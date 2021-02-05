EOG's Best Bet thread for Saturday, February 6

Post your BEST BET of the day for Saturday, February 6.

This thread will be a daily feature at EOG.

Follow the rules listed below when submitting your selection:

1) Post ONE play only (All plays are risking x to win one unit OR risking 1 unit to win y)
2) Include betting numbers with current price and available sports book
3) Do not edit your play or it will be graded as a loss

Contributors with profits of five or more units are highlighted in boldface type.


EOG Scoreboard
2sweet 0-1 -1.13 UNITS
4625 0-2 -2.20 UNITS
5 star bomb 1-2 -1.15 UNITS
5teamparlay 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
714033 0-2 -2.10 UNITS
938four 62-60-2 -3.40 UNITS
Abundy 6-4 +2.35 UNITS
Ace 0-1 -1.32 UNITS
ajt 141-148-9 +15.84 UNITS
alabama dave 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
Alan Boston via Twitter 1-1 -0.10 UNITS
alldaycapper 183-162-11 +6.01 UNITS
allin1 10-3 +8.30 UNITS
Almost Allright 103-85-4 +15.23 UNITS
Arnold Zwiffel 27-22 +1.15 UNITS
asportsguy 303-295-6 -42.10 UNITS
Avenger 30-19 +10.63 UNITS
avmongoose 35-42 -10.34 UNITS
BadLeroy 108-102-10 -11.30 UNITS
Bagiant 7-9 -0.60 UNITS
Balco 58-58-3 -0.35 UNITS
Baller Dollars 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
BEANTOWNJIM 2-2 +0.02 UNITS
begood1000 3-4-1 -1.20 UNITS
benny0420 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Biff41 173-179-14 -21.54 UNITS
BigBill365 1-2 -1.30 UNITS
BigDaddy 32-12-1 +14.07 UNITS
BigDeemer 14-23 -11.22 UNITS
BIGGAMBLERZ27 1-1 -0.10 UNITS
Bigrunner 20-31 -9.68 UNITS
billysink 25-37-3 -8.57 UNITS
bimmercando 2-0 +2.00 UNITS
BipolarJJ 2-2 0.00 UNITS
bishqqq 84-92-2 -13.03 UNITS
blueline 691-694-12 -45.73
BLUENATION65 1-1 -0.10 UNITS
bmiller 110-135-6 -22.32 UNITS
bobodad 66-63 -5.59 UNITS (NFL: Kansas City -3 -108; Patrick Mahomes to be named Super Bowl MVP +108; Travis Kelce to score a touchdown in SB LV +124 as the third leg of a three-leg parlay; Travis Kelce OVER 7.5 receptions to complete a four-leg parlay at +107; NHL: Tampa Bay Lightning +115 to win the Central Division; Toronto Maple Leafs +120 to win the North Division as the final leg of a 4-leg parlay paying +223)
BoDallas 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
Bohannon 2-0 +2.50 UNITS
bomzee 195-234-12 -37.97 UNITS
bookbraker 87-70-2 +12.97 UNITS
Boys911 71-27-1 -6.04 UNITS
Braves2629 8-6 +1.50 UNITS
Brayden11 301-334-8 +1.30 UNITS
Brian Laverty 0-2-1 -2.00 UNITS
brians 141-126-8 +5.29 UNITS
Brick 5-5 +2.12 UNITS
Brock 1-3 -1.70 UNITS
brockboogienigh 1-1 -0.45 UNITS
Brock Landers 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
