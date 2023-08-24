EOG's Best Bet thread for Thursday, August 24

John Kelly
Born Gambler
Staff member
Post your BEST BET of the day for Thursday, August 24.
This thread will be a daily feature at EOG.
Follow the guidelines listed below when submitting your selection:
1) Post ONE play only (All plays are risking x to win one unit OR risking 1 unit to win y)
2) Include betting numbers with current price and available sports book
3) Do not edit your play or it will be graded as a loss
Contributors with profits of five or more units are highlighted in boldface type.
EOG Scoreboard
2sweet 0-1 -1.13 UNITS
4625 0-2 -2.20 UNITS
5 star bomb 1-2 -1.15 UNITS
5teamparlay 3-1 +1.90 UNITS
714033 0-2 -2.10 UNITS
938four 62-60-2 -3.40 UNITS
Abundy 9-4 +5.35 UNITS
Ace 0-1 -1.32 UNITS
ajt 141-148-9 +15.84 UNITS
alabama dave 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
Alan Boston via Twitter 1-1 -0.10 UNITS
alldaycapper 183-162-12 +6.01 UNITS
Alldaycapper34 55-79-2 -23.14 UNITS
allin1 10-3 +8.30 UNITS
Almost Allright 118-96-4 +18.31 UNITS
Arnold Zwiffel 27-22 +1.15 UNITS
asportsguy 440-392-9 -17.57 UNITS
Avenger 30-19 +10.63 UNITS
avmongoose 35-42 -10.34 UNITS
BadLeroy 108-102-10 -11.30 UNITS
Bagiant 7-9 -0.60 UNITS
Balco 58-58-3 -0.35 UNITS
Baller Dollars 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
BEANTOWNJIM 2-2 +0.02 UNITS
begood1000 3-4-1 -1.20 UNITS
benny0420 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Biff41 210-202-15 -12.07 UNITS
BigBill365 1-2 -1.30 UNITS
BigDaddy 32-12-1 +14.07 UNITS
BigDeemer 14-23 -11.22 UNITS
BIGGAMBLERZ27 1-1 -0.10 UNITS
Bigrunner 20-31 -9.68 UNITS
billysink 25-38-3 -9.67 UNITS
bimmercando 2-0 +2.00 UNITS
BipolarJJ 2-2 0.00 UNITS
bishqqq 112-126-3 -23.58 UNITS
blueline 935-957-27 -56.20 UNITS (NFL Week 1: Jags ML -180 and Packers +2.5 -103; MLB: Rangers at 18/1 to win World Series; NCAAF: Colorado State over 4.5 wins -121; Spencer Strider at 7/1 to win NL Cy Young award; MLB: Rangers to win division -125 and Cubs to win division +200; NFL Week 2: Bucs +1.5 -110; NCAAF: Miami to win the MAC +718)
BLUENATION65 1-1 -0.10 UNITS
bmiller 110-135-6 -22.32 UNITS
bobodad 249-231-3 +23.71 UNITS
BoDallas 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
Bohannon 2-0 +2.50 UNITS
bomzee 385-417-21 -16.96 UNITS (MLB: Guardians +150, +240 and +250 and Rangers +525 to win AL Central; Dodgers UNDER 96.5 wins -110; D-backs OVER 76.5 wins -110; A's OVER 59.5 wins -110; Shoehei Ohtani at 22/10 to win the AL MVP and 15/1 to win the MLB home run title; Steven Kwan at 50/1 to lead MLB in hits; Cubs at 7/1 to win NL Central; MLB: Zac Gallen +600 to win NL Cy Young award and Joe Ryan +1800 to win AL Cy Young award; MLB: Marlins at 80/1 to win World Series)
bookbraker 87-70-2 +12.97 UNITS
Boys911 71-27-1 -6.04 UNITS
Braves2629 8-6 +1.50 UNITS
Brayden11 331-372-11 -4.22 UNITS
