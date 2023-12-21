EOG's Best Bet thread for Thursday, December 21

Post your BEST BET of the day for Thursday, December 21.

This thread will be a daily feature at EOG.

Follow the guidelines listed below when submitting your selection:

1) Post ONE play only (All plays are risking x to win one unit OR risking 1 unit to win y)
2) Include betting numbers with current price and available sports book
3) Do not edit your play or it will be graded as a loss

Contributors with profits of five or more units are highlighted in boldface type.


EOG Scoreboard
2sweet 0-1 -1.13 UNITS
4625 0-2 -2.20 UNITS
5 star bomb 1-2 -1.15 UNITS
5teamparlay 3-1 +1.90 UNITS
714033 0-2 -2.10 UNITS
938four 62-60-2 -3.40 UNITS
Abundy 9-4 +5.35 UNITS
Ace 0-1 -1.32 UNITS
ajt 141-148-9 +15.84 UNITS
alabama dave 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
Alan Boston via Twitter 1-1 -0.10 UNITS
alldaycapper 183-162-12 +6.01 UNITS
Alldaycapper34 55-79-2 -23.14 UNITS
allin1 10-3 +8.30 UNITS
Almost Allright 118-98-4 +16.21 UNITS
Arnold Zwiffel 27-22 +1.15 UNITS
asportsguy 459-407-11 -15.94 UNITS
Avenger 30-19 +10.63 UNITS
avmongoose 35-42 -10.34 UNITS
BadLeroy 108-102-10 -11.30 UNITS
Bagiant 7-9 -0.60 UNITS
Balco 58-58-3 -0.35 UNITS
Baller Dollars 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
BEANTOWNJIM 2-2 +0.02 UNITS
begood1000 3-4-1 -1.20 UNITS
benny0420 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Biff41 211-202-15 -11.07 UNITS
BigBill365 1-2 -1.30 UNITS
BigDaddy 32-12-1 +14.07 UNITS
BigDeemer 14-23 -11.22 UNITS
BIGGAMBLERZ27 1-1 -0.10 UNITS
Bigrunner 20-31 -9.68 UNITS
billysink 25-38-3 -9.67 UNITS
bimmercando 2-0 +2.00 UNITS
BipolarJJ 2-2 0.00 UNITS
bishqqq 113-126-3 -22.58 UNITS
blueline 990-1,011-28 -48.76 UNITS (NCAAF: USF +3 -110, Michigan Pk -110, Washington +4.5 -110, SJSU -8.5 -110 and Florida State +14.5 -110; NFL Week 16 ML parlay +135: Lions and 49ers; NFL: Will the Bears make the playoffs? NO -180; NFL: Jared Goff at 20/1 to win NFL MVP; NBA: Raptors OVER 36.5 wins -117 and Pistons UNDER 28.5 wins -117; NBA: Rajakovic to be named Coach of the Year at 40/1; Politics: Dems -140 to win more House seats than the GOP)
BLUENATION65 1-1 -0.10 UNITS
bmiller 110-135-6 -22.32 UNITS
bobodad 252-237-3 +18.46 UNITS (NFL parlay: 49ers and Chiefs to win their respective divisions -143)
BoDallas 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
Bohannon 2-0 +2.50 UNITS
bomzee 401-454-22 -37.52 UNITS
bookbraker 87-70-2 +12.97 UNITS
Boys911 71-27-1 -6.04 UNITS
Braves2629 8-6 +1.50 UNITS
Brayden11 331-372-11 -4.22 UNITS
Brian Laverty 0-2-1 -2.00 UNITS
brians 141-128-8 +2.82 UNITS
Brick 5-5 +2.12 UNITS
Brock 1-5 -3.90 UNITS
brockboogienigh 1-1 -0.45 UNITS
Brock Landers 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
BrockLanders248 12-3 +9.57 UNITS
brokerstip 184-156-5 +16.92 UNITS
BryceTrout 13-9 +1.16 UNITS
Bucky 18-13-1 +3.74 UNITS
Bushay 11-13 -2.24 UNITS
