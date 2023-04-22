EOG's Best Bet thread for Saturday, April 22

Gotta lotta BB going today



4:30A: Fulham/Leeds Ov2.5 -119

7A: Brentford/Villa Ov2.5 +100

PL Grand Salami Ov13.5 -115



8:45A: FA Cup Semis: Sheffield United +2.25 +100 & To Qualify/Advance +826...................I expect City to field a "B-team" for this game - although City's B-team is still better than Sheffield's A-team. BRUTAL sked spot for City - sandwiched between their CL game in Munich and Wednesday's MASSIVE game hosting Arsenal. I do not expect Haaland or DeBruyne to play in this one - maybe the last 20-ish minutes, if needed. I do think Mahrez and Foden play - and they are gonna enough to carry City to a win/advance. I expect Sheffield to keep it close for 45 minutes and use the bit pitch of Wembley to neutralize City's advantage. I cannot see City winning by more than 2 goals. If they get up 2-0 I expect them to "call of the dogs" and just get out with a 2-0 win with minimal energy exerted. I would not be happy with a 2-0 City win but I could "live" with it since I would win 0.5 units.



The price on Sheffield to Advance is waaaaay too high and something I could not pass up.