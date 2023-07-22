EOG's Best Bet thread for Saturday, July 22

John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
Post your BEST BET of the day for Saturday, July 22.

This thread will be a daily feature at EOG.

Follow the guidelines listed below when submitting your selection:

1) Post ONE play only (All plays are risking x to win one unit OR risking 1 unit to win y)
2) Include betting numbers with current price and available sports book
3) Do not edit your play or it will be graded as a loss

Contributors with profits of five or more units are highlighted in boldface type.


EOG Scoreboard
2sweet 0-1 -1.13 UNITS
4625 0-2 -2.20 UNITS
5 star bomb 1-2 -1.15 UNITS
5teamparlay 3-1 +1.90 UNITS
714033 0-2 -2.10 UNITS
938four 62-60-2 -3.40 UNITS
Abundy 9-4 +5.35 UNITS
Ace 0-1 -1.32 UNITS
ajt 141-148-9 +15.84 UNITS
alabama dave 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
Alan Boston via Twitter 1-1 -0.10 UNITS
alldaycapper 183-162-12 +6.01 UNITS
Alldaycapper34 55-79-2 -23.14 UNITS
allin1 10-3 +8.30 UNITS
Almost Allright 118-96-4 +18.31 UNITS
Arnold Zwiffel 27-22 +1.15 UNITS
asportsguy 431-386-9 -19.91 UNITS
Avenger 30-19 +10.63 UNITS
avmongoose 35-42 -10.34 UNITS
BadLeroy 108-102-10 -11.30 UNITS
Bagiant 7-9 -0.60 UNITS
Balco 58-58-3 -0.35 UNITS
Baller Dollars 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
BEANTOWNJIM 2-2 +0.02 UNITS
begood1000 3-4-1 -1.20 UNITS
benny0420 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Biff41 210-202-15 -12.07 UNITS
BigBill365 1-2 -1.30 UNITS
BigDaddy 32-12-1 +14.07 UNITS
BigDeemer 14-23 -11.22 UNITS
BIGGAMBLERZ27 1-1 -0.10 UNITS
Bigrunner 20-31 -9.68 UNITS
billysink 25-38-3 -9.67 UNITS
bimmercando 2-0 +2.00 UNITS
BipolarJJ 2-2 0.00 UNITS
bishqqq 112-126-3 -23.58 UNITS
blueline 925-945-27 -53.11 UNITS (PGA futures - Collin Morikawa to win The Open Championship +2500; MLB: Rangers at 18/1 to win World Series; Tennis: NCAAF: Colorado State over 4.5 wins -121; PGA tournament matchup: Cole +1.5. -118 to beat Smalley; Spencer Strider at 7/1 to win NL Cy Young award; British Open tournament matchup: Tom Kim +1.5 -125 to beat Cameron Young and Kim +103 to beat Matsuyama in Round 3)
BLUENATION65 1-1 -0.10 UNITS
bmiller 110-135-6 -22.32 UNITS
bobodad 249-229-3 +26.31 UNITS
BoDallas 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
Bohannon 2-0 +2.50 UNITS
bomzee 377-406-19 -14.47 UNITS (MLB: Guardians +150 and +250 and Rangers +525 to win AL Central; Dodgers UNDER 96.5 wins -110; D-backs OVER 76.5 wins -110; A's OVER 59.5 wins -110; Shoehei Ohtani at 22/10 to win the AL MVP and 15/1 to win the MLB home run title; Steven Kwan at 50/1 to lead MLB in hits; Cubs at 7/1 to win NL Central; MLB: Zac Gallen +600 to win NL Cy Young award and Joe Ryan +1800 to win AL Cy Young award; MLB: Marlins at 80/1 to win World Series)
bookbraker 87-70-2 +12.97 UNITS
Boys911 71-27-1 -6.04 UNITS
Braves2629 8-6 +1.50 UNITS
Brayden11 331-372-11 -4.22 UNITS
Brian Laverty 0-2-1 -2.00 UNITS
brians 141-128-8 +2.82 UNITS
Brick 5-5 +2.12 UNITS
Brock 1-5 -3.90 UNITS
brockboogienigh 1-1 -0.45 UNITS
Brock Landers 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
BrockLanders248 12-3 +9.57 UNITS
brokerstip 115-107-4 +0.19 UNITS
BryceTrout 13-9 +1.16 UNITS
Bucky 5-6 -1.58 UNITS
Bushay 11-13 -2.24 UNITS
carolinakid 3-1-1 +1.90 UNITS
CASHSTACKER 2-6 -4.45 UNITS
CecTheFleece 76-89-2 -22.52 UNITS
Cent'Anni 3-2 +0.80 UNITS
CHARLIEPEETE 2-1 +0.80 UNITS
cheapseats 105-67 +8.81 UNITS
chickadee 4-6 -0.93 UNITS
Chi_Archie 1-7 -6.10 UNITS
Chi_Dorothy 1-1 +0.57 UNITS
chips1031 1-1 -0.34 UNITS
ChiTownJoe 17-18-1 -1.93 UNITS
Choslamshe 642-580-8 -17.78 UNITS
Claramente 10-12-2 -0.93 UNITS
ComptrBob 281-203 +91.62 UNITS (PGA: Scottie Scheffler to finish the Open in top ten -110)
Cristiano 2-0 +2.00 UNITS
Curbes Lurb 18-23 -6.03 UNITS
Daddy Fourbucks 1-1 0.00 UNITS
Dan Tanna 1-2 -1.00 UNITS
DeadBishop 13-11 +1.05 UNITS
Dell Dude 99-902-2 +1,219.37 UNITS (Dell Dude wins $2 million before January 1, 2024)
dfish 136-165-5 -17.69 UNITS
DFSRookie79 21-19 +0.94 UNITS
dilaudid8 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
Diogenes 60-59-1 -5.41 UNITS
Discreet Cat 84-130-1 -31.86 UNITS
dj destroyer 2-0 +2.35 UNITS
dogball 11-23 -12.98 UNITS
