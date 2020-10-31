EOG's Best Bet thread for Saturday, October 31

Post your BEST BET of the day for Saturday, October 31.

This thread will be a daily feature at EOG.

Follow the rules listed below when submitting your selection:

1) Post ONE play only (All plays are risking x to win one unit OR risking 1 unit to win y)
2) Include betting numbers with current price and available sports book
3) Do not edit your play or it will be graded as a loss

Contributors with profits of five units or more are highlighted in boldface type.


EOG Scoreboard
2sweet 0-1 -1.13 UNITS
4625 0-2 -2.20 UNITS
5 star bomb 1-2 -1.15 UNITS
5teamparlay 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
714033 0-2 -2.10 UNITS
938four 62-60-2 -3.40 UNITS
Abundy 6-4 +2.35 UNITS
Ace 0-1 -1.32 UNITS
ajt 141-148-9 +15.84 UNITS
alabama dave 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
Alan Boston via Twitter 1-1 -0.10 UNITS
alldaycapper 183-162-11 +6.01 UNITS
allin1 10-3 +8.30 UNITS
Almost Allright 90-70-4 +17.25 UNITS
Arnold Zwiffel 27-22 +1.15 UNITS
asportsguy 303-295-6 -42.10 UNITS
Avenger 30-19 +10.63 UNITS
avmongoose 35-42 -10.34 UNITS
BadLeroy 108-102-10 -11.30 UNITS
Bagiant 7-9 -0.60 UNITS
Balco 58-58-3 -0.35 UNITS
Baller Dollars 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
BEANTOWNJIM 2-2 +0.02 UNITS
begood1000 3-4-1 -1.20 UNITS
benny0420 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Biff41 167-174-14 -22.04 UNITS
BigBill365 1-2 -1.30 UNITS
BigDaddy 32-12-1 +14.07 UNITS
BigDeemer 14-23 -11.22 UNITS
BIGGAMBLERZ27 1-1 -0.10 UNITS
bigjoey 25-12 +11.71 UNITS
Bigrunner 19-31 -11.34 UNITS (Democrat +166 to win the 2020 presidential election)
billysink 25-37-3 -8.57 UNITS
bimmercando 2-0 +2.00 UNITS
BipolarJJ 2-2 0.00 UNITS
bishqqq 81-88-2 -11.67 UNITS
blueline 652-658-12 -50.89 UNITS (NFL: 268 Bears +4 -108; NCAAF: 175 TCU -2 -122; NFL: Tampa Bay Bucs UNDER 9.5 wins +115; Joe Biden +665 to win 2020 presidential election, Dem nominee wins Minnesota -300, Dem nominee to win Pennsylvania -190, Dem nominee wins North Carolina -145, Dem nominee wins Ohio +110, Dem nominee wins Florida -105 and Dem nominee wins Georgia +143; Trump will not be re-elected +140; Trump loses every state he lost in 2016 -230; Dems control Senate -155)
BLUENATION65 1-1 -0.10 UNITS
bmiller 110-135-6 -22.32 UNITS
bobodad 27-26 -1.82 UNITS (NFL: 272 Eagles -3.5 -110; 3-team 10-point teaser -130 Pinnacle Carolina +9 Indianapolis +9 Tampa Bay -0.5; Joe Biden to win popular vote -600; 3-team 10.5 point teaser -133 Sports Interaction Carolina / Atlanta Over 38.5 Pittsburgh +14.5 LA Chargers +7.5)