carolinakid 3-1-1 +1.90 UNITS
CASHSTACKER 2-6 -4.45 UNITS
CecTheFleece 76-89-2 -22.52 UNITS
Cent'Anni 3-2 +0.80 UNITS
CHARLIEPEETE 2-1 +0.80 UNITS
cheapseats 106-67 +9.81 UNITS
chickadee 4-6 -0.93 UNITS
Chi_Archie 1-7 -6.10 UNITS
Chi_Dorothy 1-1 +0.57 UNITS
chips1031 1-1 -0.34 UNITS
ChiTownJoe 17-18-1 -1.93 UNITS
Choslamshe 666-618-8 -31.96 UNITS
Claramente 10-12-2 -0.93 UNITS
ComptrBob 298-219 +97.53 UNITS
CostcoCousteau 0-0-1 0.00 UNITS
Cristiano 2-0 +2.00 UNITS
Curbes Lurb 18-23 -6.03 UNITS
Daddy Fourbucks 1-1 0.00 UNITS
Dan Tanna 1-2 -1.00 UNITS
DeadBishop 13-11 +1.05 UNITS
Dell Dude 99-904-2 +1,217.37 UNITS (Dell Dude wins $3 million at the conclusion of Super Bowl LVIII)
dfish 136-165-5 -17.69 UNITS
DFSRookie79 21-19 +0.94 UNITS
dilaudid8 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
Diogenes 60-59-1 -5.41 UNITS
Discreet Cat 84-130-1 -31.86 UNITS
dj destroyer 2-0 +2.35 UNITS
dogball 11-24 -14.08 UNITS
Dog Player 1-2 -1.10 UNITS
DonaldJTrump 0-1 -1.20 UNITS
Don Eagleston 10-9 -1.70 UNITS
Doug Gottlieb 3-4 -1.40 UNITS
d-p 1-2 -1.32 UNITS
Drinkyourmlkshk 93-78-7 +7.70 UNITS
DrunkenGoon 18-19 -3.16 UNITS
dustdevil167 13-16-1 -4.49 UNITS
Dutch 52-43-1 +4.55 UNITS
E$ 449-485-16 -32.80 UNITS
eb765 3-3 -0.30 UNITS
EdTheStatMan 32-30-1 -1.41 UNITS
ejd_5277 55-77-1 -25.99 UNITS
El Chapo 26-37 -9.24 UNITS
el greco 2-7 -5.05 UNITS
elsantoyo 21-9 +10.80 UNITS
E-Money712 3-4 -1.56 UNITS
ERBtheGREAT 42-27 +9.46 UNITS
EyeOnMVC 21-24 +1.60 UNITS
Factorial 14-13 +0.60 UNITS
FairWarning 33-58-1 -32.81 UNITS
Fezzik 37-22-2 +16.42 UNITS
Fezziksports 2-0 +2.00 UNITS
fifty cint 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Firehorn 18-16 -1.47 UNITS
Fishhead 67-102-3 -33.65 UNITS
flip flops 5-5 -0.36 UNITS
Flipper 39-40-1 +1.12 UNITS
focker 1-0 +1.40 UNITS
Foreleft 51-37-1 +2.43 UNITS
fourthand26 1-1 0.00 UNITS
FrancisVegas 2-3 -1.30 UNITS
Franklinmint 32-31-2 -2.99 UNITS
Gabe 28-10 +5.17 UNITS
Gabe McIntosh 0-2-1 -2.10 UNITS
GameBred 1-2 -1.42 UNITS
Ghostzapper 19-15 +4.29 UNITS
Gotcha 1-2 -1.30 UNITS
gravy 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
groovinmahoovin 1-0 +1.10 UNITS
GusGreenbaum 7-8 -2.55 UNITS
Hangover 73-65-5 +1.00 UNITS
Harold Fuller 6-1 +5.12 UNITS
hcskip 179-200-8 -29.37 UNITS
Heim 1,129-998-32 +55.95 UNITS
hels 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
Heisenberg 87-91-9 -10.18 UNITS
Hey Bartender 6-6 -0.58 UNITS
High3rEl3m3nt 31-31-5 -0.64 UNITS
High Times 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
HI McDonough 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
holadai 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
howid 172-155-8 -43.14 UNITS
humboldt cone 26-23-2 +4.70 UNITS
Idiot #1 1-1 -0.10 UNITS
Immanuel Kant 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
Inkwell77 14-21-1 -7.93 UNITS
insomnia 2-3 -1.30 UNITS
IWishIWasAPro 45-37-1 +1.66 UNITS
Jacob_Morris 5-7 -2.95 UNITS
James D 4-3 +0.62 UNITS
Jammer 114-115-3 +32.61 UNITS
jasson621 350-355-6 +20.95 UNITS
JavyBaez9 4-5 -1.74 UNITS