Brian Laverty 0-2-1 -2.00 UNITS
brians 141-128-8 +2.82 UNITS
Brick 5-5 +2.12 UNITS
Brock 1-5 -3.90 UNITS
brockboogienigh 1-1 -0.45 UNITS
Brock Landers 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
BrockLanders248 12-3 +9.57 UNITS
brokerstip 115-107-4 +0.19 UNITS
BryceTrout 13-9 +1.16 UNITS
Bucky 5-6 -1.58 UNITS
Bushay 11-13 -2.24 UNITS
carolinakid 3-1-1 +1.90 UNITS
CASHSTACKER 2-6 -4.45 UNITS
CecTheFleece 76-89-2 -22.52 UNITS
Cent'Anni 3-2 +0.80 UNITS
CHARLIEPEETE 2-1 +0.80 UNITS
cheapseats 105-67 +8.81 UNITS
chickadee 4-6 -0.93 UNITS
Chi_Archie 1-7 -6.10 UNITS
Chi_Dorothy 1-1 +0.57 UNITS
chips1031 1-1 -0.34 UNITS
ChiTownJoe 17-18-1 -1.93 UNITS
Choslamshe 647-590-8 -23.63 UNITS
Claramente 10-12-2 -0.93 UNITS
ComptrBob 284-207 +94.93 UNITS
Cristiano 2-0 +2.00 UNITS
Curbes Lurb 18-23 -6.03 UNITS
Daddy Fourbucks 1-1 0.00 UNITS
Dan Tanna 1-2 -1.00 UNITS
DeadBishop 13-11 +1.05 UNITS
Dell Dude 99-903-2 +1,218.37 UNITS (Dell Dude wins $3 million at the conclusion of Super Bowl LVIII)
dfish 136-165-5 -17.69 UNITS
DFSRookie79 21-19 +0.94 UNITS
dilaudid8 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
Diogenes 60-59-1 -5.41 UNITS
Discreet Cat 84-130-1 -31.86 UNITS
dj destroyer 2-0 +2.35 UNITS
dogball 11-23 -12.98 UNITS
Dog Player 1-2 -1.10 UNITS
DonaldJTrump 0-1 -1.20 UNITS
Don Eagleston 10-9 -1.70 UNITS
Doug Gottlieb 3-4 -1.40 UNITS
d-p 1-2 -1.32 UNITS
Drinkyourmlkshk 93-78-7 +7.70 UNITS
DrunkenGoon 18-19 -3.16 UNITS
dustdevil167 13-16-1 -4.49 UNITS
Dutch 52-43-1 +4.55 UNITS
E$ 429-460-15 -26.00 UNITS
eb765 3-3 -0.30 UNITS
EdTheStatMan 32-30-1 -1.41 UNITS
ejd_5277 55-77-1 -25.99 UNITS
El Chapo 26-37 -9.24 UNITS
el greco 2-7 -5.05 UNITS
elsantoyo 21-9 +10.80 UNITS
E-Money712 3-4 -1.56 UNITS
ERBtheGREAT 42-27 +9.46 UNITS
EyeOnMVC 21-24 +1.60 UNITS
Factorial 14-13 +0.60 UNITS
FairWarning 33-58-1 -32.81 UNITS
Fezzik 37-22-2 +16.42 UNITS
fifty cint 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Firehorn 18-16 -1.47 UNITS
Fishhead 67-102-3 -33.65 UNITS
flip flops 5-5 -0.36 UNITS
Flipper 39-40-1 +1.12 UNITS
focker 1-0 +1.40 UNITS
Foreleft 51-37-1 +2.43 UNITS
fourthand26 1-1 0.00 UNITS
FrancisVegas 2-3 -1.30 UNITS
Franklinmint 32-31-2 -2.99 UNITS
Gabe 28-10 +5.17 UNITS
Gabe McIntosh 0-2-1 -2.10 UNITS
GameBred 1-2 -1.42 UNITS
Ghostzapper 19-15 +4.29 UNITS
Gotcha 1-2 -1.30 UNITS
gravy 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
groovinmahoovin 1-0 +1.10 UNITS
GusGreenbaum 7-8 -2.55 UNITS
Hangover 73-65-5 +1.00 UNITS
Harold Fuller 6-1 +5.12 UNITS
hcskip 173-194-8 -28.43 UNITS
Heim 1,049-915-29 +72.74 UNITS (MLB: Angels +750 to win AL West, Blue Jays +800 to win AL East and Mariners +350 to make the playoffs)
hels 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
Heisenberg 87-91-9 -10.18 UNITS
Hey Bartender 6-6 -0.58 UNITS
High3rEl3m3nt 31-31-5 -0.64 UNITS
High Times 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
