EOG's Best Bet thread for Thursday, July 20

Pinny
963 Orioles +160
Winkyduck 1242-1762-99 +29.20UNITS (Shohei Ohtani to NOT win MVP: +650; NFL: Packers win NFCN +500, RSW Plays - ALL Under: Arizona 4.5 +100, Da Bears 7.5 +110, Rams 6.5 +100, Raiders 6.5 +110, Exact finishing order of AFC West: Chefs/San Diego/Broncos/Raiders +450, Chefs/Broncos/San Diego/Raiders +650; Victor W to NOT win RoY +130; First non-extradition country Trump enters: Russia +200; Who is the Mar a Lago Mole (Source Revealed by 12/31/23 - No Action if not): Jared Kushner +400, Beto O'Rourke to be Dem 2024 POTUS Nominee 66-1, Ron DeathSantis to be 2024 GOP POTUS nominee +350 and 2024 POTUS +550, Kari Lake to be 2024 GOP VP Nominee: 40-1, 2024 Missouri Senate Race: Republican MoV UNDER 11.5% -120)