Dog Player 1-2 -1.10 UNITS
DonaldJTrump 0-1 -1.20 UNITS
Don Eagleston 10-9 -1.70 UNITS
Doug Gottlieb 3-4 -1.40 UNITS
d-p 1-2 -1.32 UNITS
Drinkyourmlkshk 93-78-7 +7.70 UNITS
DrunkenGoon 18-19 -3.16 UNITS
dustdevil167 13-16-1 -4.49 UNITS
Dutch 52-43-1 +4.55 UNITS
E$ 429-459-15 -25.00 UNITS (PGA: Tommy Fleetwood at 30/1 to win the British Open)
eb765 3-3 -0.30 UNITS
EdTheStatMan 32-30-1 -1.41 UNITS
ejd_5277 55-77-1 -25.99 UNITS
El Chapo 26-37 -9.24 UNITS
el greco 2-7 -5.05 UNITS
elsantoyo 21-9 +10.80 UNITS
E-Money712 3-4 -1.56 UNITS
ERBtheGREAT 42-27 +9.46 UNITS
EyeOnMVC 21-24 +1.60 UNITS
Factorial 14-13 +0.60 UNITS
FairWarning 33-58-1 -32.81 UNITS
Fezzik 37-22-2 +16.42 UNITS
fifty cint 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Firehorn 18-16 -1.47 UNITS
Fishhead 67-102-3 -33.65 UNITS
flip flops 5-5 -0.36 UNITS
Flipper 39-40-1 +1.12 UNITS
focker 1-0 +1.40 UNITS
Foreleft 51-37-1 +2.43 UNITS
fourthand26 1-1 0.00 UNITS
FrancisVegas 2-3 -1.30 UNITS
Franklinmint 32-31-2 -2.99 UNITS
Gabe 28-10 +5.17 UNITS
Gabe McIntosh 0-2-1 -2.10 UNITS
GameBred 1-2 -1.42 UNITS
Ghostzapper 19-15 +4.29 UNITS
Gotcha 1-2 -1.30 UNITS
gravy 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
groovinmahoovin 1-0 +1.10 UNITS
GusGreenbaum 7-8 -2.55 UNITS
Hangover 73-65-5 +1.00 UNITS
Harold Fuller 6-1 +5.12 UNITS
hcskip 170-189-7 -25.44 UNITS
Heim 1,027-890-28 +79.16 UNITS (MLB: Angels +750 to win AL West and Blue Jays +800 to win AL East)
hels 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
Heisenberg 87-91-9 -10.18 UNITS
Hey Bartender 6-6 -0.58 UNITS
High3rEl3m3nt 31-31-5 -0.64 UNITS
High Times 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
HI McDonough 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
holadai 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
howid 163-144-6 -39.31 UNITS
humboldt cone 26-23-2 +4.70 UNITS
Idiot #1 1-1 -0.10 UNITS
Immanuel Kant 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
Inkwell77 14-21-1 -7.93 UNITS
insomnia 2-3 -1.30 UNITS
IWishIWasAPro 45-37-1 +1.66 UNITS
Jacob_Morris 5-7 -2.95 UNITS
James D 4-3 +0.62 UNITS
Jammer 88-84-2 +41.77 UNITS (PGA: To win the Open- Tommy Fleetwood +2800)
jasson621 348-341-6 +31.25 UNITS
JavyBaez9 4-5 -1.74 UNITS
Jb777 67-64-1 -7.08 UNITS
jeffksu 4-4 -0.36 UNITS
JHUDad 23-25-1 -8.79 UNITS
Jimmythegreek 1,344-1,468-51 -267.73 UNITS
jincka 26-26-1 +0.95 UNITS
joeturner 8-17 -7.95 UNITS
Joeyfitzclick 0-1 -1.20 UNITS
JoeyGesus 2-1 +0.94 UNITS
John Kelly 1,208-1,131-52 -59.68 UNITS
Johnny Knuckles 13-23 -16.64 UNITS
Johnny LaRue 9-8-1 -1.55 UNITS
JRock7997 0-2 -2.00 UNITS
Junkyarddog47 8-5 +2.70 UNITS
justintalk 0-4 -4.30 UNITS
Just Luck 93-76-2 +2.55 UNITS
kainhouse 21-13 +6.90 UNITS
kane 652-618-26 +25.27 UNITS (MLB: Braves at 4/1 to win the NL pennant and Marlins UNDER 76.5 -115; NCAAF on 8/26: Ohio U +4 -110; NFL: Bijan Robinson +275 to win ROY; NFL RSW total: Jacksonville UNDER 10 wins -115; NCAAF: 299 Navy +21 -115; NFL: Bengals Under 11.5 wins -132)
KevinStott11 256-192-21 +14.53 UNITS
kingfisher14 18-24-2 -8.70 UNITS
kraken 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Kill Shot 1-2 -1.10 UNITS
kinosh 6-4 +1.64 UNITS
lap18 29-34 +0.13 UNITS
lastyle7 26-16 +7.54 UNITS
Lawrence Orbach 10-12-3 -3.25 UNITS
Lefthook 1-1 -2.62 UNITS
louisvillekid 427-477-12 -32.03 UNITS
MadTiger 19-22 -11.67 UNITS
Mafioso 24-24-4 +4.60 UNITS
Makers 1-0 +562.10 UNITS
Mainehtrain34 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
ManchesterUK 32-45-1 -10.74 UNITS
maxo 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
meldrone 0-1 -1.55 UNITS
MG MAN 34-42 -9.82 UNITS
Micelli 5-3 +1.70 UNITS
michael777 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
Miggytoddbest 103-90-3 +11.60 UNITS
Mighty Maron 8-8 +0.97 UNITS
mikekeenan 2-1 +1.00 UNITS
minah 21-16 +3.00 UNITS
Minnesota Fats 6-10 -4.60 UNITS
Mizuno 11-12-1 -1.80 UNITS
Moldoveanu 28-96 +35.64 UNITS
Mosier 0-2 -2.20 UNITS
mrbowling300 176-200-9 -20.05 UNITS (NFL: Detroit Lions to win NFC North +175 and Amon-Ra St. Brown NFL Offensive Player of the Year +4000)
Mr. Carney 3-10 -6.01 UNITS
Mr_KLC 2-0 +2.00 UNITS
mr merlin 19-20 -3.30 UNITS
Mr. Pink 164-298-5 -11.01 UNITS
MrTop 587-592-16 -16.74 UNITS
Mrs. Seer 40-47 +5.93 UNITS
msudogs 8-7 +0.26 UNITS
munson15 26-37 +11.12 UNITS
Murphy's Best 245-222-6 +4.23 UNITS
 
