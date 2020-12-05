EOG's Best Bet thread for Sunday, December 6

Post your BEST BET of the day for Sunday, December 6.



This thread will be a daily feature at EOG.



Follow the rules listed below when submitting your selection:



1) Post ONE play only (All plays are risking x to win one unit OR risking 1 unit to win y)

2) Include betting numbers with current price and available sports book

3) Do not edit your play or it will be graded as a loss



Contributors with profits of five or more units are highlighted in boldface type.





EOG Scoreboard

2sweet 0-1 -1.13 UNITS

4625 0-2 -2.20 UNITS

5 star bomb 1-2 -1.15 UNITS

5teamparlay 0-1 -1.10 UNITS

714033 0-2 -2.10 UNITS

938four 62-60-2 -3.40 UNITS

Abundy 6-4 +2.35 UNITS

Ace 0-1 -1.32 UNITS

ajt 141-148-9 +15.84 UNITS

alabama dave 0-1 -1.10 UNITS

Alan Boston via Twitter 1-1 -0.10 UNITS

alldaycapper 183-162-11 +6.01 UNITS

allin1 10-3 +8.30 UNITS

Almost Allright 95-78-4 +13.45 UNITS (NFL: 474 Broncos +14 -108)

Arnold Zwiffel 27-22 +1.15 UNITS

asportsguy 303-295-6 -42.10 UNITS

Avenger 30-19 +10.63 UNITS

avmongoose 35-42 -10.34 UNITS

BadLeroy 108-102-10 -11.30 UNITS

Bagiant 7-9 -0.60 UNITS

Balco 58-58-3 -0.35 UNITS

Baller Dollars 0-1 -1.00 UNITS

BEANTOWNJIM 2-2 +0.02 UNITS

begood1000 3-4-1 -1.20 UNITS

benny0420 0-1 -1.00 UNITS

Biff41 169-176-14 -22.24 UNITS

BigBill365 1-2 -1.30 UNITS

BigDaddy 32-12-1 +14.07 UNITS

BigDeemer 14-23 -11.22 UNITS

BIGGAMBLERZ27 1-1 -0.10 UNITS

Bigrunner 20-31 -9.68 UNITS

billysink 25-37-3 -8.57 UNITS

bimmercando 2-0 +2.00 UNITS

BipolarJJ 2-2 0.00 UNITS

bishqqq 83-89-2 -10.77 UNITS

blueline 675-676-12 -42.79 (NFL: 451 Lions +3 EVEN; NFL: Tampa Bay Bucs UNDER 9.5 wins +115; Dems control Senate -155)

BLUENATION65 1-1 -0.10 UNITS

bmiller 110-135-6 -22.32 UNITS

bobodad 42-39 -1.51 UNITS (Two 3 team 7 point teasers +120 Sports Interaction Las Vegas Raiders -0.5 Seattle Seahawks -3 Green Bay Packers -2.5 and Green Bay -1.5 LA Chargers +8 Pittsburgh -1.5; NFL: 3 team 10 point teaser -120 Betcris Miami Dolphins -0.5 Seattle Seahawks -0.5 LA Rams +7.5)

