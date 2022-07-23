EOG's Best Bet thread for Saturday, July 23

Post your BEST BET of the day for Saturday, July 23.

This thread will be a daily feature at EOG.

Follow the guidelines listed below when submitting your selection:

1) Post ONE play only (All plays are risking x to win one unit OR risking 1 unit to win y)
2) Include betting numbers with current price and available sports book
3) Do not edit your play or it will be graded as a loss

Contributors with profits of five or more units are highlighted in boldface type.


EOG Scoreboard
2sweet 0-1 -1.13 UNITS
4625 0-2 -2.20 UNITS
5 star bomb 1-2 -1.15 UNITS
5teamparlay 3-1 +1.90 UNITS
714033 0-2 -2.10 UNITS
938four 62-60-2 -3.40 UNITS
Abundy 9-4 +5.35 UNITS
Ace 0-1 -1.32 UNITS
ajt 141-148-9 +15.84 UNITS
alabama dave 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
Alan Boston via Twitter 1-1 -0.10 UNITS
alldaycapper 183-162-12 +6.01 UNITS
Alldaycapper34 25-44-2 -16.42 UNITS
allin1 10-3 +8.30 UNITS
Almost Allright 118-95-4 +19.31 UNITS
Arnold Zwiffel 27-22 +1.15 UNITS
asportsguy 400-357-7 -20.86 UNITS
Avenger 30-19 +10.63 UNITS
avmongoose 35-42 -10.34 UNITS
BadLeroy 108-102-10 -11.30 UNITS
Bagiant 7-9 -0.60 UNITS
Balco 58-58-3 -0.35 UNITS
Baller Dollars 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
BEANTOWNJIM 2-2 +0.02 UNITS
begood1000 3-4-1 -1.20 UNITS
benny0420 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Biff41 206-199-15 -12.77 UNITS
BigBill365 1-2 -1.30 UNITS
BigDaddy 32-12-1 +14.07 UNITS
BigDeemer 14-23 -11.22 UNITS
BIGGAMBLERZ27 1-1 -0.10 UNITS
Bigrunner 20-31 -9.68 UNITS
billysink 25-38-3 -9.67 UNITS
bimmercando 2-0 +2.00 UNITS
BipolarJJ 2-2 0.00 UNITS
bishqqq 108-118-3 -18.76 UNITS
blueline 776-792-15 -70.27 UNITS (MLB: Michael Harris II at 25/1 to win NL ROY award; Politics: US Senate 2022 - Pennsylvania - John Fetterman -150; Tim Ryan +400 to win U.S. Senate seat in Ohio; Will Herschel Walker win Georgia Senate seat? NO -170; Dems to control Senate in November +150; NFL: Dan Campbell at 18/1 to win 2022 Coach of the Year award)
BLUENATION65 1-1 -0.10 UNITS
bmiller 110-135-6 -22.32 UNITS
bobodad 237-212-1 +38.42 UNITS (MLB: Marlins to miss playoffs -313, Diamondbacks UNDER 68.5 wins -135, To complete a three-leg parlay -114: Chicago White Sox to make the MLB playoffs; Mets UNDER 90.5 wins -104 and Giants UNDER 87.5 wins -125)
BoDallas 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
Bohannon 2-0 +2.50 UNITS
bomzee 278-309-15 -16.75 UNITS (MLB: Guardians OVER 81.5 -110, Rockies OVER 69.5 wins -110, Brewers UNDER 90.5 wins -110, Bobby Witt Jr. +320 and Steven Kwan +500 and +1000 to win AL ROY)
