson15 26-37 +11.12 UNITS
Murphy's Best 50-49 -2.32 UNITS
 
nedrow9 263-364-4 -36.33 UNITS
Neveragain 352-323-20 +20.12 UNITS
njdave 146-123-5 +12.15 UNITS
No Coincidences 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
noogneknurd 2-2 -0.51 UNITS
NowshesmyRuca 398-375-12 +10.02 UNITS
nut6 11-17 -7.73 UNITS
nydoc 4-8 -3.50 UNITS
oneman 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
ouch 9-8 +0.82 UNITS
Paleface 65-64 +4.85 UNITS
papa5 83-75-4 +2.16 UNITS
pantherman 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
parlayguy 6-12 -6.70 UNITS
parlaynow 100-139-4 -23.18 UNITS
Patkeats 0-3 -3.25 UNITS
Patrick McIrish 93-79-3 +5.82 UNITS
pbovi 23-133 +13.75 UNITS
peach 30-45-1 -11.02 UNITS
pete mcmeat 10-21-1 -10.55 UNITS (Politics: Trump at 25/1 wins presidency in 2024)
Pickman Jones 140-196-9 -31.19 UNITS
picksproprospector 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
Pick Savvy 79-89-4 -8.65 UNITS
Pigpen 75-149 -48.15 UNITS
pinnacle420 3-10-1 -8.81 UNITS
pippy 11-14 -4.62 UNITS
PO69 1-5-1 -4.32 UNITS
Pocket Lint 1-1 +0.18 UNITS
pocketheadies 113-121-4 -9.96 UNITS
premierperhead 0-2 -2.30 UNITS
pro analyser 173-190-5 -29.21 UNITS (NCAAF: Georgia at 9/1 to win the College Football Playoff)
PtSpreadHijinks 72-60-3 +16.11 UNITS
puckhandler 340-527-4 -34.99 UNITS (NHL: Two units on the Winnipeg Jets at 40/1 to win the Stanley Cup)
pudgeman11 128-115-10 +8.85 UNITS
Quantum Leap 5-5 -0.40 UNITS
Railbird 201-158-3 +64.32 UNITS
RAININTHREES 228-216-17 +28.72 UNITS
Ray Luca 11-33 -9.13 UNITS
rdalert447 63-727 -76.19 UNITS
RDTrains 179-180-5 -10.40 UNITS
READY FREDDY 56-44-1 +24.99 UNITS
rico1 206-445-13 -30.29 UNITS
roachman 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Roaming Vegas 1-2-1 -0.95 UNITS
Roxxyfish 69-48-1 +17.00 UNITS
royboy 3-4 -0.40 UNITS
schlep66 130-120-7 -8.69 UNITS
Schouest 2-2 -0.54 UNITS
Scooper 59-45-1 +8.75 UNITS
Scratch 0-2 -2.20 UNITS
Screw Andrews 151-180-6 -30.01 UNITS
scrimmage 399-712-5 -87.49 UNITS
Seahawkharry 0-1 -1.05 UNITS
Seanie Mac 8-9 -1.78 UNITS
sexyandiknowit 24-26 +0.78 UNITS
shackfu99 3-2 -0.58 UNITS
sharky99 136-116-12 +6.36 UNITS
Sharp Square 13-18-1 -6.24 UNITS
sherwood88 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
shooterman 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
skullf 1-2-1 -1.20 UNITS
Slaythebook28 1-2 -1.20 UNITS
Sleepy 35-47-1 -18.87 UNITS
Slippery Pete 13-15-1 -2.08 UNITS
Slyone66 419-388-22 +7.01 UNITS
smartymarty 4-2 +1.45 UNITS
smartz 277-294-8 +14.79 UNITS (MMA selections: 10/2: Antonina Shevchenko +185, Kevin Holland -150, Joe Solecki -145 and Jamie Mullarkey +140; 10/9: Mackenzie Dern -140, Laureano Staropoli -185, Matheus Nicolau -158 and Mariya Agapova +140; 10/16/21 Bruno Silva -130; 10/30: Dan Hooker +400 and Walt Harris +185; 11/6: Germaine de Randamie -165 Luke Rockhold +210 and Colby Covington +250; Future Event: Ciryl Gane -102; Cory Sandhagen +250)
Sol Diablo 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
southerncoach 2-3 -1.30 UNITS
splooge 0-2 -2.39 UNITS
Sportsrmylife 262-257-20 -20.92 UNITS
Sport Sullivan 7-8 +6.95 UNITS
SpottedCow 3-1-1 +1.90 UNITS
SSI 2-5 -3.60 UNITS
stevek173 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Stevo 4-5-1 -1.29 UNITS
sunnyisle 1-2 -0.93 UNITS
svbettor 35-19-1 +15.01 UNITS
sweeper 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
tbird 21-22 -2.81 UNITS
Teddy kgb 96-86-4 +22.15 UNITS
Terpsfan26 46-46-8 -5.00 UNITS