Jb777 67-64-1 -7.08 UNITS
jeffksu 4-4 -0.36 UNITS
JHUDad 23-25-1 -8.79 UNITS
Jimmythegreek 1,410-1,532-52 -272.53 UNITS
jincka 26-26-1 +0.95 UNITS
joeturner 8-17 -7.95 UNITS
Joeyfitzclick 0-1 -1.20 UNITS
JoeyGesus 2-1 +0.94 UNITS
John Kelly 1,208-1,132-52 -60.76 UNITS
Johnny Knuckles 13-23 -16.64 UNITS
Johnny LaRue 9-8-1 -1.55 UNITS
JRock7997 0-2 -2.00 UNITS
Junkyarddog47 8-5 +2.70 UNITS
justintalk 0-4 -4.30 UNITS
Just Luck 93-76-2 +2.55 UNITS
kainhouse 21-13 +6.90 UNITS
kane 722-679-30 +29.04 UNITS (NFL Week 16: Vikings +3.5 -110 and Patriots +6.5 -110; NCAAF: USF +3.5 -110, Oregon State +8.5 -110, UCF/Ga Tech OVER 64.5 -110, Utah State -1 -110 and SMU/BC UNDER 51 -110; Football two-team, six-point, ties-push teasers at -110: Buffalo Bills +8.5 (W) tied to Alabama +7.5 and the Tampa Bay Bucs +8.5 (W) tied to Alabama +7.5; NCAAF: Rutgers +2.5 -105; NFL: Bijan Robinson +275 to win ROY; NFL RSW total: Jacksonville UNDER 10 wins -115; NFL: Bengals Under 11.5 wins -132; NFL: Seahawks -125 to make the playoffs; NFL: GB Packers Over 7.5 wins -130 and Cowboys OVER 10 -120; NBA: Hawks to win Southeast Division +225; NBA: Hornets OVER 31.5 wins -110 and Heat UNDER 45.5 wins -120)
KevinStott11 256-192-21 +14.53 UNITS
kingfisher14 18-24-2 -8.70 UNITS
kraken 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Kill Shot 1-2 -1.10 UNITS
kinosh 6-4 +1.64 UNITS
lap18 35-36 +3.92 UNITS
lastyle7 26-16 +7.54 UNITS
Lawrence Orbach 10-12-3 -3.25 UNITS
Lefthook 1-1 -2.62 UNITS
louisvillekid 504-549-13 -29.47 UNITS
MadTiger 19-22 -11.67 UNITS
Mafioso 24-24-4 +4.60 UNITS
Makers 1-0 +562.10 UNITS
Mainehtrain34 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
ManchesterUK 32-45-1 -10.74 UNITS
maxo 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
meldrone 0-1 -1.55 UNITS
MG MAN 34-42 -9.82 UNITS
Micelli 5-3 +1.70 UNITS
michael777 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
Miggytoddbest 103-90-3 +11.60 UNITS
Mighty Maron 8-8 +0.97 UNITS
mikekeenan 2-1 +1.00 UNITS
minah 21-16 +3.00 UNITS
Minnesota Fats 6-10 -4.60 UNITS
Mizuno 11-12-1 -1.80 UNITS
Moldoveanu 28-96 +35.64 UNITS
Mosier 0-2 -2.20 UNITS
mrbowling300 202-232-9 -30.72 UNITS (NFL: Detroit Lions to win NFC North +175 and Amon-Ra St. Brown NFL Offensive Player of the Year +4000)
Mr. Carney 3-10 -6.01 UNITS
Mr_KLC 2-0 +2.00 UNITS
mr merlin 19-20 -3.30 UNITS
Mr. Pink 164-298-5 -11.01 UNITS
MrTop 604-623-16 -28.64 UNITS
Mrs. Seer 40-47 +5.93 UNITS
msudogs 8-7 +0.26 UNITS
munson15 26-37 +11.12 UNITS
Murphy's Best 270-258-7 -9.94 UNITS
 
nedrow9 263-364-4 -36.33 UNITS
Neveragain 428-404-23 +6.67 UNITS
njdave 153-139-5 +1.15 UNITS
No Coincidences 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
noogneknurd 2-2 -0.51 UNITS
NowshesmyRuca 791-731-15 +67.31 UNITS (NFL RSW total: Arizona Cardinals Under 4.5 -115 and Cardinals to miss the playoffs -2000)
nut6 11-19 -9.86 UNITS
nydoc 4-8 -3.50 UNITS
OmniscientNewt 1-2 -1.43 UNITS
oneman 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
ouch 15-14 -0.92 UNITS