BoDallas 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
Bohannon 2-0 +2.50 UNITS
bomzee 186-219-11 -31.17 UNITS (Trump -115 to win the 2020 presidential election)
bookbraker 87-70-2 +12.97 UNITS
Boys911 71-27-1 -6.04 UNITS
Braves2629 8-6 +1.50 UNITS
Brayden11 297-328-8 +1.95 UNITS
Brian Laverty 0-2-1 -2.00 UNITS
brians 139-122-8 +7.96 UNITS
Brick 5-5 +2.12 UNITS
Brock 1-2 -0.60 UNITS
brockboogienigh 1-1 -0.45 UNITS
Brock Landers 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
BrockLanders248 12-3 +9.57 UNITS
brokerstip 6-9 -3.15 UNITS
BryceTrout 13-9 +1.16 UNITS
Bushay 11-13 -2.24 UNITS
carolinakid 3-1-1 +1.90 UNITS
CASHSTACKER 2-6 -4.45 UNITS
CecTheFleece 59-57-1 -4.12 UNITS
Cent'Anni 3-2 +0.80 UNITS
CHARLIEPEETE 2-1 +0.80 UNITS
cheapseats 102-67 +5.81 UNITS
chickadee 4-6 -0.93 UNITS
Chi_Archie 0-2 -2.00 UNITS
Chi_Dorothy 1-1 +0.57 UNITS
chips1031 1-1 -0.34 UNITS
ChiTownJoe 17-18-1 -1.93 UNITS
Choslamshe 287-285-5 -29.06 UNITS
Claramente 10-12-2 -0.93 UNITS
Cristiano 2-0 +2.00 UNITS
Curbes Lurb 18-23 -6.03 UNITS
Daddy Fourbucks 1-1 0.00 UNITS
Dan Tanna 1-2 -1.00 UNITS
DeadBishop 13-11 +1.05 UNITS
Dell Dude 61-650-2 +1,289.29 UNITS (Trump to win popular vote +584; California to record its most violent earthquake ever in 2020 at EVEN money; Joe Biden to experience a medical emergency by Halloween at EVEN money)
dfish 133-135-5 +1.27 UNITS
DFSRookie79 21-19 +0.94 UNITS
dilaudid8 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
Diogenes 34-33 -2.41 UNITS
Discreet Cat 84-130-1 -31.86 UNITS
dj destroyer 2-0 +2.35 UNITS
dogball 9-16 -5.78 UNITS
Dog Player 1-2 -1.10 UNITS
DonaldJTrump 0-0 0.00 UNITS (Betting himself at -120 to win 2020 presidential election)
Don Eagleston 10-6 +3.80 UNITS
Doug Gottlieb 3-4 -1.40 UNITS
d-p 1-2 -1.32 UNITS
Drinkyourmlkshk 93-78-7 +7.70 UNITS
DrunkenGoon 18-19 -3.16 UNITS
dustdevil167 13-16-1 -4.49 UNITS
Dutch 52-43-1 +4.55 UNITS
E$ 378-412-12 -27.40 UNITS
eb765 3-3 -0.30 UNITS
EdTheStatMan 32-30-1 -1.41 UNITS
ejd_5277 52-74-1 -26.12 UNITS
El Chapo 26-37 -9.24 UNITS
el greco 2-7 -5.05 UNITS
elsantoyo 21-9 +10.80 UNITS
E-Money712 3-4 -1.56 UNITS
ERBtheGREAT 42-27 +9.46 UNITS
EyeOnMVC 21-24 +1.60 UNITS
Factorial 14-13 +0.60 UNITS
FairWarning 21-37-1 -20.97 UNITS
Fezzik 32-16-2 +18.12 UNITS
fifty cint 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Firehorn 18-16 -1.47 UNITS
Fishhead 67-102-3 -33.65 UNITS
flip flops 5-5 -0.36 UNITS
Flipper 14-16 -0.85 UNITS (NFL: Dolphins +3.5 -110 and Patriots +4 -110)
focker 1-0 +1.40 UNITS
Foreleft 51-37-1 +2.43 UNITS
fourthand26 1-1 0.00 UNITS
FrancisVegas 2-3 -1.30 UNITS
Franklinmint 32-31-2 -2.99 UNITS
Gabe 28-9 +7.37 UNITS
Gabe McIntosh 0-2-1 -2.10 UNITS
GameBred 1-1 -0.42 UNITS (Trump to win presidency at +181)