Last edited:
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
nedrow9 263-364-4 -36.33 UNITS
Neveragain 428-402-23 +9.17 UNITS
njdave 153-139-5 +1.15 UNITS
No Coincidences 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
noogneknurd 2-2 -0.51 UNITS
NowshesmyRuca 759-674-15 +88.37 UNITS
nut6 11-18 -8.86 UNITS
nydoc 4-8 -3.50 UNITS
OmniscientNewt 1-2 -1.43 UNITS
oneman 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
ouch 15-13 +0.18 UNITS
Paleface 76-81-1 -1.97 UNITS
papa5 97-98-4 -10.25 UNITS
pantherman 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
parlayguy 6-12 -6.70 UNITS
parlaynow 119-164-5 -31.48 UNITS
Patkeats 0-3 -3.25 UNITS
Patrick McIrish 93-79-3 +5.82 UNITS
pbovi 23-133 +13.75 UNITS
peach 30-45-1 -11.02 UNITS
pete mcmeat 10-21-1 -10.55 UNITS (Politics: Trump at 25/1 wins presidency in 2024)
Pickman Jones 171-220-9 -18.99 UNITS
picksproprospector 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
Pick Savvy 79-89-4 -8.65 UNITS
Pigpen 75-149 -48.15 UNITS
pinnacle420 3-10-1 -8.81 UNITS
pippy 11-14 -4.62 UNITS
PO69 1-5-1 -4.32 UNITS
Pocket Lint 1-1 +0.18 UNITS
pocketheadies 116-128-4 -16.44 UNITS
premierperhead 0-2 -2.30 UNITS
pro analyser 337-338-12 -13.30 UNITS (NFL: Ravens at 20/1 to win AFC Championship; MLB: UNDER 8.5 runs in Oakland -115)
PtSpreadHijinks 72-60-3 +16.11 UNITS
puckhandler 487-701-10 +24.48 UNITS (Soccer: Canada at 33/1 to win FIFA Women's World Cup)
pudgeman11 133-118-10 +10.51 UNITS
Quantum Leap 5-5 -0.40 UNITS
Railbird 370-322-7 +71.83 UNITS (NCAAF: USC to record an undefeated regular season +800, win national title +1500; Jake Paul -310 over Nate Diaz; NCAAF: San Jose State +31 -110 over USC)
RAININTHREES 228-216-17+28.72 UNITS
Ray Luca 17-43-1 -13.43 UNITS
rdalert447 63-727 -76.19 UNITS
RDTrains 179-180-5 -10.40 UNITS
READY FREDDY 57-44-1 +25.99 UNITS
rico1 206-445-13 -30.29 UNITS
roachman 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Roaming Vegas 1-2-1 -0.95 UNITS
Roxxyfish 69-48-1 +17.00 UNITS
royboy 3-4 -0.40 UNITS
schlep66 165-158-7 -18.07 UNITS
Schouest 2-2 -0.54 UNITS
Scooper 59-45-1 +8.75 UNITS
Scratch 0-2 -2.20 UNITS
Screw Andrews 164-200-6 -28.91 UNITS
scrimmage 399-712-5 -87.49 UNITS
Seahawkharry 0-1 -1.05 UNITS
Seanie Mac 8-9 -1.78 UNITS
sexyandiknowit 24-26 +0.78 UNITS
shackfu99 3-2 -0.58 UNITS
sharky99 160-131-14 +12.48 UNITS
Sharp Square 13-18-1 -6.24 UNITS
sherwood88 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
shooterman 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
skullf 1-2-1 -1.20 UNITS
Slaythebook28 2-4 -2.40 UNITS
Sleepy 35-47-1 -18.87 UNITS
Slippery Pete 13-15-1 -2.08 UNITS
Slyone66 428-409-23 -7.04 UNITS
smartymarty 4-2 +1.45 UNITS
smartz 554-625-16 -6.63 UNITS (UFC - Petr Yan to be Champion on 31st December 2023 +700 and Alexander Volkanovski to be featherweight champ on 12/31/23 -135)
Sol Diablo 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
southerncoach 2-4 -2.40 UNITS