BrockLanders248 12-3 +9.57 UNITS
brokerstip 6-9 -3.15 UNITS
BryceTrout 13-9 +1.16 UNITS
Bucky 2-3 -1.28 UNITS
Bushay 11-13 -2.24 UNITS
carolinakid 3-1-1 +1.90 UNITS
CASHSTACKER 2-6 -4.45 UNITS
CecTheFleece 65-62-2 -3.67 UNITS
Cent'Anni 3-2 +0.80 UNITS
CHARLIEPEETE 2-1 +0.80 UNITS
cheapseats 103-67 +6.81 UNITS
chickadee 4-6 -0.93 UNITS
Chi_Archie 0-2 -2.00 UNITS
Chi_Dorothy 1-1 +0.57 UNITS
chips1031 1-1 -0.34 UNITS
ChiTownJoe 17-18-1 -1.93 UNITS
Choslamshe 337-319-5 -10.17 UNITS
Claramente 10-12-2 -0.93 UNITS
Cristiano 2-0 +2.00 UNITS
Curbes Lurb 18-23 -6.03 UNITS
Daddy Fourbucks 1-1 0.00 UNITS
Dan Tanna 1-2 -1.00 UNITS
DeadBishop 13-11 +1.05 UNITS
Dell Dude 61-666-2 +1,271.29 UNITS (NFL: Tampa Bay wins by exactly six points +3250; PGA: Jordan Spieth at 110/1 to win Phoenix Open; NFL: Super Bowl LV will not be played on February 7 EVEN; Super Show Squares: KC 1 TB 4; Slippery Pete posts before TheGuesser EVEN - Wager expires 3/1/2020; Billysink hosts an EOG contest before 3/1/21 EVEN)
dfish 133-136-5 +0.27 UNITS
DFSRookie79 21-19 +0.94 UNITS
dilaudid8 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
Diogenes 46-45-1 -3.76 UNITS
Discreet Cat 84-130-1 -31.86 UNITS
dj destroyer 2-0 +2.35 UNITS
dogball 9-16 -5.78 UNITS
Dog Player 1-2 -1.10 UNITS
DonaldJTrump 0-1 -1.20 UNITS
Don Eagleston 10-6 +3.80 UNITS
Doug Gottlieb 3-4 -1.40 UNITS
d-p 1-2 -1.32 UNITS
Drinkyourmlkshk 93-78-7 +7.70 UNITS
DrunkenGoon 18-19 -3.16 UNITS
dustdevil167 13-16-1 -4.49 UNITS
Dutch 52-43-1 +4.55 UNITS
E$ 413-444-14 -25.30 UNITS
eb765 3-3 -0.30 UNITS
EdTheStatMan 32-30-1 -1.41 UNITS
ejd_5277 52-74-1 -26.12 UNITS
El Chapo 26-37 -9.24 UNITS
el greco 2-7 -5.05 UNITS
elsantoyo 21-9 +10.80 UNITS
E-Money712 3-4 -1.56 UNITS
ERBtheGREAT 42-27 +9.46 UNITS
EyeOnMVC 21-24 +1.60 UNITS
Factorial 14-13 +0.60 UNITS
FairWarning 30-50-1 -27.37 UNITS
Fezzik 33-16-2 +19.12 UNITS
fifty cint 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Firehorn 18-16 -1.47 UNITS
Fishhead 67-102-3 -33.65 UNITS
flip flops 5-5 -0.36 UNITS
Flipper 34-34-1 -0.43 UNITS
focker 1-0 +1.40 UNITS
Foreleft 51-37-1 +2.43 UNITS
fourthand26 1-1 0.00 UNITS
FrancisVegas 2-3 -1.30 UNITS
Franklinmint 32-31-2 -2.99 UNITS
Gabe 28-9 +7.37 UNITS
Gabe McIntosh 0-2-1 -2.10 UNITS
GameBred 1-2 -1.42 UNITS
Ghostzapper 19-15 +4.29 UNITS
Gotcha 0-1 -1.20 UNITS
gravy 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
groovinmahoovin 1-0 +1.10 UNITS
GusGreenbaum 7-8 -2.55 UNITS
Hangover 73-65-5 +1.00 UNITS
Harold Fuller 6-1 +5.12 UNITS
hcskip 58-62-2 -2.62 UNITS
Heim 567-481-19 +63.78 UNITS (NFL: Chiefs to score more than 1.5 touchdowns in the first half -120)
Heisenberg 87-90-9 -9.07 UNITS
Hey Bartender 6-6 -0.58 UNITS