Ghostzapper 19-15 +4.29 UNITS
Gotcha 0-1 -1.20 UNITS
gravy 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
groovinmahoovin 1-0 +1.10 UNITS
GusGreenbaum 7-8 -2.55 UNITS
Hangover 73-65-5 +1.00 UNITS
Harold Fuller 6-1 +5.12 UNITS
hcskip 50-43-1 +8.43 UNITS
Heim 545-452-19 +72.72 UNITS (164 Oklahoma State -3 -115)
Heisenberg 87-90-9 -9.07 UNITS
Hey Bartender 6-6 -0.58 UNITS
High3rEl3m3nt 31-31-5 -0.64 UNITS
High Times 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
HI McDonough 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
holadai 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
howid 34-34-2 -7.00 UNITS (NCAAF: 116 FAU -5.5 -108)
humboldt cone 26-22-2 +5.80 UNITS
Idiot #1 1-1 -0.10 UNITS
Immanuel Kant 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
Inkwell77 14-21-1 -7.93 UNITS
insomnia 2-3 -1.30 UNITS
IWishIWasAPro 45-37-1 +1.66 UNITS
Jacob_Morris 5-7 -2.95 UNITS
James D 4-3 +0.62 UNITS
Jammer 22-27 -11.95 UNITS
jasson621 242-249-4 +11.50 UNITS (24237 Priscilla Cachoeira +195 over Cortney Casey on 10/31)
JavyBaez9 4-5 -1.74 UNITS
Jb777 18-19 -3.52 UNITS
jeffksu 4-4 -0.36 UNITS
JHUDad 21-20-1 -4.57 UNITS
Jimmythegreek 942-1009-34 -165.75 UNITS
joeturner 8-17 -7.95 UNITS
Joeyfitzclick 0-1 -1.20 UNITS
JoeyGesus 2-1 +0.94 UNITS
John Kelly 869-804-40 -31.59 UNITS
Johnny Knuckles 13-23 -16.64 UNITS
Johnny LaRue 9-8-1 -1.55 UNITS
JRock7997 0-2 -2.00 UNITS
Junkyarddog47 8-5 +2.70 UNITS
justintalk 0-3 -3.20 UNITS
Just Luck 93-76-2 +2.55 UNITS
kainhouse 21-12 +7.98 UNITS
kane 466-452-19 +16.84 UNITS (NFL prop: Lamar Jackson OVER 3,199.5 passing yards -110; NFL: Dolphins +4.5 -110 and a two-team teaser at -110: Lions +9 and Raiders +8.5)
KevinStott11 256-192-21 +14.53 UNITS
kraken 0-1 -1.00 UNITS,
Kill Shot 1-2 -1.10 UNITS
kinosh 6-4 +1.64 UNITS
lap18 3-6 -3.45 UNITS
lastyle7 26-15 +8.64 UNITS
Lawrence Orbach 10-12-3 -3.25 UNITS
Lefthook 1-1 -2.62 UNITS
MadTiger 3-3 0.00 UNITS
Mafioso 24-24-4 +4.60 UNITS
Makers 1-0 -0.15 UNITS
ManchesterUK 32-45-1 -10.74 UNITS
maxo 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
meldrone 0-1 -1.55 UNITS
Micelli 5-3 +1.70 UNITS
michael777 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
Miggytoddbest 103-90-3 +11.60 UNITS
Mighty Maron 8-8 +0.97 UNITS
mikekeenan 2-1 +1.00 UNITS
minah 21-16 +3.00 UNITS
Minnesota Fats 6-10 -4.60 UNITS
Mizuno 11-12-1 -1.80 UNITS
Moldoveanu 28-96 +35.64 UNITS
Mosier 0-2 -2.20 UNITS
mrbowling300 45-57-3 -13.70 UNITS
Mr. Carney 3-9 -5.01 UNITS
Mr_KLC 2-0 +2.00 UNITS
mr merlin 19-19 -2.20 UNITS
Mr. Pink 164-297-5 -9.91 UNITS
MrTop 403-395-11 -21.21 UNITS
Mrs. Seer 40-47 +5.93 UNITS
msudogs 8-7 +0.26 UNITS
munson15 26-37 +11.12 UNITS
Murphy's Best 5-5 +0.50 UNITS
 