splooge 0-2 -2.7 UNITS
Sport Sullivan 7-8 +6.95 UNITS
Sportsrmylife 312-304-21 -22.87 UNITS
SpottedCow 3-1-1 +1.90 UNITS
SSI 2-6 -4.70 UNITS
stevek173 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Stevo 4-5-1 -1.29 UNITS
sunnyisle 1-2 -0.93 UNITS
svbettor 78-52-3 +20.25 UNITS
sweeper 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
tbird 23-24 -3.01 UNITS
Teddy kgb 96-86-4 +22.15 UNITS
Terpsfan26 46-46-8 -5.00 UNITS
Tesco Vee 0-4 -4.35 UNITS
TEXED 96-100-3 -14.43 UNITS
ThatNegroJ 3-1 +1.94 UNITS
Thebrush5 9-14-2 -5.10 UNITS
thecentaur 0-1 -1.03 UNITS
thekeyman 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
TheGuesser 1-0 +1.40 UNITS
thenatti 22-26 -7.20 UNITS
Theodore Bagwell 1-1 -0.05 UNITS
TheOnlyP 1-2 -1.00 UNITS
TheRef 49-30-2 +12.42 UNITS
TheShow33 10-11-1 +4.15 UNITS
The Seer 46-70 -5.41 UNITS
The Wizard 0-1-1 -1.35 UNITS
Timetopay 3-2 +0.70 UNITS
Tim Patterson 10-18-1 -9.73 UNITS
tnvolfan 5-6 -3.06 UNITS
Toby Tyler 215-196-8 +19.92 UNITS
TonyMar 437-537-13 +9.08 UNITS
TrailerParkBoys 0-1 -1.26 UNITS
trytrytry 331-650-8 +7.85 UNITS
ttaylor89 39-47-2 -2.81 UNITS
turksure 60-71-2 -16.04 UNITS
tvrw34243 262-231-27 +11.00 UNITS
UkbetTips 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
UNSPRTNGBHVR 11-2 +8.31 UNITS
Valuist 179-163-13 -1.21 UNITS
Vegashtrain 17-16-2 +0.20 UNITS
Vegas Sharp 22-24-1 -2.11 UNITS
VEGAS VERN 3-0 +3.05 UNITS
Vegas Vic 47-54-4 -6.32 UNITS
Viejo Dinosaur 82-89-3 +5.15 UNITS (MLB: Spencer Strider at 10/1 to win NL Cy Young award; Golf: Scheffler a Top Ten finish at the British Open -140)
Viet 2-0 +2.00 UNITS
Vinnie Vegas 3-7 -2.90 UNITS
vitalyo 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
waco 103-78-3 +19.67 UNITS
Wade 221-276-25 +9.54 UNITS
wantitall4moi 0-2 -2.27 UNITS
Way-E-Waz 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Waz 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
wheat king 15-11-3 +3.44 UNITS
WildBill 42-39-1 +0.93 UNITS
Willy Loman 20-20 -0.85 UNITS
Winkyduck 1244-1762-99 +31.92 UNITS (Shohei Ohtani to NOT win MVP: +650; NFL: Packers win NFCN +500, RSW Plays - ALL Under: Arizona 4.5 +100, Da Bears 7.5 +110, Rams 6.5 +100, Raiders 6.5 +110, Exact finishing order of AFC West: Chefs/San Diego/Broncos/Raiders +450, Chefs/Broncos/San Diego/Raiders +650; Victor W to NOT win RoY +130; First non-extradition country Trump enters: Russia +200; Who is the Mar a Lago Mole (Source Revealed by 12/31/23 - No Action if not): Jared Kushner +400, Beto O'Rourke to be Dem 2024 POTUS Nominee 66-1, Ron DeathSantis to be 2024 GOP POTUS nominee +350 and 2024 POTUS +550, Kari Lake to be 2024 GOP VP Nominee: 40-1, 2024 Missouri Senate Race: Republican MoV UNDER 11.5% -120)
wirelessjava 1-2 -1.22 UNITS
wiskers 419-661-16 -27.30 UNITS
Woodrow Wilson 85-65-1 +19.12 UNITS
X-Files 12-2 +10.00 UNITS
yisman 549-364-21 +19.83 UNITS
ZzyzxRoad 827-752-35 +11.23 UNITS (Politics: Biden -900 to NOT pardon Trump before the 2024 election)
 