BoDallas 2-1 +0.90 UNITS

Bohannon 2-0 +2.50 UNITS

bomzee 186-222-11 -34.64 UNITS

bookbraker 87-70-2 +12.97 UNITS

Boys911 71-27-1 -6.04 UNITS

Braves2629 8-6 +1.50 UNITS

Brayden11 297-328-8 +1.95 UNITS

Brian Laverty 0-2-1 -2.00 UNITS

brians 139-122-8 +7.96 UNITS

Brick 5-5 +2.12 UNITS

Brock 1-3 -1.70 UNITS

brockboogienigh 1-1 -0.45 UNITS

Brock Landers 2-1 +0.90 UNITS

BrockLanders248 12-3 +9.57 UNITS

brokerstip 6-9 -3.15 UNITS

BryceTrout 13-9 +1.16 UNITS

Bushay 11-13 -2.24 UNITS

carolinakid 3-1-1 +1.90 UNITS

CASHSTACKER 2-6 -4.45 UNITS

CecTheFleece 60-58-1 -4.22 UNITS

Cent'Anni 3-2 +0.80 UNITS

CHARLIEPEETE 2-1 +0.80 UNITS

cheapseats 102-67 +5.81 UNITS

chickadee 4-6 -0.93 UNITS

Chi_Archie 0-2 -2.00 UNITS

Chi_Dorothy 1-1 +0.57 UNITS

chips1031 1-1 -0.34 UNITS

ChiTownJoe 17-18-1 -1.93 UNITS

Choslamshe 300-296-5 -27.19 UNITS

Claramente 10-12-2 -0.93 UNITS

Cristiano 2-0 +2.00 UNITS

Curbes Lurb 18-23 -6.03 UNITS

Daddy Fourbucks 1-1 0.00 UNITS

Dan Tanna 1-2 -1.00 UNITS

DeadBishop 13-11 +1.05 UNITS

Dell Dude 61-656-2 +1,283.29 UNITS (Trump to be named president 10/1; Trump pardons Comey by Xmas EVEN; California to record its most violent earthquake ever in 2020 at EVEN money)

dfish 133-135-5 +1.27 UNITS

DFSRookie79 21-19 +0.94 UNITS

dilaudid8 1-0 +1.00 UNITS

Diogenes 34-34 -3.51 UNITS

Discreet Cat 84-130-1 -31.86 UNITS

dj destroyer 2-0 +2.35 UNITS

dogball 9-16 -5.78 UNITS

Dog Player 1-2 -1.10 UNITS

DonaldJTrump 0-1 -1.20 UNITS

Don Eagleston 10-6 +3.80 UNITS

Doug Gottlieb 3-4 -1.40 UNITS

d-p 1-2 -1.32 UNITS

Drinkyourmlkshk 93-78-7 +7.70 UNITS

DrunkenGoon 18-19 -3.16 UNITS

dustdevil167 13-16-1 -4.49 UNITS

Dutch 52-43-1 +4.55 UNITS

E$ 392-421-13 -20.80 UNITS (NFL: 476 Chiefs -13 -110)

eb765 3-3 -0.30 UNITS

EdTheStatMan 32-30-1 -1.41 UNITS

ejd_5277 52-74-1 -26.12 UNITS

El Chapo 26-37 -9.24 UNITS

el greco 2-7 -5.05 UNITS

elsantoyo 21-9 +10.80 UNITS

E-Money712 3-4 -1.56 UNITS

ERBtheGREAT 42-27 +9.46 UNITS

EyeOnMVC 21-24 +1.60 UNITS

Factorial 14-13 +0.60 UNITS

FairWarning 23-41-1 -23.47 UNITS

Fezzik 33-16-2 +19.12 UNITS

fifty cint 0-1 -1.00 UNITS

Firehorn 18-16 -1.47 UNITS

Fishhead 67-102-3 -33.65 UNITS

flip flops 5-5 -0.36 UNITS

Flipper 26-27-1 -1.05 UNITS (NFL: Washington Football Teamers +7.5-120)

focker 1-0 +1.40 UNITS

Foreleft 51-37-1 +2.43 UNITS

fourthand26 1-1 0.00 UNITS

FrancisVegas 2-3 -1.30 UNITS

Franklinmint 32-31-2 -2.99 UNITS

Gabe 28-9 +7.37 UNITS

Gabe McIntosh 0-2-1 -2.10 UNITS

GameBred 1-2 -1.42 UNITS

Ghostzapper 19-15 +4.29 UNITS

Gotcha 0-1 -1.20 UNITS

gravy 1-0 +1.00 UNITS

groovinmahoovin 1-0 +1.10 UNITS

GusGreenbaum 7-8 -2.55 UNITS

Hangover 73-65-5 +1.00 UNITS

Harold Fuller 6-1 +5.12 UNITS

hcskip 52-47-2 +6.63 UNITS

Heim 557-460-19 +76.17 UNITS (NFL: 462 NY Jets +8.5 -110)

