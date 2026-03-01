EOG's Best Bet thread for Sunday, March 1

Jammer posted one of the worst photoshops I've ever seen. He's a stone cold loser who's down more than 50 units.

Come on faggot- let's see the photoshop!
This miserable troll loves to hide behind his keyboard and make accusations!!
Let's go coward, put your money where your mouth is.

Sad motherfucker
 
Dell Dude 18-0, +262.7

The Dude abides tables tennis +1
ebasketball 1st qtr over winner +1
Sydney Roosters rugby +1
sCameron trophy +1
Rosey trophy +2200
Bonzai tennis +188
Angels (live) +680
Jimmy the Geek next post +1
Fleetwood Mac +1100
Oochie Momma +240
Oregon +138
I feel pretty Spo 2 teamer +271 (-110 adjusted)
All the right moves Fake Forest, Puke over +257
Where is my t-shirt, Alabama, cRaptors +367
Still the won, Wobbly +400
Taxans 2 defensive touchdowns +12500
JK grades Canada Bob's 2 losers and 2 pushes +100
Echavarria trophy +7800
Dell Dude wins $33,333 this weekend
Fuck Louisville kidd vs Jimmy be best
Epstein hoax
ET Hoax
 