bookbraker 87-70-2 +12.97 UNITS
Boys911 71-27-1 -6.04 UNITS
Braves2629 8-6 +1.50 UNITS
Brayden11 331-372-11 -4.22 UNITS
Brian Laverty 0-2-1 -2.00 UNITS
brians 141-128-8 +2.82 UNITS
Brick 5-5 +2.12 UNITS
Brock 1-5 -3.90 UNITS
brockboogienigh 1-1 -0.45 UNITS
Brock Landers 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
BrockLanders248 12-3 +9.57 UNITS
brokerstip 60-55-3 +0.76 UNITS
BryceTrout 13-9 +1.16 UNITS
Bucky 5-6 -1.58 UNITS
Bushay 11-13 -2.24 UNITS
carolinakid 3-1-1 +1.90 UNITS
CASHSTACKER 2-6 -4.45 UNITS
CecTheFleece 72-80-2 -16.62 UNITS
Cent'Anni 3-2 +0.80 UNITS
CHARLIEPEETE 2-1 +0.80 UNITS
cheapseats 104-67 +7.81 UNITS
chickadee 4-6 -0.93 UNITS
Chi_Archie 1-7 -6.10 UNITS
Chi_Dorothy 1-1 +0.57 UNITS
chips1031 1-1 -0.34 UNITS
ChiTownJoe 17-18-1 -1.93 UNITS
Choslamshe 511-469-5 -18.96 UNITS
Claramente 10-12-2 -0.93 UNITS
ComptrBob 159-91 +62.01 UNITS
Cristiano 2-0 +2.00 UNITS
Curbes Lurb 18-23 -6.03 UNITS
Daddy Fourbucks 1-1 0.00 UNITS
Dan Tanna 1-2 -1.00 UNITS
DeadBishop 13-11 +1.05 UNITS
Dell Dude 81-835-2 +1,242.55 UNITS
dfish 136-159-5 -11.69 UNITS
DFSRookie79 21-19 +0.94 UNITS
dilaudid8 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
Diogenes 59-58-1 -5.31 UNITS
Discreet Cat 84-130-1 -31.86 UNITS
dj destroyer 2-0 +2.35 UNITS
dogball 10-20 -9.08 UNITS
Dog Player 1-2 -1.10 UNITS
DonaldJTrump 0-1 -1.20 UNITS
Don Eagleston 10-7 +2.70 UNITS
Doug Gottlieb 3-4 -1.40 UNITS
d-p 1-2 -1.32 UNITS
Drinkyourmlkshk 93-78-7 +7.70 UNITS
DrunkenGoon 18-19 -3.16 UNITS
dustdevil167 13-16-1 -4.49 UNITS
Dutch 52-43-1 +4.55 UNITS
E$ 429-459-15 -25.00 UNITS
eb765 3-3 -0.30 UNITS
EdTheStatMan 32-30-1 -1.41 UNITS
ejd_5277 55-77-1 -25.99 UNITS
El Chapo 26-37 -9.24 UNITS
el greco 2-7 -5.05 UNITS
elsantoyo 21-9 +10.80 UNITS
E-Money712 3-4 -1.56 UNITS
ERBtheGREAT 42-27 +9.46 UNITS
EyeOnMVC 21-24 +1.60 UNITS
Factorial 14-13 +0.60 UNITS
FairWarning 33-58-1 -32.81 UNITS
Fezzik 37-20-2 +18.62 UNITS
fifty cint 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Firehorn 18-16 -1.47 UNITS
Fishhead 67-102-3 -33.65 UNITS
flip flops 5-5 -0.36 UNITS
Flipper 39-40-1 +1.12 UNITS
focker 1-0 +1.40 UNITS
Foreleft 51-37-1 +2.43 UNITS
fourthand26 1-1 0.00 UNITS
FrancisVegas 2-3 -1.30 UNITS
Franklinmint 32-31-2 -2.99 UNITS
Gabe 28-10 +5.17 UNITS
Gabe McIntosh 0-2-1 -2.10 UNITS
GameBred 1-2 -1.42 UNITS
Ghostzapper 19-15 +4.29 UNITS
Gotcha 0-1 -1.20 UNITS
gravy 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
groovinmahoovin 1-0 +1.10 UNITS
GusGreenbaum 7-8 -2.55 UNITS
Hangover 73-65-5 +1.00 UNITS
Harold Fuller 6-1 +5.12 UNITS