Paleface 76-81-1 -1.97 UNITS
papa5 98-102-4 -13.65 UNITS
pantherman 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
parlayguy 6-12 -6.70 UNITS
parlaynow 122-168-5 -32.03 UNITS
Patkeats 0-3 -3.25 UNITS
Patrick McIrish 93-79-3 +5.82 UNITS
pbovi 23-133 +13.75 UNITS
peach 30-45-1 -11.02 UNITS
pete mcmeat 10-21-1 -10.55 UNITS (Politics: Trump at 25/1 wins presidency in 2024)
Pickman Jones 171-220-9 -18.99 UNITS
picksproprospector 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
Pick Savvy 79-89-4 -8.65 UNITS
Pigpen 75-149 -48.15 UNITS
pinnacle420 3-10-1 -8.81 UNITS
pippy 11-14 -4.62 UNITS
PO69 1-5-1 -4.32 UNITS
Pocket Lint 1-1 +0.18 UNITS
pocketheadies 118-129-4 -15.54 UNITS
premierperhead 0-2 -2.30 UNITS
pro analyser 388-383-14 -0.77 UNITS (NFL: Ravens at 20/1 to win AFC Championship)
PtSpreadHijinks 72-60-3 +16.11 UNITS
puckhandler 488-712-10 +14.40 UNITS
pudgeman11 133-118-10 +10.51 UNITS
Quantum Leap 5-5 -0.40 UNITS
Railbird 444-385-8 +78.26 UNITS (NFL: Raiders +10 -110 over the Chiefs; NCAAF: Michigan -1 -110)
RAININTHREES 228-216-17+28.72 UNITS
Ray Luca 17-43-1 -13.43 UNITS
rdalert447 63-727 -76.19 UNITS
RDTrains 179-180-5 -10.40 UNITS
READY FREDDY 57-44-1 +25.99 UNITS
rico1 206-445-13 -30.29 UNITS
roachman 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Roaming Vegas 1-2-1 -0.95 UNITS
Roxxyfish 69-48-1 +17.00 UNITS
royboy 3-4 -0.40 UNITS
schlep66 168-162-7 -19.99 UNITS
Schouest 2-2 -0.54 UNITS
Scooper 59-45-1 +8.75 UNITS
Scratch 0-2 -2.20 UNITS
Screw Andrews 165-202-6 -30.01 UNITS
scrimmage 399-712-5 -87.49 UNITS
Seahawkharry 0-1 -1.05 UNITS
Seanie Mac 8-9 -1.78 UNITS
sexyandiknowit 24-26 +0.78 UNITS
shackfu99 3-2 -0.58 UNITS
sharky99 164-132-14 +15.27 UNITS
Sharp Square 13-18-1 -6.24 UNITS
sherwood88 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
shooterman 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
skullf 1-2-1 -1.20 UNITS
Slaythebook28 2-4 -2.40 UNITS
Sleepy 35-47-1 -18.87 UNITS
Slippery Pete 13-15-1 -2.08 UNITS
Slyone66 428-409-23 -7.04 UNITS
smartymarty 4-2 +1.45 UNITS
smartz 554-625-16 -6.63 UNITS (UFC - Petr Yan to be Champion on 31st December 2023 +700 and Alexander Volkanovski to be featherweight champ on 12/31/23 -135)
Sol Diablo 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
southerncoach 2-4 -2.40 UNITS
splooge 0-2 -2.7 UNITS
Sport Sullivan 7-8 +6.95 UNITS
Sportsrmylife 328-327-22 -26.72 UNITS
SpottedCow 3-1-1 +1.90 UNITS
SSI 2-6 -4.70 UNITS
stevek173 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Stevo 4-5-1 -1.29 UNITS
sunnyisle 1-2 -0.93 UNITS
svbettor 78-52-3 +20.25 UNITS
sweeper 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
tbird 24-26 -4.21 UNITS
Teddy kgb 96-86-4 +22.15 UNITS
Terpsfan26 46-46-8 -5.00 UNITS
Tesco Vee 0-4 -4.35 UNITS
TEXED 107-112-3 -16.48 UNITS
ThatNegroJ 3-1 +1.94 UNITS
Thebrush5 9-14-2 -5.10 UNITS
thecentaur 0-1 -1.03 UNITS
thekeyman 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
TheGuesser 1-0 +1.40 UNITS
thenatti 22-26 -7.20 UNITS