Tesco Vee 0-4 -4.35 UNITS
TEXED 91-88-3 -6.91 UNITS
ThatNegroJ 3-1 +1.94 UNITS
Thebrush5 9-14-2 -5.10 UNITS
thecentaur 0-1 -1.03 UNITS
thekeyman 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
TheGuesser 1-0 +1.40 UNITS
thenatti 22-26 -7.20 UNITS
Theodore Bagwell 1-1 -0.05 UNITS
TheOnlyP 1-2 -1.00 UNITS
TheRef 49-30-2 +12.42 UNITS
TheShow33 10-11-1 +4.15 UNITS
The Seer 46-70 -5.41 UNITS
The Wizard 0-1-1 -1.35 UNITS
Timetopay 3-2 +0.70 UNITS
tnvolfan 5-6 -3.06 UNITS
Toby Tyler 195-177-7 +16.73 UNITS
TonyMar 164-189-5 +16.43 UNITS
TrailerParkBoys 0-1 -1.26 UNITS
trytrytry 274-524-8 -20.93 UNITS
ttaylor89 39-47-2 -2.81 UNITS
turksure 60-71-2 -16.04 UNITS
tvrw34243 225-200-22 +8.75 UNITS (NFL Week 4: Bucs -6.5 -110)
UkbetTips 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
UNSPRTNGBHVR 11-2 +8.31 UNITS
Valuist 178-154-13 +7.50 UNITS
Vegashtrain 17-16-2 +0.20 UNITS
Vegas Sharp 22-24-1 -2.11 UNITS
VEGAS VERN 3-0 +3.05 UNITS
Vegas Vic 47-53-4 -5.32 UNITS
Viejo Dinosaur 47-43-2 +2.86 UNITS
Viet 2-0 +2.00 UNITS
Vinnie Vegas 3-7 -2.90 UNITS
vitalyo 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
waco 103-77-3 +20.77 UNITS
Wade 52-66-3 -0.05 UNITS
wantitall4moi 0-2 -2.27 UNITS
Way-E-Waz 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Waz 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
wheat king 15-11-3 +3.44 UNITS
WildBill 36-34-1 +0.45 UNITS
Willy Loman 20-20 -0.85 UNITS
Winkyduck 831-1167-64 -30.94 UNITS (Ben Simmons team in 2022: GSW +2000; First non-extradition country Trump enters: Russia +200 AND Der Fuhrer to be Indicted in 2021: YES -130; NFL CoY: Kyle Shanahan +1800; Texans Un4 RSW +100 AND Make the Playoffs: NO -650; Najee Harris: Over: 949.5 Rush Yards AND 8.5 Rush/Rec TD.....Both -110; Titans to win AFCS -110; Ball State Ov8 RSW -105; Premier League to be Relegated: Norwich City -120 AND Watford +100 AND Southampton +350; Leicester City to Win the PL w/o "The Big 6" +200;; ManU T4/Arsenal NOT T4, Palace&Newcastle Bottom Half +110; ManU T4,/Villa Top Half/Southampton Bottom Half +250; Leicester T6/Watford Relegated +300; City Win the PL/Chelsea T4/Palace&Wolves Bottom Half/Watford Relegated +400; All UNDER on point totals: Arsenal 61.5 -113, Brighton 45.5 +139, ManU 73.5 -122; City/Chelsea to finish Top 2 (In either order) +200; Romelu Lukaku Golden Boot winner +500; Watford to finish DFL +330; Atletico Madrid to WIN La Liga +375)
wirelessjava 1-2 -1.22 UNITS
wiskers 384-576-16 -12.35 UNITS
Woodrow Wilson 69-56-1 +11.42 UNITS
X-Files 8-1 +7.00 UNITS (NFL: NY Jets -700 will NOT make the playoffs, Green Bay Packers RSW over 10 -130 and Indianapolis Colts RSW under 10 -140; NHL: Pittsburgh Penguins RSP under 97.5 +100; NBA: LA Clippers RSW under 45.5 -110)
yisman 546-362-21 +21.53 UNITS
ZzyzxRoad 663-609-28 -1.02 UNITS (NFL: Indianapolis Colts UNDER 10 wins EVEN)
 
Kudos to EOG contributors KANE and NOWSHESMYRUCA for plenty of winning selections over the past week.

KANE went 4-0 with profits of 4.85 units while 'RUCA went 5-2 for profits of 2.98 units.

Z and MURPHY'S BEST also deserve honorable mention for their selections over this past weekend.
 
And a tip of the cap to COMPTRBOB for his live wager on Oregon State +155 in its game against Washington this past Saturday night.

Who says he only plays prohibitive favorites?

ComptrBob 40-5 +19.04 UNITS
 
FOR WEDNESDAY: 939-940 Cardinals-Dodgers UNDER 7.5 runs (-105) at William Hill

Wainwright v Scherzer
 
