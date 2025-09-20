EOG's Best Bet thread for Saturday, September 20

B

Biff41

EOG Dedicated
Fresno v Hawaii OVER 46.5 (Score N Odds.) RECOMMEND buying 2 or three points to imlrove hedge on Over. Not certain but expect Bulldogs to eke out victory.Teamwork and well coordinated coaching are jeys to victory both on consistent execution of plays and making big play IMO.
 