High3rEl3m3nt 31-31-5 -0.64 UNITS
High Times 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
HI McDonough 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
holadai 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
howid 60-63-4 -18.75 UNITS (NFL: Chiefs -3 -105 and "Will the Chiefs ever lead in the game?" YES -500)
humboldt cone 26-22-2 +5.80 UNITS
Idiot #1 1-1 -0.10 UNITS
Immanuel Kant 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
Inkwell77 14-21-1 -7.93 UNITS
insomnia 2-3 -1.30 UNITS
IWishIWasAPro 45-37-1 +1.66 UNITS
Jacob_Morris 5-7 -2.95 UNITS
James D 4-3 +0.62 UNITS
Jammer 23-28 -12.55 UNITS
jasson621 282-276-5 +20.30 UNITS
JavyBaez9 4-5 -1.74 UNITS
Jb777 22-26 -7.16 UNITS (NFL: Tampa Bay TT OVER 27 -115)
jeffksu 4-4 -0.36 UNITS
JHUDad 23-23-1 -6.27 UNITS
Jimmythegreek 983-1057-37 -179.30 UNITS (NBA: Celtics +7 -110)
joeturner 8-17 -7.95 UNITS
Joeyfitzclick 0-1 -1.20 UNITS
JoeyGesus 2-1 +0.94 UNITS
John Kelly 904-835-40 -30.58 UNITS
Johnny Knuckles 13-23 -16.64 UNITS
Johnny LaRue 9-8-1 -1.55 UNITS
JRock7997 0-2 -2.00 UNITS
Junkyarddog47 8-5 +2.70 UNITS
justintalk 0-4 -4.30 UNITS
Just Luck 93-76-2 +2.55 UNITS
kainhouse 21-13 +6.90 UNITS
kane 488-470-20 +18.99 UNITS (NHL: Tampa Bay Lightning -310 to make the playoffs)
KevinStott11 256-192-21 +14.53 UNITS
kraken 0-1 -1.00 UNITS,
Kill Shot 1-2 -1.10 UNITS
kinosh 6-4 +1.64 UNITS
lap18 6-11 -4.86 UNITS
lastyle7 26-16 +7.54 UNITS
Lawrence Orbach 10-12-3 -3.25 UNITS
Lefthook 1-1 -2.62 UNITS
louisvillekid 29-39-1 -13.55 UNITS
MadTiger 13-15 -9.45 UNITS
Mafioso 24-24-4 +4.60 UNITS
Makers 1-0 -0.15 UNITS
ManchesterUK 32-45-1 -10.74 UNITS
maxo 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
meldrone 0-1 -1.55 UNITS
Micelli 5-3 +1.70 UNITS
michael777 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
Miggytoddbest 103-90-3 +11.60 UNITS
Mighty Maron 8-8 +0.97 UNITS
mikekeenan 2-1 +1.00 UNITS
minah 21-16 +3.00 UNITS
Minnesota Fats 6-10 -4.60 UNITS
Mizuno 11-12-1 -1.80 UNITS
Moldoveanu 28-96 +35.64 UNITS
Mosier 0-2 -2.20 UNITS
mrbowling300 46-57-3 -12.70 UNITS
Mr. Carney 3-9 -5.01 UNITS
Mr_KLC 2-0 +2.00 UNITS
mr merlin 19-19 -2.20 UNITS
Mr. Pink 164-298-5 -11.01 UNITS
MrTop 417-415-13 -28.80 UNITS
Mrs. Seer 40-47 +5.93 UNITS
msudogs 8-7 +0.26 UNITS
munson15 26-37 +11.12 UNITS
Murphy's Best 19-18 +0.26 UNITS
 
nedrow9 263-364-4 -36.33 UNITS
Neveragain 284-263-17 +17.37 UNITS (NHL: Ducks -109)
njdave 130-115-5 +4.88 UNITS
No Coincidences 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
noogneknurd 2-2 -0.51 UNITS
NowshesmyRuca 287-275-8 +4.52 UNITS (NFL: Chiefs -3 -110)
nut6 11-17 -7.73 UNITS
nydoc 4-8 -3.50 UNITS
oneman 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
ouch 4-3 +0.40 UNITS
