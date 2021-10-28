EOG's Best Bet thread for Thursday, October 28

Post your BEST BET of the day for Thursday, October 28.



This thread will be a daily feature at EOG.



Follow the rules listed below when submitting your selection:



1) Post ONE play only (All plays are risking x to win one unit OR risking 1 unit to win y)

2) Include betting numbers with current price and available sports book

3) Do not edit your play or it will be graded as a loss



Contributors with profits of five or more units are highlighted in boldface type.





EOG Scoreboard

2sweet 0-1 -1.13 UNITS

4625 0-2 -2.20 UNITS

5 star bomb 1-2 -1.15 UNITS

5teamparlay 0-1 -1.10 UNITS

714033 0-2 -2.10 UNITS

938four 62-60-2 -3.40 UNITS

Abundy 9-4 +5.35 UNITS

Ace 0-1 -1.32 UNITS

ajt 141-148-9 +15.84 UNITS

alabama dave 0-1 -1.10 UNITS

Alan Boston via Twitter 1-1 -0.10 UNITS

alldaycapper 183-162-11 +6.01 UNITS

allin1 10-3 +8.30 UNITS

Almost Allright 113-92-4 +17.55 UNITS

Arnold Zwiffel 27-22 +1.15 UNITS

asportsguy 326-309-7 -35.48 UNITS

Avenger 30-19 +10.63 UNITS

avmongoose 35-42 -10.34 UNITS

BadLeroy 108-102-10 -11.30 UNITS

Bagiant 7-9 -0.60 UNITS

Balco 58-58-3 -0.35 UNITS

Baller Dollars 0-1 -1.00 UNITS

BEANTOWNJIM 2-2 +0.02 UNITS

begood1000 3-4-1 -1.20 UNITS

benny0420 0-1 -1.00 UNITS

Biff41 196-190-15 -12.82 UNITS

BigBill365 1-2 -1.30 UNITS

BigDaddy 32-12-1 +14.07 UNITS

BigDeemer 14-23 -11.22 UNITS

BIGGAMBLERZ27 1-1 -0.10 UNITS

Bigrunner 20-31 -9.68 UNITS

billysink 25-38-3 -9.67 UNITS

bimmercando 2-0 +2.00 UNITS

BipolarJJ 2-2 0.00 UNITS

bishqqq 96-107-3 -17.01 UNITS

blueline 726-727-13 -49.92 (NFL: 49ers ML -165; NCAAF: 179 Purdue +7.5 -113; NFL: Bears will NOT make the playoffs -250 and Mac Jones at 8/1 to be the Offensive Rookie of the Year)

BLUENATION65 1-1 -0.10 UNITS

bmiller 110-135-6 -22.32 UNITS

bobodad 158-153-1 +9.84 UNITS (NCAAF: Coastal Carolina ML to complete a two-team parlay at +108; NFL: Dallas to win NFC East at +107 to complete a three-leg parlay; NFL: Chiefs and Bills to win their respective divisions to complete a three-leg parlay +229; Two-leg parlay +150: Buffalo Bills to win AFC East Division -150 and Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFC South Division -200; Two-leg parlay: Bills and Packers to win their respective divisions +160; Two-leg parlay -118: Kansas City Chiefs to win the AFC West Division -280 and Ohio State Buckeyes to win the NCAAF Big Ten East Division -275; Two-leg parlay +123: Nashville Predators regular season points total under 84.5 -117 and Los Angeles Rams money line -505)