hcskip 130-139-7 -9.12 UNITS
Heim 785-698-25 +50.27 UNITS
Heisenberg 87-91-9 -10.18 UNITS
Hey Bartender 6-6 -0.58 UNITS
High3rEl3m3nt 31-31-5 -0.64 UNITS
High Times 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
HI McDonough 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
holadai 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
howid 147-124-6 -32.16 UNITS
humboldt cone 26-22-2 +5.80 UNITS
Idiot #1 1-1 -0.10 UNITS
Immanuel Kant 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
Inkwell77 14-21-1 -7.93 UNITS
insomnia 2-3 -1.30 UNITS
IWishIWasAPro 45-37-1 +1.66 UNITS
Jacob_Morris 5-7 -2.95 UNITS
James D 4-3 +0.62 UNITS
Jammer 28-32 -13.21 UNITS
jasson621 345-339-6 +23.80 UNITS
JavyBaez9 4-5 -1.74 UNITS
Jb777 67-64-1 -7.08 UNITS
jeffksu 4-4 -0.36 UNITS
JHUDad 23-25-1 -8.79 UNITS
Jimmythegreek 1,192-1,298-40 -232.03 UNITS
jincka 26-26-1 +0.95 UNITS
joeturner 8-17 -7.95 UNITS
Joeyfitzclick 0-1 -1.20 UNITS
JoeyGesus 2-1 +0.94 UNITS
John Kelly 1,118-1,021-49 -26.72 UNITS
Johnny Knuckles 13-23 -16.64 UNITS
Johnny LaRue 9-8-1 -1.55 UNITS
JRock7997 0-2 -2.00 UNITS
Junkyarddog47 8-5 +2.70 UNITS
justintalk 0-4 -4.30 UNITS
Just Luck 93-76-2 +2.55 UNITS
kainhouse 21-13 +6.90 UNITS
kane 568-543-22 +19.55 (MLB: Marlins to miss playoffs -320 and Brewers to win NL Central -140; NFL: Ravens to make the playoffs -135)
KevinStott11 256-192-21 +14.53 UNITS
kingfisher14 18-24-2 -8.70 UNITS
kraken 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Kill Shot 1-2 -1.10 UNITS
kinosh 6-4 +1.64 UNITS
lap18 12-20 -8.71 UNITS
lastyle7 26-16 +7.54 UNITS
Lawrence Orbach 10-12-3 -3.25 UNITS
Lefthook 1-1 -2.62 UNITS
louisvillekid 263-290-8 -23.67 UNITS
MadTiger 18-21 -11.95 UNITS
Mafioso 24-24-4 +4.60 UNITS
Makers 1-0 +562.10 UNITS
Mainehtrain34 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
ManchesterUK 32-45-1 -10.74 UNITS
maxo 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
meldrone 0-1 -1.55 UNITS
MG MAN 34-42 -9.82 UNITS
Micelli 5-3 +1.70 UNITS
michael777 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
Miggytoddbest 103-90-3 +11.60 UNITS
Mighty Maron 8-8 +0.97 UNITS
mikekeenan 2-1 +1.00 UNITS
minah 21-16 +3.00 UNITS
Minnesota Fats 6-10 -4.60 UNITS
Mizuno 11-12-1 -1.80 UNITS
Moldoveanu 28-96 +35.64 UNITS
Mosier 0-2 -2.20 UNITS
mrbowling300 101-140-6 -42.96 UNITS (NCAAF: Colorado Buffaloes UNDER 3.5 wins -120)
Mr. Carney 3-10 -6.01 UNITS
Mr_KLC 2-0 +2.00 UNITS
mr merlin 19-20 -3.30 UNITS
Mr. Pink 164-298-5 -11.01 UNITS
MrTop 523-514-15 -7.97 UNITS
Mrs. Seer 40-47 +5.93 UNITS
msudogs 8-7 +0.26 UNITS
munson15 26-37 +11.12 UNITS
Murphy's Best 143-114-2 +22.14 UNITS
 