HI McDonough 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
holadai 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
howid 164-146-6 -40.68 UNITS
humboldt cone 26-23-2 +4.70 UNITS
Idiot #1 1-1 -0.10 UNITS
Immanuel Kant 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
Inkwell77 14-21-1 -7.93 UNITS
insomnia 2-3 -1.30 UNITS
IWishIWasAPro 45-37-1 +1.66 UNITS
Jacob_Morris 5-7 -2.95 UNITS
James D 4-3 +0.62 UNITS
Jammer 94-92-2 +38.47 UNITS
jasson621 348-346-6 +26.25 UNITS
JavyBaez9 4-5 -1.74 UNITS
Jb777 67-64-1 -7.08 UNITS
jeffksu 4-4 -0.36 UNITS
JHUDad 23-25-1 -8.79 UNITS
Jimmythegreek 1,361-1,479-51 -262.98 UNITS
jincka 26-26-1 +0.95 UNITS
joeturner 8-17 -7.95 UNITS
Joeyfitzclick 0-1 -1.20 UNITS
JoeyGesus 2-1 +0.94 UNITS
John Kelly 1,208-1,131-52 -59.68 UNITS
Johnny Knuckles 13-23 -16.64 UNITS
Johnny LaRue 9-8-1 -1.55 UNITS
JRock7997 0-2 -2.00 UNITS
Junkyarddog47 8-5 +2.70 UNITS
justintalk 0-4 -4.30 UNITS
Just Luck 93-76-2 +2.55 UNITS
kainhouse 21-13 +6.90 UNITS
kane 652-620-26 +23.26 UNITS (MLB: Braves at 4/1 to win the NL pennant and Marlins UNDER 76.5 -115; NCAAF on 8/26: Ohio U +4 -110; NFL: Bijan Robinson +275 to win ROY; NFL RSW total: Jacksonville UNDER 10 wins -115; NCAAF: 299 Navy +21 -115; NFL: Bengals Under 11.5 wins -132; NFL: Seahawks -125 to make the playoffs; NFL: GB Packers Over 7.5 wins -130 and Cowboys OVER 10 -120; NCAA Football 9/2 - 194 CSU +14 -108; NFL Week 1: Panthers-Falcons UNDER 43 -110, Eagles-Pats UNDER 46 -110 and Steelers +3 -110)
KevinStott11 256-192-21 +14.53 UNITS
kingfisher14 18-24-2 -8.70 UNITS
kraken 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Kill Shot 1-2 -1.10 UNITS
kinosh 6-4 +1.64 UNITS
lap18 29-34 +0.13 UNITS
lastyle7 26-16 +7.54 UNITS
Lawrence Orbach 10-12-3 -3.25 UNITS
Lefthook 1-1 -2.62 UNITS
louisvillekid 447-490-12 -24.36 UNITS
MadTiger 19-22 -11.67 UNITS
Mafioso 24-24-4 +4.60 UNITS
Makers 1-0 +562.10 UNITS
Mainehtrain34 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
ManchesterUK 32-45-1 -10.74 UNITS
maxo 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
meldrone 0-1 -1.55 UNITS
MG MAN 34-42 -9.82 UNITS
Micelli 5-3 +1.70 UNITS
michael777 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
Miggytoddbest 103-90-3 +11.60 UNITS
Mighty Maron 8-8 +0.97 UNITS
mikekeenan 2-1 +1.00 UNITS
minah 21-16 +3.00 UNITS
Minnesota Fats 6-10 -4.60 UNITS
Mizuno 11-12-1 -1.80 UNITS
Moldoveanu 28-96 +35.64 UNITS
Mosier 0-2 -2.20 UNITS
mrbowling300 186-208-9 -18.81 UNITS (NFL: Detroit Lions to win NFC North +175 and Amon-Ra St. Brown NFL Offensive Player of the Year +4000; MLB: Cubs +230 to win NL Central)
Mr. Carney 3-10 -6.01 UNITS
Mr_KLC 2-0 +2.00 UNITS
mr merlin 19-20 -3.30 UNITS
Mr. Pink 164-298-5 -11.01 UNITS
MrTop 590-601-16 -22.47 UNITS (MLB: Cubs +195 to win NL Central)
Mrs. Seer 40-47 +5.93 UNITS
msudogs 8-7 +0.26 UNITS
munson15 26-37 +11.12 UNITS
Murphy's Best 249-229-6 +0.73 UNITS
This thread will be a daily feature at EOG.