nedrow9 263-364-4 -36.33 UNITS
Neveragain 253-229-16 +21.49 UNITS
njdave 109-100-4 +0.82 UNITS
No Coincidences 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
noogneknurd 2-2 -0.51 UNITS
NowshesmyRuca 240-237-8 +3.13 UNITS (NFL: 276 Broncos ML +150 and 276 Broncos +3 -110)
nut6 11-17 -7.73 UNITS
nydoc 4-8 -3.50 UNITS
oneman 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
ouch 4-3 +0.40 UNITS
Paleface 65-63 +5.88 UNITS
papa5 75-64-3 +6.12 UNITS
pantherman 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
parlayguy 6-12 -6.70 UNITS
parlaynow 93-131-4 -23.58 UNITS
Patkeats 0-3 -3.25 UNITS
Patrick McIrish 93-78-3 +6.92 UNITS
pbovi 23-133 +13.75 UNITS
peach 30-45-1 -11.02 UNITS
pete mcmeat 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Pickman Jones 94-143-9 -32.13 UNITS
picksproprospector 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
Pick Savvy 78-86-4 -7.09 UNITS
Pigpen 75-149 -48.15 UNITS
pinnacle420 3-10-1 -8.81 UNITS
pippy 11-14 -4.62 UNITS
PO69 1-5-1 -4.32 UNITS
Pocket Lint 1-1 +0.18 UNITS
pocketheadies 110-119-4 -10.86 UNITS
premierperhead 0-2 -2.30 UNITS
pro analyser 102-107-3 -12.64 UNITS (golf matchup 7066 Padraig harrington over Seep straka +155 Mirage)
PtSpreadHijinks 72-60-3 +16.11 UNITS
puckhandler 259-397-3 -10.86 UNITS (NHL: Winnipeg Jets at 49-1 to win the 2021 Stanley Cup)
pudgeman11 126-114-9 +7.52 UNITS
Quantum Leap 5-5 -0.40 UNITS
Railbird 172-118-3 +75.31 UNITS (Donald J. Trump +144 to win the 2020 presidential election; Trump to win Minnesota +290; Trump to win Pennsylvania +245; Trump to win Michigan +230; Trump to win Georgia -163; Trump to win Florida +107 and +111; A two-unit play on Trump +425 to win both the popular vote and the electoral vote; Tillis +130 to win NC)
RAININTHREES 228-216-17 +28.72 UNITS
Ray Luca 8-27 -5.59 UNITS
rdalert447 63-727 -76.19 UNITS
RDTrains 179-180-5 -10.40 UNITS
READY FREDDY 56-43-1 +26.11 UNITS
rico1 206-445-13 -30.29 UNITS
roachman 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Roaming Vegas 1-2-1 -0.95 UNITS
Roxxyfish 69-48-1 +17.00 UNITS
royboy 3-4 -0.40 UNITS
schlep66 114-108-6 -11.44 UNITS (174 Arkansas State -2.5 -115)
Schouest 2-2 -0.54 UNITS
Scooper 59-45-1 +8.75 UNITS
Scratch 0-2 -2.20 UNITS
Screw Andrews 151-179-6 -28.91 UNITS
scrimmage 399-712-5 -87.49 UNITS
Seahawkharry 0-1 -1.05 UNITS
Seanie Mac 8-9 -1.78 UNITS
sexyandiknowit 24-26 +0.78 UNITS
shackfu99 3-2 -0.58 UNITS
sharky99 92-87-10 -7.68 UNITS (Joe Biden to win popular vote -600)
Sharp Square 13-18-1 -6.24 UNITS
sherwood88 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
shooterman 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
skullf 1-2-1 -1.20 UNITS
Slaythebook28 1-2 -1.20 UNITS
Sleepy 35-47-1 -18.87 UNITS
Slippery Pete 13-15-1 -2.08 UNITS
Slyone66 419-388-22 +7.01 UNITS
smartymarty 4-2 +1.45 UNITS
smartz 80-95-2 -4.66 UNITS (Five UFC selections: Jose Quinonez +145, Bryce Mitchell -157 on 10/31; Brendan Allen -125 on 11/7; McKee +240, Mousasi -157 and Lopez -142)
Sol Diablo 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
southerncoach 1-3 -2.30 UNITS
splooge 0-2 -2.39 UNITS
Sportsrmylife 233-213-18 -1.74 UNITS
Sport Sullivan 7-8 +6.95 UNITS
SpottedCow 3-1-1 +1.90 UNITS
SSI 2-5 -3.60 UNITS
stevek173 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Stevo 4-5-1 -1.29 UNITS
sunnyisle 1-2 -0.93 UNITS
svbettor 28-17-1 +10.21 UNITS
sweeper 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
tbird 18-20 -3.61 UNITS
Teddy kgb 96-86-4 +22.15 UNITS