hcskip

hcskip

EOG Addicted
Trying to get out from under this cloud. I have a decent parlay, but I'm going to play a little safer:
MLB Yankees -244
BAS
 
C

ComptrBob

EOG Master
Leading Active Cappers (>=100 total picks, >=10 in last 12 months)

Name Units
Dell Dude 1219.37
ComptrBob 91.62
NowshesmyRuca 88.37
Heim 79.16
Railbird 71.83
Jammer 41.77
Winkyduck 31.92
bobodad 26.31
kane 25.27
puckhandler 24.48
svbettor 20.25
Woodrow Wilson 19.12
sharky99 12.48
ZzyzxRoad 11.23
tvrw34243 11.00
 
Heim

Heim

EOG Master
WNBA

SEA Storm -1.5 -10 DK

I saw some life at home from this team versus Aces. Cut a 24 point lead to 10.

One thing they do well is run the P & Roll. Sky hasn't been the same since coach abandoned ship mid season.
 
dfish

dfish

EOG Addicted
ComptrBob said:
Leading Active Cappers (>=100 total picks, >=10 in last 12 months)

Name Units
Dell Dude 1219.37
ComptrBob 91.62
NowshesmyRuca 88.37
Heim 79.16
Railbird 71.83
Jammer 41.77
Winkyduck 31.92
bobodad 26.31
kane 25.27
puckhandler 24.48
svbettor 20.25
Woodrow Wilson 19.12
sharky99 12.48
ZzyzxRoad 11.23
tvrw34243 11.00
Click to expand...
Jammer sneaky good
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top