Follow the guidelines listed below when submitting your selection:
1) Post ONE play only (All plays are risking x to win one unit OR risking 1 unit to win y)
2) Include betting numbers with current price and available sports book
3) Do not edit your play or it will be graded as a loss
Contributors with profits of five or more units are highlighted in boldface type.
EOG Scoreboard
2sweet 0-1 -1.13 UNITS
4625 0-2 -2.20 UNITS
5 star bomb 1-2 -1.15 UNITS
5teamparlay 3-1 +1.90 UNITS
714033 0-2 -2.10 UNITS
938four 62-60-2 -3.40 UNITS
Abundy 9-4 +5.35 UNITS
Ace 0-1 -1.32 UNITS
ajt 141-148-9 +15.84 UNITS
alabama dave 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
Alan Boston via Twitter 1-1 -0.10 UNITS
alldaycapper 183-162-12 +6.01 UNITS
Alldaycapper34 55-79-2 -23.14 UNITS
allin1 10-3 +8.30 UNITS
Almost Allright 118-96-4 +18.31 UNITS
Arnold Zwiffel 27-22 +1.15 UNITS
asportsguy 440-392-9 -17.57 UNITS
Avenger 30-19 +10.63 UNITS
avmongoose 35-42 -10.34 UNITS
BadLeroy 108-102-10 -11.30 UNITS
Bagiant 7-9 -0.60 UNITS
Balco 58-58-3 -0.35 UNITS
Baller Dollars 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
BEANTOWNJIM 2-2 +0.02 UNITS
begood1000 3-4-1 -1.20 UNITS
benny0420 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Biff41 210-202-15 -12.07 UNITS
BigBill365 1-2 -1.30 UNITS
BigDaddy 32-12-1 +14.07 UNITS
BigDeemer 14-23 -11.22 UNITS
BIGGAMBLERZ27 1-1 -0.10 UNITS
Bigrunner 20-31 -9.68 UNITS
billysink 25-38-3 -9.67 UNITS
bimmercando 2-0 +2.00 UNITS
BipolarJJ 2-2 0.00 UNITS
bishqqq 112-126-3 -23.58 UNITS
blueline 935-957-27 -56.20 UNITS (NFL Week 1: Jags ML -180 and Packers +2.5 -103; MLB: Rangers at 18/1 to win World Series; NCAAF: Colorado State over 4.5 wins -121; Spencer Strider at 7/1 to win NL Cy Young award; MLB: Rangers to win division -125 and Cubs to win division +200; NFL Week 2: Bucs +1.5 -110; NCAAF: Miami to win the MAC +718)
BLUENATION65 1-1 -0.10 UNITS
bmiller 110-135-6 -22.32 UNITS
bobodad 249-231-3 +23.71 UNITS
BoDallas 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
Bohannon 2-0 +2.50 UNITS
bomzee 385-417-21 -16.96 UNITS (MLB: Guardians +150, +240 and +250 and Rangers +525 to win AL Central; Dodgers UNDER 96.5 wins -110; D-backs OVER 76.5 wins -110; A's OVER 59.5 wins -110; Shoehei Ohtani at 22/10 to win the AL MVP and 15/1 to win the MLB home run title; Steven Kwan at 50/1 to lead MLB in hits; Cubs at 7/1 to win NL Central; MLB: Zac Gallen +600 to win NL Cy Young award and Joe Ryan +1800 to win AL Cy Young award; MLB: Marlins at 80/1 to win World Series)
bookbraker 87-70-2 +12.97 UNITS
Boys911 71-27-1 -6.04 UNITS
Braves2629 8-6 +1.50 UNITS
Brayden11 331-372-11 -4.22 UNITS
Brian Laverty 0-2-1 -2.00 UNITS
brians 141-128-8 +2.82 UNITS
Brick 5-5 +2.12 UNITS
Brock 1-5 -3.90 UNITS
brockboogienigh 1-1 -0.45 UNITS