Terpsfan26 46-46-8 -5.00 UNITS
Tesco Vee 0-4 -4.35 UNITS
TEXED 78-75-3 -7.16 UNITS (NCAAF: 110 Michigan -24 -112, 138...U CINCINNATI -6.5....-104 and 146 BYU -28 -115)
ThatNegroJ 3-1 +1.94 UNITS
Thebrush5 9-14-2 -5.10 UNITS
thecentaur 0-1 -1.03 UNITS
thekeyman 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
TheGuesser 1-0 +1.40 UNITS
Theodore Bagwell 1-1 -0.05 UNITS
TheOnlyP 1-2 -1.00 UNITS
TheRef 49-30-2 +12.42 UNITS
TheShow33 10-11-1 +4.15 UNITS
The Seer 46-70 -5.41 UNITS
The Wizard 0-1-1 -1.35 UNITS
Timetopay 3-2 +0.70 UNITS
tnvolfan 5-6 -3.06 UNITS
Toby Tyler 185-159-7 +25.10 UNITS
TonyMar 62-63-1 +22.01 UNITS
TrailerParkBoys 0-1 -1.26 UNITS
trytrytry 250-468-8 +10.46 UNITS (Biden wins popular vote by less than 10.5% -420)
ttaylor89 39-47-2 -2.81 UNITS
turksure 60-71-2 -16.04 UNITS
tvrw34243 183-166-18 +2.40 UNITS (NCAAF Wisky -3 1/2 ( -105 ); Trump -115 and +174 to win 2020 presidential election and Republican -125 to win 2020 presidential election)
UkbetTips 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
UNSPRTNGBHVR 11-2 +8.31 UNITS
Valuist 166-140-10 +11.16 UNITS
Vegashtrain 17-16-2 +0.20 UNITS
Vegas Sharp 22-24-1 -2.11 UNITS
VEGAS VERN 3-0 +3.05 UNITS
Vegas Vic 47-53-4 -5.32 UNITS
Viejo Dinosaur 42-34-2 +7.74 UNITS
Viet 2-0 +2.00 UNITS
Vinnie Vegas 3-7 -2.90 UNITS
vitalyo 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
waco 103-77-3 +20.77 UNITS
Wade 4-8-1 -4.70 UNITS
wantitall4moi 0-2 -2.27 UNITS
Way-E-Waz 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Waz 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
wheat king 12-10-3 +1.42 UNITS
WildBill 12-6 +5.82 UNITS (200 San Jose State -13.5 -110)
Willy Loman 20-20 -0.85 UNITS
Winkyduck 688-938-48 -7.23 UNITS (Saturday Nov 1: Liverpool/West Ham Ov3.5 +109; Tottenham -1 +113; Mookie Betts +750 to win the NL MVP; Patriots RSW Ov8.5 -110 AND RSW Un9.5 -110; Jets RSW U6.5 +105; Bills to win the AFC East +275 AND Patriots +175; Eagles to make the Playoffs +150; Will George W Bush endorse Joe Biden for POTUS: YES +350; Will Condoleezza Rice endorse Joe Biden +185; South Carolina Senate Race: Jaime Harrison +280; AZ Senate Race: Mark Kelly -360; Iowa Senate Race: Theresa Greenfield -104 AND +106 AND 2 Units on +100; GA Senate Race: Jon Ossoff +194; Joe Biden to be elected POTUS +120; Democrat wins Michigan in 20They 20 POTUS Election -180 & Wisconsin -130 & Florida +135 AND Georgia +200; #IQ45 to lose EC and Popular Vote +110..........#IQ45 to WIN EC but lose Popular Vote +200; Dems control the House/Repubs the Senate +150 AND Dems control the House AND the Senate +130; POTUS Election: Dems 30-59 MOV +1600; Tua's 2020 Passing Yards: UNDER 3200 -120; Saints to win the NFC +593; Will there be a Red Card 9:30 or earlier into a PL game all season: Yes -115; West Brom to be Relegated +100 AND Fulham to be Relegated +110
wirelessjava 1-2 -1.22 UNITS
wiskers 313-455-14 -7.64 UNITS
Woodrow Wilson 55-40-1 +13.72 UNITS
X-Files 3-0 +3.00 UNITS (NFL: Broncos -435 and Jets -910 to MISS the playoffs, Ravens -1115 to MAKE the playoffs)
yisman 546-362-21 +21.53 UNITS
ZzyzxRoad 507-467-20 -1.68 UNITS (NFL: 264 Dolphins +4 -110, 268 Bears +4.5 -110, 262 Jets-Chiefs under 49 -110 and Bengals-Titans under 54.5 -110)
 
Fabulous job by a group of EOG contributors who continue to post winning selections here in this space.

Contributors who have 1) posted selections over the past two days and 2) achieved blacktype status include ALMOST ALLRIGHT, HEIM, KANE, NEVERAGAIN, TRYTRYTRY and WILDBILL.
 
