EOG's Best Bet thread for Tuesday, February 12

John Kelly
Born Gambler
Staff member
Post your BEST BET of the day for Tuesday, February 12.
This thread will be a daily feature at EOG.
Follow the rules listed below when submitting your selection:
1) Post ONE play only (All plays are risking x to win one unit OR risking 1 unit to win y)
2) Include betting numbers with current price and available sports book
3) Do not edit your play or it will be graded as a loss
EOG Scoreboard
2sweet 0-1 -1.13 UNITS
4625 0-2 -2.20 UNITS
5 star bomb 1-2 -1.15 UNITS
5teamparlay 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
714033 0-2 -2.10 UNITS
938four 62-60-2 -3.40 UNITS
Abundy 1-2 -1.20 UNITS
Ace 0-1 -1.32 UNITS
ajt 141-148-9 +15.84 UNITS
alabama dave 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
Alan Boston via Twitter 1-1 -0.10 UNITS
alldaycapper 154-128-9 +15.41 UNITS
allin1 10-3 +8.30 UNITS
Almost Allright 72-60-2 +10.34 UNITS
Arnold Zwiffel 23-22 -2.85 UNITS
asportsguy 272-266-6 -37.05 UNITS
Avenger 30-19 +10.63 UNITS
avmongoose 35-42 -10.34 UNITS
BadLeroy 108-102-10 -11.30 UNITS
Bagiant 7-9 -0.60 UNITS
Balco 53-53-3 -0.02 UNITS
Baller Dollars 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
BEANTOWNJIM 2-2 +0.02 UNITS
begood1000 3-4-1 -1.20 UNITS
benny0420 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Biff41 138-138-13 -9.24 UNITS
BigBill365 1-2 -1.30 UNITS
BigDaddy 32-12-1 +14.07 UNITS
BigDeemer 11-17 -7.87 UNITS
BIGGAMBLERZ27 1-1 -0.10 UNITS
bigjoey 20-9 +9.91 UNITS
Bigrunner 19-28 -7.74 UNITS
billysink 25-36-2 -7.57 UNITS
bimmercando 2-0 +2.00 UNITS
BipolarJJ 2-2 0.00 UNITS
bishqqq 60-64-1 -6.29 UNITS
blueline 458-425-11 -1.86 UNITS
BLUENATION65 1-1 -0.10 UNITS
bmiller 90-119-5 -25.23 UNITS
BoDallas 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
Bohannon 2-0 +2.50 UNITS
bomzee 134-160-8 -20.58 UNITS
bookbraker 87-70-2 +12.97 UNITS
Boys911 71-27-1 -6.04 UNITS
Braves2629 8-6 +1.50 UNITS
Brayden11 254-283-7 +2.88 UNITS
Brian Laverty 0-2-1 -2.00 UNITS
brians 136-117-8 +10.36 UNITS
Brick 5-5 +2.12 UNITS
Brock 1-1 +0.40 UNITS
brockboogienigh 1-1 -0.45 UNITS
Brock Landers 1-1 -0.10 UNITS
brokerstip 5-7 -2.15 UNITS
BryceTrout 13-9 +1.16 UNITS
Bushay 11-13 -2.24 UNITS
carolinakid 3-1-1 +1.90 UNITS
CASHSTACKER 2-6 -4.45 UNITS
CecTheFleece 19-18 -1.27 UNITS
Cent'Anni 3-2 +0.80 UNITS
CHARLIEPEETE 1-1 -0.20 UNITS
cheapseats 102-67 +5.81 UNITS
chickadee 4-6 -0.93 UNITS
Chi_Dorothy 1-1 +0.57 UNITS
chips1031 1-1 -0.34 UNITS
ChiTownJoe 17-18-1 -1.93 UNITS
Choslamshe 207-208-4 -21.14 UNITS
Claramente 10-12-2 -0.93 UNITS
Cristiano 2-0 +2.00 UNITS
Curbes Lurb 18-23 -6.03 UNITS
Daddy Fourbucks 1-1 0.00 UNITS
Dan Tanna 1-2 -1.00 UNITS
DeadBishop 9-8 +0.15 UNITS
Dell Dude 56-483-2 -101.74 UNITS (Lyon at odds of 150/1 to win the UEFA Champions League)
dfish 108-103-2 +9.07 UNITS
DFSRookie79 21-19 +0.94 UNITS
dilaudid8 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
Diogenes 13-10 +2.10 UNITS
Discreet Cat 84-130-1 -31.86 UNITS
dj destroyer 2-0 +2.35 UNITS
dogball 2-7 -3.13 UNITS
Dog Player 1-2 -1.10 UNITS
Don Eagleston 10-5 +4.90 UNITS
Doug Gottlieb 3-4 -1.40 UNITS
d-p 1-2 -1.32 UNITS
Drinkyourmlkshk 93-78-7 +7.70 UNITS
DrunkenGoon 18-19 -3.16 UNITS