Brock Landers 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
BrockLanders248 12-3 +9.57 UNITS
brokerstip 115-107-4 +0.19 UNITS
BryceTrout 13-9 +1.16 UNITS
Bucky 5-6 -1.58 UNITS
Bushay 11-13 -2.24 UNITS
carolinakid 3-1-1 +1.90 UNITS
CASHSTACKER 2-6 -4.45 UNITS
CecTheFleece 76-89-2 -22.52 UNITS
Cent'Anni 3-2 +0.80 UNITS
CHARLIEPEETE 2-1 +0.80 UNITS
cheapseats 105-67 +8.81 UNITS
chickadee 4-6 -0.93 UNITS
Chi_Archie 1-7 -6.10 UNITS
Chi_Dorothy 1-1 +0.57 UNITS
chips1031 1-1 -0.34 UNITS
ChiTownJoe 17-18-1 -1.93 UNITS
Choslamshe 647-590-8 -23.63 UNITS
Claramente 10-12-2 -0.93 UNITS
ComptrBob 284-207 +94.93 UNITS
Cristiano 2-0 +2.00 UNITS
Curbes Lurb 18-23 -6.03 UNITS
Daddy Fourbucks 1-1 0.00 UNITS
Dan Tanna 1-2 -1.00 UNITS
DeadBishop 13-11 +1.05 UNITS
Dell Dude 99-903-2 +1,218.37 UNITS (Dell Dude wins $3 million at the conclusion of Super Bowl LVIII)
dfish 136-165-5 -17.69 UNITS
DFSRookie79 21-19 +0.94 UNITS
dilaudid8 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
Diogenes 60-59-1 -5.41 UNITS
Discreet Cat 84-130-1 -31.86 UNITS
dj destroyer 2-0 +2.35 UNITS
dogball 11-23 -12.98 UNITS
Dog Player 1-2 -1.10 UNITS
DonaldJTrump 0-1 -1.20 UNITS
Don Eagleston 10-9 -1.70 UNITS
Doug Gottlieb 3-4 -1.40 UNITS
d-p 1-2 -1.32 UNITS
Drinkyourmlkshk 93-78-7 +7.70 UNITS
DrunkenGoon 18-19 -3.16 UNITS
dustdevil167 13-16-1 -4.49 UNITS
Dutch 52-43-1 +4.55 UNITS
E$ 429-460-15 -26.00 UNITS
eb765 3-3 -0.30 UNITS
EdTheStatMan 32-30-1 -1.41 UNITS
ejd_5277 55-77-1 -25.99 UNITS
El Chapo 26-37 -9.24 UNITS
el greco 2-7 -5.05 UNITS
elsantoyo 21-9 +10.80 UNITS
E-Money712 3-4 -1.56 UNITS
ERBtheGREAT 42-27 +9.46 UNITS
EyeOnMVC 21-24 +1.60 UNITS
Factorial 14-13 +0.60 UNITS
FairWarning 33-58-1 -32.81 UNITS
Fezzik 37-22-2 +16.42 UNITS
fifty cint 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Firehorn 18-16 -1.47 UNITS
Fishhead 67-102-3 -33.65 UNITS
flip flops 5-5 -0.36 UNITS
Flipper 39-40-1 +1.12 UNITS
focker 1-0 +1.40 UNITS
Foreleft 51-37-1 +2.43 UNITS
fourthand26 1-1 0.00 UNITS
FrancisVegas 2-3 -1.30 UNITS
Franklinmint 32-31-2 -2.99 UNITS
Gabe 28-10 +5.17 UNITS
Gabe McIntosh 0-2-1 -2.10 UNITS
GameBred 1-2 -1.42 UNITS
Ghostzapper 19-15 +4.29 UNITS
Gotcha 1-2 -1.30 UNITS
gravy 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
groovinmahoovin 1-0 +1.10 UNITS
GusGreenbaum 7-8 -2.55 UNITS
Hangover 73-65-5 +1.00 UNITS
Harold Fuller 6-1 +5.12 UNITS
hcskip 173-194-8 -28.43 UNITS
Heim 1,049-915-29 +72.74 UNITS (MLB: Angels +750 to win AL West, Blue Jays +800 to win AL East and Mariners +350 to make the playoffs)
hels 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
Heisenberg 87-91-9 -10.18 UNITS
Hey Bartender 6-6 -0.58 UNITS
High3rEl3m3nt 31-31-5 -0.64 UNITS
High Times 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
HI McDonough 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