Theodore Bagwell 1-1 -0.05 UNITS
TheOnlyP 1-2 -1.00 UNITS
TheRef 49-30-2 +12.42 UNITS
TheShow33 10-11-1 +4.15 UNITS
The Seer 46-70 -5.41 UNITS
The Wizard 0-1-1 -1.35 UNITS
Timetopay 3-2 +0.70 UNITS
Tim Patterson 10-18-1 -9.73 UNITS
tnvolfan 5-6 -3.06 UNITS
Toby Tyler 215-196-8 +19.92 UNITS
TonyMar 453-565-14 +3.44 UNITS
TrailerParkBoys 0-1 -1.26 UNITS
trytrytry 344-673-8 +14.50 UNITS
ttaylor89 39-47-2 -2.81 UNITS
turksure 60-71-2 -16.04 UNITS
tvrw34243 265-237-27 +7.23 UNITS
UkbetTips 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
UNSPRTNGBHVR 11-2 +8.31 UNITS
Valuist 179-163-13 -1.21 UNITS
Vegashtrain 17-16-2 +0.20 UNITS
Vegas Sharp 22-24-1 -2.11 UNITS
VEGAS VERN 3-0 +3.05 UNITS
Vegas Vic 47-54-4 -6.32 UNITS
Viejo Dinosaur 89-107-3 -7.32 UNITS (NFL: 49ers +235 to win Super Bowl LVIII; NCAAB: Purdue at 12/1 to win the national title)
Viet 2-0 +2.00 UNITS
Vinnie Vegas 3-7 -2.90 UNITS
vitalyo 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
waco 105-78-3 +21.67 UNITS
Wade 230-287-27 +8.73 UNITS
wall st 2-4 -2.40 UNITS
wantitall4moi 0-2 -2.27 UNITS
Way-E-Waz 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Waz 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
wheat king 15-11-3 +3.44 UNITS
WildBill 42-39-1 +0.93 UNITS
Willy Loman 20-20 -0.85 UNITS
Winkyduck 1291-1838-103 +11.33 UNITS - (NFL: RSW Plays - ALL Under: Arizona 4.5 +100, Da Bears 7.5 +110, Rams 6.5 +100, Raiders 6.5 +110, Exact finishing order of AFC West: Chefs/San Diego/Broncos/Raiders +450, Chefs/Broncos/San Diego/Raiders +650, Rams to finish 3rd in NFCW +120, Exact NFC South finishing order: Saints, Falcons, Bucs, Panthers +450, Brock Purdy to be MVP: 15-1; Colorado WCBB to win Title 66-1; Victor W to NOT win RoY +130 & NOT to be eligible for Postseason awards: Victor W +225; Nuggets RSW Un51.5 +130, Memphis to MISS the Playoffs +145 & RSW Under 44.5 -115; First non-extradition country Trump enters: Russia +200; Who is the Mar a Lago Mole (Source Revealed by 12/31/23 - No Action if not): Jared Kushner +400; LA Kings to MISS the Playoffs +250; DK: Alexandar Georgiev to win Vezina 16-1; Crawley Town to be Relegated (League 2) +250: PL Plays: City/Liverpool finish 1/2 (In this order) +450, Bournemouth to be Relegated +275, Brighton Under 56.5 points -106 & Un58.5 -115, Bournemouth Un38.5 -110, Luton Town Ov29.5 +106, West Ham Un46.5 points-120, Sheffield United to finish DFL +250; Beto O'Rourke to be Dem 2024 POTUS Nominee 66-1, Ron DeathSantis to be 2024 GOP POTUS nominee +350 and 2024 POTUS +550, Kari Lake to be 2024 GOP VP Nominee: 40-1, 2024 Missouri Senate Race: Republican MoV UNDER 11.5% -120, TN Senate Race: Republican MoV UNDER 19.5% -120; Lauren Boebert to be re-elected in 2024: NO -225)
wirelessjava 1-2 -1.22 UNITS
wiskers 419-661-16 -27.30 UNITS
Woodrow Wilson 89-70-1 +18.46 UNITS
X-Files 12-2 +10.00 UNITS
yisman 549-364-21 +19.83 UNITS
ZzyzxRoad 905-819-35 +18.98 UNITS (NFL: Patriots +7 -105; Politics: Biden -900 to NOT pardon Trump before the 2024 election)
 
