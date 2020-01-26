EOG's Best Bet thread for Sunday, January 26

Pinny



7A PST in England



Tranmere Rovers/Manchester United U3 -110



This is an FA Cup Match. Tranmere is in the 3rd Division of English Football and Man U is obviously in the 1st. Tranmere sits 21st in a 23 team league and right now would be relegated back to League Two if things stay where they are. Man U is 5th in the PL a full 69 spots ahead of Tranmere. This game should be a complete blowout. But it won't. It won't for 2 reasons:



Right now Man U players could walk into a brothel with 10 hard inches between their legs and still not "score." That is with the big names playing. I don;t expect many, if any, big names playing and there is a great reason for it.



Reason #2 this game will be low scoring: There are no words to describe just how pitiful and pathetic the pitch will be at Tranmere for this game. We all see a really nice pitch for PL games and maybe even 2nd Tier LC games. The pitch at Tranmere makes the field at old Cleveland Municipal Stadium when the Browns played look pristine in comparison. Man U will be hesitant to take chances on this field for fear of wrecking their knees/legs/etc and that is why no big names will play. Tranmere would be ecstatic to see this game end in a Draw and have to play a replay at Man U and collect a massive payday for doing so. I see Man U getting a goal and then sitting back and being very happy to win 1-0 and win without any players suffering season ending injuries. In order to lose this there has to be 4 goals scored in the game. The books think it will happen with Pinny having the Man U TT at Ov2 -160 and Tranmere Ov0.5 -126. I will be shocked if Tranmere scores a goal (TT Un0.5 +103 worthy of a play) and it won't shock me if Tranmere gets ZERO SOG. Ladbrokes has BTTS Yes -110 and No -125 so they are saying they do not expect Tranmere to score and Man U to "Win to Nil" is +110 meaning they also don't expect Tranmere to score. If Tranmere doesn't score no way this game goes Ov3 cuz Man U ain't scoring 4 goals on this brutal pitch.



I see something like a 1-0/2-0 Man U win and really never even coming close to making this a sweat and when I wake up around halftime find myself in a great position to cash this ticket