Paleface 65-63 +5.88 UNITS
papa5 80-71-4 +3.50 UNITS
pantherman 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
parlayguy 6-12 -6.70 UNITS
parlaynow 95-133-4 -23.58 UNITS
Patkeats 0-3 -3.25 UNITS
Patrick McIrish 93-79-3 +5.82 UNITS
pbovi 23-133 +13.75 UNITS
peach 30-45-1 -11.02 UNITS
pete mcmeat 0-2 -2.10 UNITS (Politics: Trump at 25/1 wins presidency in 2024)
Pickman Jones 117-164-9 -26.23 UNITS (Two teamer at +202: India 1st test and no hole-in-one in the PGA tourney; Ireland +376 to win Six Nations)
picksproprospector 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
Pick Savvy 78-87-4 -8.09 UNITS
Pigpen 75-149 -48.15 UNITS
pinnacle420 3-10-1 -8.81 UNITS
pippy 11-14 -4.62 UNITS
PO69 1-5-1 -4.32 UNITS
Pocket Lint 1-1 +0.18 UNITS
pocketheadies 112-121-4 -10.96 UNITS
premierperhead 0-2 -2.30 UNITS
pro analyser 120-130-4 -19.44 UNITS
PtSpreadHijinks 72-60-3 +16.11 UNITS
puckhandler 278-419-3 -2.55 UNITS (NHL: Winnipeg Jets at 49-1 to win the 2021 Stanley Cup and the Jets to win North Division regular season standings +675)
pudgeman11 126-114-9 +7.52 UNITS
Quantum Leap 5-5 -0.40 UNITS
Railbird 190-136-3 +77.74 UNITS
RAININTHREES 228-216-17 +28.72 UNITS
Ray Luca 8-27 -5.59 UNITS
rdalert447 63-727 -76.19 UNITS
RDTrains 179-180-5 -10.40 UNITS
READY FREDDY 56-44-1 +24.99 UNITS
rico1 206-445-13 -30.29 UNITS
roachman 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Roaming Vegas 1-2-1 -0.95 UNITS
Roxxyfish 69-48-1 +17.00 UNITS
royboy 3-4 -0.40 UNITS
schlep66 119-110-6 -8.69 UNITS
Schouest 2-2 -0.54 UNITS
Scooper 59-45-1 +8.75 UNITS
Scratch 0-2 -2.20 UNITS
Screw Andrews 151-180-6 -30.01 UNITS
scrimmage 399-712-5 -87.49 UNITS
Seahawkharry 0-1 -1.05 UNITS
Seanie Mac 8-9 -1.78 UNITS
sexyandiknowit 24-26 +0.78 UNITS
shackfu99 3-2 -0.58 UNITS
sharky99 103-98-11 -11.24 UNITS (NHL: Montreal -1 -152 in regulation only)
Sharp Square 13-18-1 -6.24 UNITS
sherwood88 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
shooterman 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
skullf 1-2-1 -1.20 UNITS
Slaythebook28 1-2 -1.20 UNITS
Sleepy 35-47-1 -18.87 UNITS
Slippery Pete 13-15-1 -2.08 UNITS
Slyone66 419-388-22 +7.01 UNITS
smartymarty 4-2 +1.45 UNITS
smartz 115-118-2 +9.81 UNITS (UFC selections: 2/6/21 Under 1.5 Devonte Smith/Justin Jaynes -155 Seung Woo Choi +206 Frankie Edgar +363 Alexandre Patoja -125; Alexander Volkov -160 Danilo Marques +205 Diego Ferreira -110; 2/13/21 Anthony Hernandez +331, Gillian Robertson +153 Gabe Green +103 Maycee Barber +159 and Kelvin Gastelum -219; 2/20/21 John Castaneda +120, Julian Erosa +120, Mike Trizano +100, Jamall Emmers -155 and Jai Herbert +130; 2/27/21; 3/6/21 Amanda Lemos -104, Casey Kenney -108, Over 3.5 Petr Yan/Aljamain Sterling -105, Parlay (Jan Blachowicz +225 & Islam Makhachev -310) +330 Kyler Phillips +169 and Thiago Santos +232; 3/20/21 Derek Brunson +145)