BoDallas 2-1 +0.90 UNITS

Bohannon 2-0 +2.50 UNITS

bomzee 218-265-12 -34.57 UNITS

bookbraker 87-70-2 +12.97 UNITS

Boys911 71-27-1 -6.04 UNITS

Braves2629 8-6 +1.50 UNITS

Brayden11 330-366-11 +0.93 UNITS

Brian Laverty 0-2-1 -2.00 UNITS

brians 141-127-8 +3.92 UNITS

Brick 5-5 +2.12 UNITS

Brock 1-3 -1.70 UNITS

brockboogienigh 1-1 -0.45 UNITS

Brock Landers 2-1 +0.90 UNITS

BrockLanders248 12-3 +9.57 UNITS

brokerstip 16-14 +0.85 UNITS

BryceTrout 13-9 +1.16 UNITS

Bucky 5-6 -1.58 UNITS

Bushay 11-13 -2.24 UNITS

carolinakid 3-1-1 +1.90 UNITS

CASHSTACKER 2-6 -4.45 UNITS

CecTheFleece 69-75-2 -14.12 UNITS

Cent'Anni 3-2 +0.80 UNITS

CHARLIEPEETE 2-1 +0.80 UNITS

cheapseats 103-67 +6.81 UNITS

chickadee 4-6 -0.93 UNITS

Chi_Archie 1-5 -4.10 UNITS

Chi_Dorothy 1-1 +0.57 UNITS

chips1031 1-1 -0.34 UNITS

ChiTownJoe 17-18-1 -1.93 UNITS

Choslamshe 446-395-5 -1.13 UNITS

Claramente 10-12-2 -0.93 UNITS

ComptrBob 46-7 +25.66 UNITS

Cristiano 2-0 +2.00 UNITS

Curbes Lurb 18-23 -6.03 UNITS

Daddy Fourbucks 1-1 0.00 UNITS

Dan Tanna 1-2 -1.00 UNITS

DeadBishop 13-11 +1.05 UNITS

Dell Dude 69-744-2 +1,233.54 UNITS (NCAAF: Michigan at 95/1 and Michigan State at 140/1 to win the national title; NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at 70/1 to win the AFC; Detroit Lions to win the division, conference and Super Bowl at +2744, +6500 and +17500)

dfish 133-140-5 -3.73 UNITS

DFSRookie79 21-19 +0.94 UNITS

dilaudid8 1-0 +1.00 UNITS

Diogenes 59-54-1 -0.81 UNITS

Discreet Cat 84-130-1 -31.86 UNITS

dj destroyer 2-0 +2.35 UNITS

dogball 10-20 -9.08 UNITS

Dog Player 1-2 -1.10 UNITS

DonaldJTrump 0-1 -1.20 UNITS

Don Eagleston 10-7 +2.70 UNITS

Doug Gottlieb 3-4 -1.40 UNITS

d-p 1-2 -1.32 UNITS

Drinkyourmlkshk 93-78-7 +7.70 UNITS

DrunkenGoon 18-19 -3.16 UNITS

dustdevil167 13-16-1 -4.49 UNITS

Dutch 52-43-1 +4.55 UNITS

E$ 429-459-15 -25.00 UNITS

eb765 3-3 -0.30 UNITS

EdTheStatMan 32-30-1 -1.41 UNITS

ejd_5277 54-77-1 -26.99 UNITS

El Chapo 26-37 -9.24 UNITS

el greco 2-7 -5.05 UNITS

elsantoyo 21-9 +10.80 UNITS

E-Money712 3-4 -1.56 UNITS

ERBtheGREAT 42-27 +9.46 UNITS

EyeOnMVC 21-24 +1.60 UNITS

Factorial 14-13 +0.60 UNITS

FairWarning 30-54-1 -31.71 UNITS

Fezzik 35-19-2 +18.02 UNITS (NFL: Colts RSW UNDER 9.5 -130, Browns RSW UNDER 10.5 -135 and Dolphins RSW UNDER 8.5 -140)

fifty cint 0-1 -1.00 UNITS

Firehorn 18-16 -1.47 UNITS

Fishhead 67-102-3 -33.65 UNITS

flip flops 5-5 -0.36 UNITS

Flipper 39-40-1 +1.12 UNITS

focker 1-0 +1.40 UNITS

Foreleft 51-37-1 +2.43 UNITS

fourthand26 1-1 0.00 UNITS

FrancisVegas 2-3 -1.30 UNITS

Franklinmint 32-31-2 -2.99 UNITS

Gabe 28-10 +5.17 UNITS

Gabe McIntosh 0-2-1 -2.10 UNITS

GameBred 1-2 -1.42 UNITS

Ghostzapper 19-15 +4.29 UNITS

Gotcha 0-1 -1.20 UNITS

gravy 1-0 +1.00 UNITS

groovinmahoovin 1-0 +1.10 UNITS

GusGreenbaum 7-8 -2.55 UNITS

Hangover 73-65-5 +1.00 UNITS

Harold Fuller 6-1 +5.12 UNITS

hcskip 104-119-7 -14.83

Heim 687-587-22 +74.28 UNITS

Heisenberg 87-91-9 -10.18 UNITS

Hey Bartender 6-6 -0.58 UNITS

High3rEl3m3nt 31-31-5 -0.64 UNITS

High Times 1-0 +1.00 UNITS

HI McDonough 0-1 -1.00 UNITS

holadai 0-1 -1.00 UNITS

howid 129-111-5 -15.20 UNITS (CORRECTED FIGURE)

