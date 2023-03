railbird said: joker best of all time, now alcaraz is the best tennis player of all time. Click to expand...

let me explain this to dumbshit sheep brainwashed at and since a young age from the legacy media. if you were given a bottle of 2013 djokovich or 2015 joker you would say this is the best bottle of wine ever. if you could reincarnate 2013 joker he would not beat 2023 alcaraz.