dustdevil167 13-16-1 -4.49 UNITS
Dutch 52-43-1 +4.55 UNITS
E$13 244-273-11 -33.69 UNITS
eb765 3-3 -0.30 UNITS
EdTheStatMan 32-30-1 -1.41 UNITS
ejd_5277 40-60-1 -23.30 UNITS
El Chapo 26-37 -9.24 UNITS
el greco 2-7 -5.05 UNITS
elsantoyo 21-9 +10.80 UNITS
E-Money712 2-4 -2.56 UNITS
ERBtheGREAT 42-27 +9.46 UNITS
EyeOnMVC 21-24 +1.60 UNITS
Factorial 14-13 +0.60 UNITS
FairWarning 20-36-1 -20.67 UNITS
Fezzik 29-15-2 +12.22 UNITS
Firehorn 18-16 -1.47 UNITS
Fishhead 67-101-3 -32.65 UNITS
flip flops 5-5 -0.36 UNITS
Flipper 10-13 -1.85 UNITS
focker 1-0 +1.40 UNITS
Foreleft 51-37-1 +2.43 UNITS
fourthand26 1-1 0.00 UNITS
FrancisVegas 2-3 -1.30 UNITS
Franklinmint 32-31-2 -2.99 UNITS
Gabe 28-9 +7.37 UNITS
Gabe McIntosh 0-2-1 -2.10 UNITS
Ghostzapper 19-15 +4.29 UNITS
Gotcha 0-1 -1.20 UNITS
gravy 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
groovinmahoovin 1-0 +1.10 UNITS
GusGreenbaum 7-8 -2.55 UNITS
Hangover 73-65-5 +1.00 UNITS
Harold Fuller 6-1 +5.12 UNITS
Heim 394-341-16 +40.47 UNITS
Heisenberg 63-62-9 -6.32 UNITS
Hey Bartender 6-6 -0.58 UNITS
High3rEl3m3nt 31-30-5 +0.41 UNITS
High Times 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
HI McDonough 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
holadai 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
howid 2-1 +0.61 UNITS
humboldt cone 24-19-2 +9.75 UNITS
Idiot #1 1-1 -0.10 UNITS
Immanuel Kant 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
Inkwell77 14-20-1 -6.83 UNITS
insomnia 2-3 -1.30 UNITS
IWishIWasAPro 45-37-1 +1.66 UNITS
Jacob_Morris 5-7 -2.95 UNITS
James D 4-3 +0.62 UNITS
Jammer 15-18 -7.34 UNITS
jasson621 237-239-4 +14.90 UNITS
JavyBaez9 4-5 -1.74 UNITS
Jb777 13-16 -4.92 UNITS
jeffksu 4-4 -0.36 UNITS
JHUDad 13-11 -2.35 UNITS
Jimmythegreek 679-732-20 -117.24 UNITS
Joeyfitzclick 0-1 -1.20 UNITS
JoeyGesus 2-1 +0.94 UNITS
John Kelly 732-662-30 -6.15 UNITS
Johnny Knuckles 13-23 -16.64 UNITS
Johnny LaRue 9-8-1 -1.55 UNITS
JRock7997 0-2 -2.00 UNITS
Junkyarddog47 8-5 +2.70 UNITS
justintalk 0-3 -3.20 UNITS
Just Luck 92-74-2 +4.20 UNITS
kainhouse 19-10 +8.18 UNITS
kane 388-373-17 +12.61 UNITS
KevinStott11 80-56-4 +1.25 UNITS
kraken 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Kill Shot 1-2 -1.10 UNITS
kinosh 6-4 +1.64 UNITS
lap18 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
lastyle7 24-15 +6.31 UNITS
Lawrence Orbach 10-12-3 -3.25 UNITS
Lefthook 1-1 -2.62 UNITS
Mad Tiger 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
Mafioso 23-22-2 +5.91 UNITS
Makers 1-0 -0.15 UNITS
ManchesterUK 32-45-1 -10.74 UNITS
maxo 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
meldrone 0-1 -1.55 UNITS
Micelli 2-3 -1.30 UNITS
michael777 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
Miggytoddbest 103-90-3 +11.60 UNITS
Mighty Maron 8-8 +0.97 UNITS
mikekeenan 2-1 +1.00 UNITS
minah 21-16 +3.00 UNITS
Minnesota Fats 6-10 -4.60 UNITS
Mizuno 11-12-1 -1.80 UNITS
Moldoveanu 28-96 +35.64 UNITS
Mosier 0-2 -2.20 UNITS
mrbowling300 43-54-3 -12.45 UNITS
Mr. Carney 3-9 -5.01 UNITS
Mr_KLC 2-0 +2.00 UNITS
Mr. Pink 152-249-3 +8.46 UNITS
mr merlin 14-14 -1.70 UNITS
MrTop 274-264-4 -17.49 UNITS
Mrs. Seer 40-47 +5.93 UNITS
msudogs 8-7 +0.26 UNITS
munson15 26-37 +11.12 UNITS