humboldt cone 26-22-2 +5.80 UNITS

Idiot #1 1-1 -0.10 UNITS

Immanuel Kant 2-1 +0.90 UNITS

Inkwell77 14-21-1 -7.93 UNITS

insomnia 2-3 -1.30 UNITS

IWishIWasAPro 45-37-1 +1.66 UNITS

Jacob_Morris 5-7 -2.95 UNITS

James D 4-3 +0.62 UNITS

Jammer 23-28 -12.55 UNITS

jasson621 325-319-6 +21.55 UNITS

JavyBaez9 4-5 -1.74 UNITS

Jb777 42-44-1 -7.01 UNITS

jeffksu 4-4 -0.36 UNITS

JHUDad 23-25-1 -8.79 UNITS

Jimmythegreek 1,095-1,177-38 -195.73 UNITS

jincka 25-25-1 +1.15 UNITS

joeturner 8-17 -7.95 UNITS

Joeyfitzclick 0-1 -1.20 UNITS

JoeyGesus 2-1 +0.94 UNITS

John Kelly 994-921-44 -37.40 UNITS (NCAAF: 115-116 UNLV-Nevada UNDER 59 -110, 123-124 Michigan-Michigan State UNDER 51 -110 and 124 Michigan State +4.5 -110 )

Johnny Knuckles 13-23 -16.64 UNITS

Johnny LaRue 9-8-1 -1.55 UNITS

JRock7997 0-2 -2.00 UNITS

Junkyarddog47 8-5 +2.70 UNITS

justintalk 0-4 -4.30 UNITS

Just Luck 93-76-2 +2.55 UNITS

kainhouse 21-13 +6.90 UNITS

kane 506-481-21 +25.73 UNITS (NBA on Wednesday: 531 Miami Heat +5 -110; NFL: 262 NY Jets +10 -110; NCAAF: 147 FSU +10 -110, NC State OVER 6.5 wins -105 and TCU OVER 7.5 wins -120; NFL: Bills -150 to win AFC East; NBA: LA Lakers win total Under 53.5 -115)

KevinStott11 256-192-21 +14.53 UNITS

kingfisher14 18-21-2 -5.40 UNITS

kraken 0-1 -1.00 UNITS,

Kill Shot 1-2 -1.10 UNITS

kinosh 6-4 +1.64 UNITS

lap18 6-12 -5.86 UNITS

lastyle7 26-16 +7.54 UNITS

Lawrence Orbach 10-12-3 -3.25 UNITS

Lefthook 1-1 -2.62 UNITS

louisvillekid 149-164-3 -19.62 UNITS

MadTiger 17-20 -11.85 UNITS

Mafioso 24-24-4 +4.60 UNITS

Makers 1-0 +562.10 UNITS

ManchesterUK 32-45-1 -10.74 UNITS

maxo 1-0 +1.00 UNITS

meldrone 0-1 -1.55 UNITS

MG MAN 32-38 -7.52 UNITS

Micelli 5-3 +1.70 UNITS

michael777 1-0 +1.00 UNITS

Miggytoddbest 103-90-3 +11.60 UNITS

Mighty Maron 8-8 +0.97 UNITS

mikekeenan 2-1 +1.00 UNITS

minah 21-16 +3.00 UNITS

Minnesota Fats 6-10 -4.60 UNITS

Mizuno 11-12-1 -1.80 UNITS

Moldoveanu 28-96 +35.64 UNITS

Mosier 0-2 -2.20 UNITS

mrbowling300 86-110-5 -26.40 UNITS

Mr. Carney 3-10 -6.01 UNITS

Mr_KLC 2-0 +2.00 UNITS

mr merlin 19-20 -3.30 UNITS

Mr. Pink 164-298-5 -11.01 UNITS

MrTop 482-482-15 -21.79 UNITS (MLB: Astros -140 to win World Series)

Mrs. Seer 40-47 +5.93 UNITS

msudogs 8-7 +0.26 UNITS

munson15 26-37 +11.12 UNITS

Murphy's Best 57-56-1 -0.89 UNITS