Heisenberg 87-90-9 -9.07 UNITS

Hey Bartender 6-6 -0.58 UNITS

High3rEl3m3nt 31-31-5 -0.64 UNITS

High Times 1-0 +1.00 UNITS

HI McDonough 0-1 -1.00 UNITS

holadai 0-1 -1.00 UNITS

howid 45-41-2 -3.50 UNITS

humboldt cone 26-22-2 +5.80 UNITS

Idiot #1 1-1 -0.10 UNITS

Immanuel Kant 2-1 +0.90 UNITS

Inkwell77 14-21-1 -7.93 UNITS

insomnia 2-3 -1.30 UNITS

IWishIWasAPro 45-37-1 +1.66 UNITS

Jacob_Morris 5-7 -2.95 UNITS

James D 4-3 +0.62 UNITS

Jammer 23-28 -12.55 UNITS

jasson621 259-258-4 +17.65 UNITS

JavyBaez9 4-5 -1.74 UNITS

Jb777 19-19 -2.52 UNITS

jeffksu 4-4 -0.36 UNITS

JHUDad 22-20-1 -3.57 UNITS

Jimmythegreek 957-1029-35 -173.90 UNITS

joeturner 8-17 -7.95 UNITS

Joeyfitzclick 0-1 -1.20 UNITS

JoeyGesus 2-1 +0.94 UNITS

John Kelly 876-812-40 -33.37 UNITS

Johnny Knuckles 13-23 -16.64 UNITS

Johnny LaRue 9-8-1 -1.55 UNITS

JRock7997 0-2 -2.00 UNITS

Junkyarddog47 8-5 +2.70 UNITS

justintalk 0-4 -4.30 UNITS

Just Luck 93-76-2 +2.55 UNITS

kainhouse 21-13 +6.90 UNITS

kane 471-457-19 +16.44 UNITS (NCAAF: 489 WSU +13 -110; NFL prop: Lamar Jackson OVER 3,199.5 passing yards -110, 464 Falcons +3 -110 and 2 team tease 6 points -110 Raiders -1.5 and 49ers +8.5)

KevinStott11 256-192-21 +14.53 UNITS

kraken 0-1 -1.00 UNITS,

Kill Shot 1-2 -1.10 UNITS

kinosh 6-4 +1.64 UNITS

lap18 3-7 -4.55 UNITS

lastyle7 26-16 +7.54 UNITS

Lawrence Orbach 10-12-3 -3.25 UNITS

Lefthook 1-1 -2.62 UNITS

louisvillekid 3-7 -4.67 UNITS (NCAAB: 670 Port +2 -105)

MadTiger 3-5 -2.55 UNITS

Mafioso 24-24-4 +4.60 UNITS

Makers 1-0 -0.15 UNITS

ManchesterUK 32-45-1 -10.74 UNITS

maxo 1-0 +1.00 UNITS

meldrone 0-1 -1.55 UNITS

Micelli 5-3 +1.70 UNITS

michael777 1-0 +1.00 UNITS

Miggytoddbest 103-90-3 +11.60 UNITS

Mighty Maron 8-8 +0.97 UNITS

mikekeenan 2-1 +1.00 UNITS

minah 21-16 +3.00 UNITS

Minnesota Fats 6-10 -4.60 UNITS

Mizuno 11-12-1 -1.80 UNITS

Moldoveanu 28-96 +35.64 UNITS

Mosier 0-2 -2.20 UNITS

mrbowling300 45-57-3 -13.70 UNITS

Mr. Carney 3-9 -5.01 UNITS

Mr_KLC 2-0 +2.00 UNITS

mr merlin 19-19 -2.20 UNITS

Mr. Pink 164-298-5 -11.01 UNITS

MrTop 409-402-12 -22.01 UNITS (NFL: 456 Texans +3.5 -105)

Mrs. Seer 40-47 +5.93 UNITS

msudogs 8-7 +0.26 UNITS

munson15 26-37 +11.12 UNITS

Murphy's Best 13-10 +3.04 UNITS