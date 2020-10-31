EOG's Best Bet thread for Saturday, October 31

nedrow9 263-364-4 -36.33 UNITS

Neveragain 253-229-16 +21.49 UNITS

njdave 109-100-4 +0.82 UNITS

No Coincidences 0-1 -1.10 UNITS

noogneknurd 2-2 -0.51 UNITS

NowshesmyRuca 240-237-8 +3.13 UNITS (NFL: 276 Broncos ML +150 and 276 Broncos +3 -110)

nut6 11-17 -7.73 UNITS

nydoc 4-8 -3.50 UNITS

oneman 1-0 +1.00 UNITS

ouch 4-3 +0.40 UNITS

Paleface 65-63 +5.88 UNITS

papa5 75-64-3 +6.12 UNITS

pantherman 0-1 -1.00 UNITS

parlayguy 6-12 -6.70 UNITS

parlaynow 93-131-4 -23.58 UNITS

Patkeats 0-3 -3.25 UNITS

Patrick McIrish 93-78-3 +6.92 UNITS

pbovi 23-133 +13.75 UNITS

peach 30-45-1 -11.02 UNITS

pete mcmeat 0-1 -1.00 UNITS

Pickman Jones 94-143-9 -32.13 UNITS

picksproprospector 1-0 +1.00 UNITS

Pick Savvy 78-86-4 -7.09 UNITS

Pigpen 75-149 -48.15 UNITS

pinnacle420 3-10-1 -8.81 UNITS

pippy 11-14 -4.62 UNITS

PO69 1-5-1 -4.32 UNITS

Pocket Lint 1-1 +0.18 UNITS

pocketheadies 110-119-4 -10.86 UNITS

premierperhead 0-2 -2.30 UNITS

pro analyser 102-107-3 -12.64 UNITS (golf matchup 7066 Padraig harrington over Seep straka +155 Mirage)

PtSpreadHijinks 72-60-3 +16.11 UNITS

puckhandler 259-397-3 -10.86 UNITS (NHL: Winnipeg Jets at 49-1 to win the 2021 Stanley Cup)

pudgeman11 126-114-9 +7.52 UNITS

Quantum Leap 5-5 -0.40 UNITS

Railbird 172-118-3 +75.31 UNITS (Donald J. Trump +144 to win the 2020 presidential election; Trump to win Minnesota +290; Trump to win Pennsylvania +245; Trump to win Michigan +230; Trump to win Georgia -163; Trump to win Florida +107 and +111; A two-unit play on Trump +425 to win both the popular vote and the electoral vote; Tillis +130 to win NC)

RAININTHREES 228-216-17 +28.72 UNITS

Ray Luca 8-27 -5.59 UNITS

rdalert447 63-727 -76.19 UNITS

RDTrains 179-180-5 -10.40 UNITS

READY FREDDY 56-43-1 +26.11 UNITS

rico1 206-445-13 -30.29 UNITS

roachman 0-1 -1.00 UNITS

Roaming Vegas 1-2-1 -0.95 UNITS

Roxxyfish 69-48-1 +17.00 UNITS

royboy 3-4 -0.40 UNITS

schlep66 114-108-6 -11.44 UNITS (174 Arkansas State -2.5 -115)

Schouest 2-2 -0.54 UNITS

Scooper 59-45-1 +8.75 UNITS

Scratch 0-2 -2.20 UNITS

Screw Andrews 151-179-6 -28.91 UNITS

scrimmage 399-712-5 -87.49 UNITS

Seahawkharry 0-1 -1.05 UNITS

Seanie Mac 8-9 -1.78 UNITS

sexyandiknowit 24-26 +0.78 UNITS

shackfu99 3-2 -0.58 UNITS

sharky99 92-87-10 -7.68 UNITS (Joe Biden to win popular vote -600)

Sharp Square 13-18-1 -6.24 UNITS

sherwood88 1-0 +1.00 UNITS

shooterman 0-1 -1.00 UNITS

skullf 1-2-1 -1.20 UNITS

Slaythebook28 1-2 -1.20 UNITS

Sleepy 35-47-1 -18.87 UNITS

Slippery Pete 13-15-1 -2.08 UNITS

Slyone66 419-388-22 +7.01 UNITS

smartymarty 4-2 +1.45 UNITS

smartz 80-95-2 -4.66 UNITS (Five UFC selections: Jose Quinonez +145, Bryce Mitchell -157 on 10/31; Brendan Allen -125 on 11/7; McKee +240, Mousasi -157 and Lopez -142)