nedrow9 263-364-4 -36.33 UNITS
Neveragain 412-373-22 +22.46 UNITS
njdave 151-135-5 +3.85 UNITS
No Coincidences 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
noogneknurd 2-2 -0.51 UNITS
NowshesmyRuca 499-464-12 +12.19 UNITS (NFL on 9/11: Browns -1 (EV) over the Panthers, Dolphins ML -136 over the Patriots, Denver Broncos Regular Season Win Total Over 9.5 -135; NBA: Nuggets to win the Western Conference Finals at 12/1 and the NBA Finals at 24/1)
nut6 11-18 -8.86 UNITS
nydoc 4-8 -3.50 UNITS
oneman 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
ouch 15-13 +0.18 UNITS
Paleface 67-69-1 +1.54 UNITS
papa5 94-95-4 -9.95 UNITS
pantherman 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
parlayguy 6-12 -6.70 UNITS
parlaynow 109-153-4 -29.86 UNITS
Patkeats 0-3 -3.25 UNITS
Patrick McIrish 93-79-3 +5.82 UNITS
pbovi 23-133 +13.75 UNITS
peach 30-45-1 -11.02 UNITS
pete mcmeat 10-21-1 -10.55 UNITS (Politics: Trump at 25/1 wins presidency in 2024)
Pickman Jones 157-206-9 -22.62 UNITS (LPGA: Korda -115 over Green and Korda -110 over Lee for the tournament)
picksproprospector 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
Pick Savvy 79-89-4 -8.65 UNITS
Pigpen 75-149 -48.15 UNITS
pinnacle420 3-10-1 -8.81 UNITS
pippy 11-14 -4.62 UNITS
PO69 1-5-1 -4.32 UNITS
Pocket Lint 1-1 +0.18 UNITS
pocketheadies 114-125-4 -13.15 UNITS
premierperhead 0-2 -2.30 UNITS
pro analyser 230-25-5 -30.24 UNITS
PtSpreadHijinks 72-60-3 +16.11 UNITS
puckhandler 434-621-10 +5.87 UNITS
pudgeman11 132-117-10 +10.37 UNITS
Quantum Leap 5-5 -0.40 UNITS
Railbird 257-220-3 +57.11 UNITS (MLB: Phillies to win the NL East at 10/1)
RAININTHREES 228-216-17 +28.72 UNITS
Ray Luca 13-36-1 -9.97 UNITS
rdalert447 63-727 -76.19 UNITS
RDTrains 179-180-5 -10.40 UNITS
READY FREDDY 57-44-1 +25.99 UNITS
rico1 206-445-13 -30.29 UNITS
roachman 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Roaming Vegas 1-2-1 -0.95 UNITS
Roxxyfish 69-48-1 +17.00 UNITS
royboy 3-4 -0.40 UNITS
schlep66 151-149-7 -21.36 UNITS
Schouest 2-2 -0.54 UNITS
Scooper 59-45-1 +8.75 UNITS
Scratch 0-2 -2.20 UNITS
Screw Andrews 158-190-6 -30.78 UNITS
scrimmage 399-712-5 -87.49 UNITS
Seahawkharry 0-1 -1.05 UNITS
Seanie Mac 8-9 -1.78 UNITS
sexyandiknowit 24-26 +0.78 UNITS
shackfu99 3-2 -0.58 UNITS
sharky99 149-124-14 +10.42 UNITS (CFL on Sunday: Saskatchewan TT Under 23.5 -120)
Sharp Square 13-18-1 -6.24 UNITS
sherwood88 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
shooterman 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
skullf 1-2-1 -1.20 UNITS
Slaythebook28 2-4 -2.40 UNITS
Sleepy 35-47-1 -18.87 UNITS
Slippery Pete 13-15-1 -2.08 UNITS
Slyone66 423-393-22 +5.72 UNITS
smartymarty 4-2 +1.45 UNITS
smartz 508-567-15 -0.32 UNITS (MMA -- 7/23: SGP (Jack Hermansson Most Td's/Jack Hermannsson) +220, SGP (Mason Jones/Over 299.5 Secs) -120
Makwan Amirkhani +170, Parlay (Volkan Oezdemir/Islam Makhachev) +138, Parlay (Alexander Gustaffson/Islam Makhachev) +290, Charles Johnson +400, Jack Hermansson +110, Curtis Blaydes -130; 7/30: Rafael Alves +200, Julianna Pena +270 and Parlay (Said Nurmagomedov W/Brandon Moreno) -123; NBA: Kevin Durant to play his next NBA minute for the Toronto Raptors at 30/1; 10/22: Islam Makhachev -190)
Sol Diablo 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
southerncoach 2-3 -1.30 UNITS
splooge 0-2 -2.39 UNITS,
Sportsrmylife 286-285-20 -27.62 UNITS