Sol Diablo 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
southerncoach 1-3 -2.30 UNITS
splooge 0-2 -2.39 UNITS
Sportsrmylife 251-238-20 -11.34 UNITS
Sport Sullivan 7-8 +6.95 UNITS
SpottedCow 3-1-1 +1.90 UNITS
SSI 2-5 -3.60 UNITS
stevek173 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Stevo 4-5-1 -1.29 UNITS
sunnyisle 1-2 -0.93 UNITS
svbettor 29-17-1 +11.21 UNITS
sweeper 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
tbird 18-20 -3.61 UNITS
Teddy kgb 96-86-4 +22.15 UNITS
Terpsfan26 46-46-8 -5.00 UNITS
Tesco Vee 0-4 -4.35 UNITS
TEXED 89-86-3 -7.27 UNITS
ThatNegroJ 3-1 +1.94 UNITS
Thebrush5 9-14-2 -5.10 UNITS
thecentaur 0-1 -1.03 UNITS
thekeyman 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
TheGuesser 1-0 +1.40 UNITS
thenatti 22-24 -5.00 UNITS
Theodore Bagwell 1-1 -0.05 UNITS
TheOnlyP 1-2 -1.00 UNITS
TheRef 49-30-2 +12.42 UNITS
TheShow33 10-11-1 +4.15 UNITS
The Seer 46-70 -5.41 UNITS
The Wizard 0-1-1 -1.35 UNITS
Timetopay 3-2 +0.70 UNITS
tnvolfan 5-6 -3.06 UNITS
Toby Tyler 186-160-7 +25.20 UNITS
TonyMar 83-92-3 +19.12 UNITS
TrailerParkBoys 0-1 -1.26 UNITS
trytrytry 265-484-8 +7.88 UNITS
ttaylor89 39-47-2 -2.81 UNITS
turksure 60-71-2 -16.04 UNITS
tvrw34243 195-178-18 +2.76 UNITS
UkbetTips 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
UNSPRTNGBHVR 11-2 +8.31 UNITS
Valuist 170-144-10 +10.58 UNITS
Vegashtrain 17-16-2 +0.20 UNITS
Vegas Sharp 22-24-1 -2.11 UNITS
VEGAS VERN 3-0 +3.05 UNITS
Vegas Vic 47-53-4 -5.32 UNITS
Viejo Dinosaur 46-39-2 +6.26 UNITS
Viet 2-0 +2.00 UNITS
Vinnie Vegas 3-7 -2.90 UNITS
vitalyo 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
waco 103-77-3 +20.77 UNITS
Wade 25-27-1 +4.51 UNITS
wantitall4moi 0-2 -2.27 UNITS
Way-E-Waz 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Waz 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
wheat king 12-10-3 +1.42 UNITS
WildBill 15-12 +2.27 UNITS
Willy Loman 20-20 -0.85 UNITS
Winkyduck 739-996-53 -1.14 UNITS (Saturday Feb 6: Burnley/Brighton Un1.5 +186 AND Burnley +0.25 +107; Alex Faust to be the new Jeopardy host +1800 AND Anderson Cooper +500; Southampton to win the FA Cup +3300 (33/1); Champions League: RB Leipzig to Advance (Past Liverpool) +250; West Brom to be Relegated +100 AND Fulham to be Relegated +110; Maple Leaves to win the Cup +1400; First non-extradition country Trump enters: Russia +200; LeBron James to win MVP +1200)
wirelessjava 1-2 -1.22 UNITS
wiskers 343-489-15 +7.51 UNITS
Woodrow Wilson 55-40-1 +13.72 UNITS
X-Files 6-0 +6.00 UNITS
yisman 546-362-21 +21.53 UNITS
ZzyzxRoad 561-511-21 +3.83 UNITS
 