holadai 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
howid 164-146-6 -40.68 UNITS
humboldt cone 26-23-2 +4.70 UNITS
Idiot #1 1-1 -0.10 UNITS
Immanuel Kant 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
Inkwell77 14-21-1 -7.93 UNITS
insomnia 2-3 -1.30 UNITS
IWishIWasAPro 45-37-1 +1.66 UNITS
Jacob_Morris 5-7 -2.95 UNITS
James D 4-3 +0.62 UNITS
Jammer 94-92-2 +38.47 UNITS
jasson621 348-346-6 +26.25 UNITS
JavyBaez9 4-5 -1.74 UNITS
Jb777 67-64-1 -7.08 UNITS
jeffksu 4-4 -0.36 UNITS
JHUDad 23-25-1 -8.79 UNITS
Jimmythegreek 1,361-1,479-51 -262.98 UNITS
jincka 26-26-1 +0.95 UNITS
joeturner 8-17 -7.95 UNITS
Joeyfitzclick 0-1 -1.20 UNITS
JoeyGesus 2-1 +0.94 UNITS
John Kelly 1,208-1,131-52 -59.68 UNITS
Johnny Knuckles 13-23 -16.64 UNITS
Johnny LaRue 9-8-1 -1.55 UNITS
JRock7997 0-2 -2.00 UNITS
Junkyarddog47 8-5 +2.70 UNITS
justintalk 0-4 -4.30 UNITS
Just Luck 93-76-2 +2.55 UNITS
kainhouse 21-13 +6.90 UNITS
kane 652-620-26 +23.26 UNITS (MLB: Braves at 4/1 to win the NL pennant and Marlins UNDER 76.5 -115; NCAAF on 8/26: Ohio U +4 -110; NFL: Bijan Robinson +275 to win ROY; NFL RSW total: Jacksonville UNDER 10 wins -115; NCAAF: 299 Navy +21 -115; NFL: Bengals Under 11.5 wins -132; NFL: Seahawks -125 to make the playoffs; NFL: GB Packers Over 7.5 wins -130 and Cowboys OVER 10 -120; NCAA Football 9/2 - 194 CSU +14 -108; NFL Week 1: Panthers-Falcons UNDER 43 -110, Eagles-Pats UNDER 46 -110 and Steelers +3 -110)
KevinStott11 256-192-21 +14.53 UNITS
kingfisher14 18-24-2 -8.70 UNITS
kraken 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Kill Shot 1-2 -1.10 UNITS
kinosh 6-4 +1.64 UNITS
lap18 29-34 +0.13 UNITS
lastyle7 26-16 +7.54 UNITS
Lawrence Orbach 10-12-3 -3.25 UNITS
Lefthook 1-1 -2.62 UNITS
louisvillekid 447-490-12 -24.36 UNITS
MadTiger 19-22 -11.67 UNITS
Mafioso 24-24-4 +4.60 UNITS
Makers 1-0 +562.10 UNITS
Mainehtrain34 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
ManchesterUK 32-45-1 -10.74 UNITS
maxo 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
meldrone 0-1 -1.55 UNITS
MG MAN 34-42 -9.82 UNITS
Micelli 5-3 +1.70 UNITS
michael777 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
Miggytoddbest 103-90-3 +11.60 UNITS
Mighty Maron 8-8 +0.97 UNITS
mikekeenan 2-1 +1.00 UNITS
minah 21-16 +3.00 UNITS
Minnesota Fats 6-10 -4.60 UNITS
Mizuno 11-12-1 -1.80 UNITS
Moldoveanu 28-96 +35.64 UNITS
Mosier 0-2 -2.20 UNITS
mrbowling300 186-208-9 -18.81 UNITS (NFL: Detroit Lions to win NFC North +175 and Amon-Ra St. Brown NFL Offensive Player of the Year +4000; MLB: Cubs +230 to win NL Central)
Mr. Carney 3-10 -6.01 UNITS
Mr_KLC 2-0 +2.00 UNITS
mr merlin 19-20 -3.30 UNITS
Mr. Pink 164-298-5 -11.01 UNITS
MrTop 590-601-16 -22.47 UNITS (MLB: Cubs +195 to win NL Central)
Mrs. Seer 40-47 +5.93 UNITS
msudogs 8-7 +0.26 UNITS
munson15 26-37 +11.12 UNITS
Murphy's Best 249-229-6 +0.73 UNITS