Sol Diablo 1-0 +1.00 UNITS

southerncoach 1-3 -2.30 UNITS

splooge 0-2 -2.39 UNITS

Sportsrmylife 233-213-18 -1.74 UNITS

Sport Sullivan 7-8 +6.95 UNITS

SpottedCow 3-1-1 +1.90 UNITS

SSI 2-5 -3.60 UNITS

stevek173 0-1 -1.00 UNITS

Stevo 4-5-1 -1.29 UNITS

sunnyisle 1-2 -0.93 UNITS

svbettor 28-17-1 +10.21 UNITS

sweeper 0-1 -1.10 UNITS

tbird 18-20 -3.61 UNITS

Teddy kgb 96-86-4 +22.15 UNITS

Terpsfan26 46-46-8 -5.00 UNITS

Tesco Vee 0-4 -4.35 UNITS

TEXED 78-75-3 -7.16 UNITS (NCAAF: 110 Michigan -24 -112, 138...U CINCINNATI -6.5....-104 and 146 BYU -28 -115)

ThatNegroJ 3-1 +1.94 UNITS

Thebrush5 9-14-2 -5.10 UNITS

thecentaur 0-1 -1.03 UNITS

thekeyman 0-1 -1.10 UNITS

TheGuesser 1-0 +1.40 UNITS

Theodore Bagwell 1-1 -0.05 UNITS

TheOnlyP 1-2 -1.00 UNITS

TheRef 49-30-2 +12.42 UNITS

TheShow33 10-11-1 +4.15 UNITS

The Seer 46-70 -5.41 UNITS

The Wizard 0-1-1 -1.35 UNITS

Timetopay 3-2 +0.70 UNITS

tnvolfan 5-6 -3.06 UNITS

Toby Tyler 185-159-7 +25.10 UNITS

TonyMar 62-63-1 +22.01 UNITS

TrailerParkBoys 0-1 -1.26 UNITS

trytrytry 250-468-8 +10.46 UNITS (Biden wins popular vote by less than 10.5% -420)

ttaylor89 39-47-2 -2.81 UNITS

turksure 60-71-2 -16.04 UNITS

tvrw34243 183-166-18 +2.40 UNITS (NCAAF Wisky -3 1/2 ( -105 ); Trump -115 and +174 to win 2020 presidential election and Republican -125 to win 2020 presidential election)

UkbetTips 2-1 +0.90 UNITS

UNSPRTNGBHVR 11-2 +8.31 UNITS

Valuist 166-140-10 +11.16 UNITS

Vegashtrain 17-16-2 +0.20 UNITS

Vegas Sharp 22-24-1 -2.11 UNITS

VEGAS VERN 3-0 +3.05 UNITS

Vegas Vic 47-53-4 -5.32 UNITS

Viejo Dinosaur 42-34-2 +7.74 UNITS

Viet 2-0 +2.00 UNITS

Vinnie Vegas 3-7 -2.90 UNITS

vitalyo 2-1 +0.90 UNITS

waco 103-77-3 +20.77 UNITS

Wade 4-8-1 -4.70 UNITS

wantitall4moi 0-2 -2.27 UNITS

Way-E-Waz 0-1 -1.00 UNITS

Waz 0-1 -1.00 UNITS

wheat king 12-10-3 +1.42 UNITS

WildBill 12-6 +5.82 UNITS (200 San Jose State -13.5 -110)

Willy Loman 20-20 -0.85 UNITS

Winkyduck 688-938-48 -7.23 UNITS (Saturday Nov 1: Liverpool/West Ham Ov3.5 +109; Tottenham -1 +113; Mookie Betts +750 to win the NL MVP; Patriots RSW Ov8.5 -110 AND RSW Un9.5 -110; Jets RSW U6.5 +105; Bills to win the AFC East +275 AND Patriots +175; Eagles to make the Playoffs +150; Will George W Bush endorse Joe Biden for POTUS: YES +350; Will Condoleezza Rice endorse Joe Biden +185; South Carolina Senate Race: Jaime Harrison +280; AZ Senate Race: Mark Kelly -360; Iowa Senate Race: Theresa Greenfield -104 AND +106 AND 2 Units on +100; GA Senate Race: Jon Ossoff +194; Joe Biden to be elected POTUS +120; Democrat wins Michigan in 20They 20 POTUS Election -180 & Wisconsin -130 & Florida +135 AND Georgia +200; #IQ45 to lose EC and Popular Vote +110..........#IQ45 to WIN EC but lose Popular Vote +200; Dems control the House/Repubs the Senate +150 AND Dems control the House AND the Senate +130; POTUS Election: Dems 30-59 MOV +1600; Tua's 2020 Passing Yards: UNDER 3200 -120; Saints to win the NFC +593; Will there be a Red Card 9:30 or earlier into a PL game all season: Yes -115; West Brom to be Relegated +100 AND Fulham to be Relegated +110

wirelessjava 1-2 -1.22 UNITS

wiskers 313-455-14 -7.64 UNITS

Woodrow Wilson 55-40-1 +13.72 UNITS

X-Files 3-0 +3.00 UNITS (NFL: Broncos -435 and Jets -910 to MISS the playoffs, Ravens -1115 to MAKE the playoffs)

yisman 546-362-21 +21.53 UNITS

ZzyzxRoad 507-467-20 -1.68 UNITS (NFL: 264 Dolphins +4 -110, 268 Bears +4.5 -110, 262 Jets-Chiefs under 49 -110 and Bengals-Titans under 54.5 -110)