Sport Sullivan 7-8 +6.95 UNITS
SpottedCow 3-1-1 +1.90 UNITS
SSI 2-5 -3.60 UNITS
stevek173 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Stevo 4-5-1 -1.29 UNITS
sunnyisle 1-2 -0.93 UNITS
svbettor 51-29-1 +18.80 UNITS
sweeper 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
tbird 21-22 -2.81 UNITS
Teddy kgb 96-86-4 +22.15 UNITS
Terpsfan26 46-46-8 -5.00 UNITS
Tesco Vee 0-4 -4.35 UNITS
TEXED 91-88-3 -6.91 UNITS
ThatNegroJ 3-1 +1.94 UNITS
Thebrush5 9-14-2 -5.10 UNITS
thecentaur 0-1 -1.03 UNITS
thekeyman 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
TheGuesser 1-0 +1.40 UNITS
thenatti 22-26 -7.20 UNITS
Theodore Bagwell 1-1 -0.05 UNITS
TheOnlyP 1-2 -1.00 UNITS
TheRef 49-30-2 +12.42 UNITS
TheShow33 10-11-1 +4.15 UNITS
The Seer 46-70 -5.41 UNITS
The Wizard 0-1-1 -1.35 UNITS
Timetopay 3-2 +0.70 UNITS
Tim Patterson 10-18-1 -9.73 UNITS
tnvolfan 5-6 -3.06 UNITS
Toby Tyler 215-196-8 +19.92 UNITS
TonyMar 245-296-5 +15.76 UNITS
TrailerParkBoys 0-1 -1.26 UNITS
trytrytry 300-580-8 +13.41 UNITS
ttaylor89 39-47-2 -2.81 UNITS
turksure 60-71-2 -16.04 UNITS
tvrw34243 246-215-25 +12.00 UNITS (MMA: Nurmagomedov -185 over Paul)
UkbetTips 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
UNSPRTNGBHVR 11-2 +8.31 UNITS
Valuist 178-160-13 +1.14 UNITS
Vegashtrain 17-16-2 +0.20 UNITS
Vegas Sharp 22-24-1 -2.11 UNITS
VEGAS VERN 3-0 +3.05 UNITS
Vegas Vic 47-54-4 -6.32 UNITS
Viejo Dinosaur 64-65-3 -3.94 UNITS
Viet 2-0 +2.00 UNITS
Vinnie Vegas 3-7 -2.90 UNITS
vitalyo 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
waco 103-78-3 +19.67 UNITS
Wade 138-177-12 +2.47 UNITS
wantitall4moi 0-2 -2.27 UNITS
Way-E-Waz 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Waz 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
wheat king 15-11-3 +3.44 UNITS
WildBill 42-39-1 +0.93 UNITS
Willy Loman 20-20 -0.85 UNITS
Winkyduck 1029-1465-80 -20.05 UNITS (Saturday: Toronto (MLS) +129; MLB: Juan Soto next team: Padres 12-1; NBA: KD next team: Nets +250; MLB: Reds RSW Un 74.5 -145, A's RSW Un70.5 -145, Dodgers RSW Ov97.5 -135; Kyle Schwarber to hit most HR: 28-1; Most Steals: Miles Straw 16-1; Albert Pujols to: Move into 4th all-time in HR list +450; Hit 700th HR +1000; Dodgers to win NL West -225, To Make the Playoffs: YES: Orioles +2500, Giants +155....No: White Soxes +115, Jays +310, Fathers +350; Saturday October 8: Alabama -16.5 over aTm -110.; Democrats to win Senate Races: FL 12-1, GA +132, PA -107, WI +194, Ohio +550, AZ +150 and OVERALL control +150, Beto O'Rourke to win TX Gov +800, Stacey Abrams to win GA Gov +350; CFB RSW Totals: Alabama Ov11.5 +110, Oklahoma Un9 +105, Stanford Un4.5 -140, Indiana Un4,5 -135, Colorado Un3.5 -130, Washington Un7.5 +105, Texass Un8.5 -105; First non-extradition country Trump enters: Russia +200; Norwich to win the LC +750; All PL plays: To be Relegated: Brentford +275, Fulham +125; To Stay UP: Nottingham Forest +100, Bournemouth +125; To Finish T10: Everton +225, Wolves +250; Beto O'Rourke to be Dem 2024 POTUS Nominee 66-1, Ron DeathSantis to be 2024 GOP POTUS nominee +350 and 2024 POTUS +550)
wirelessjava 1-2 -1.22 UNITS
wiskers 413-652-16 -26.19 UNITS
Woodrow Wilson 72-58-1 +12.92 UNITS
X-Files 12-2 +10.00 UNITS
yisman 547-364-21 +19.63 UNITS
ZzyzxRoad 701-652-28 -10.27 UNITS
 
Kudos to EOG contributor PUCKHANDLER for achieving "black-type status" in EOG's Best Bet thread.

puckhandler 434-621-10 +5.87 UNITS
 
