EOG's Best Bet thread for Tuesday, February 12

Post your BEST BET of the day for Tuesday, February 12.

This thread will be a daily feature at EOG.

Follow the rules listed below when submitting your selection:

1) Post ONE play only (All plays are risking x to win one unit OR risking 1 unit to win y)
2) Include betting numbers with current price and available sports book
3) Do not edit your play or it will be graded as a loss


EOG Scoreboard
2sweet 0-1 -1.13 UNITS
4625 0-2 -2.20 UNITS
5 star bomb 1-2 -1.15 UNITS
5teamparlay 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
714033 0-2 -2.10 UNITS
938four 62-60-2 -3.40 UNITS
Abundy 1-2 -1.20 UNITS
Ace 0-1 -1.32 UNITS
ajt 141-148-9 +15.84 UNITS
alabama dave 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
Alan Boston via Twitter 1-1 -0.10 UNITS
alldaycapper 154-128-9 +15.41 UNITS
allin1 10-3 +8.30 UNITS
Almost Allright 72-60-2 +10.34 UNITS
Arnold Zwiffel 23-22 -2.85 UNITS
asportsguy 272-266-6 -37.05 UNITS
Avenger 30-19 +10.63 UNITS
avmongoose 35-42 -10.34 UNITS
BadLeroy 108-102-10 -11.30 UNITS
Bagiant 7-9 -0.60 UNITS
Balco 53-53-3 -0.02 UNITS
Baller Dollars 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
BEANTOWNJIM 2-2 +0.02 UNITS
begood1000 3-4-1 -1.20 UNITS
benny0420 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Biff41 138-138-13 -9.24 UNITS
BigBill365 1-2 -1.30 UNITS
BigDaddy 32-12-1 +14.07 UNITS
BigDeemer 11-17 -7.87 UNITS
BIGGAMBLERZ27 1-1 -0.10 UNITS
bigjoey 20-9 +9.91 UNITS
Bigrunner 19-28 -7.74 UNITS
billysink 25-36-2 -7.57 UNITS
bimmercando 2-0 +2.00 UNITS
BipolarJJ 2-2 0.00 UNITS
bishqqq 60-64-1 -6.29 UNITS
blueline 458-425-11 -1.86 UNITS
BLUENATION65 1-1 -0.10 UNITS
bmiller 90-119-5 -25.23 UNITS
BoDallas 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
Bohannon 2-0 +2.50 UNITS
bomzee 134-160-8 -20.58 UNITS
bookbraker 87-70-2 +12.97 UNITS
Boys911 71-27-1 -6.04 UNITS
Braves2629 8-6 +1.50 UNITS
Brayden11 254-283-7 +2.88 UNITS
Brian Laverty 0-2-1 -2.00 UNITS
brians 136-117-8 +10.36 UNITS
Brick 5-5 +2.12 UNITS
Brock 1-1 +0.40 UNITS
brockboogienigh 1-1 -0.45 UNITS
Brock Landers 1-1 -0.10 UNITS
brokerstip 5-7 -2.15 UNITS
BryceTrout 13-9 +1.16 UNITS
Bushay 11-13 -2.24 UNITS
carolinakid 3-1-1 +1.90 UNITS
CASHSTACKER 2-6 -4.45 UNITS
CecTheFleece 19-18 -1.27 UNITS
Cent'Anni 3-2 +0.80 UNITS
CHARLIEPEETE 1-1 -0.20 UNITS
cheapseats 102-67 +5.81 UNITS
chickadee 4-6 -0.93 UNITS
Chi_Dorothy 1-1 +0.57 UNITS
chips1031 1-1 -0.34 UNITS
ChiTownJoe 17-18-1 -1.93 UNITS
Choslamshe 207-208-4 -21.14 UNITS
Claramente 10-12-2 -0.93 UNITS
Cristiano 2-0 +2.00 UNITS
Curbes Lurb 18-23 -6.03 UNITS
Daddy Fourbucks 1-1 0.00 UNITS
Dan Tanna 1-2 -1.00 UNITS
DeadBishop 9-8 +0.15 UNITS
Dell Dude 56-483-2 -101.74 UNITS (Lyon at odds of 150/1 to win the UEFA Champions League)
dfish 108-103-2 +9.07 UNITS
DFSRookie79 21-19 +0.94 UNITS
dilaudid8 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
Diogenes 13-10 +2.10 UNITS
Discreet Cat 84-130-1 -31.86 UNITS
dj destroyer 2-0 +2.35 UNITS
dogball 2-7 -3.13 UNITS
Dog Player 1-2 -1.10 UNITS
Don Eagleston 10-5 +4.90 UNITS
Doug Gottlieb 3-4 -1.40 UNITS
d-p 1-2 -1.32 UNITS
Drinkyourmlkshk 93-78-7 +7.70 UNITS
DrunkenGoon 18-19 -3.16 UNITS
dustdevil167 13-16-1 -4.49 UNITS
Dutch 52-43-1 +4.55 UNITS
E$13 244-273-11 -33.69 UNITS
eb765 3-3 -0.30 UNITS
EdTheStatMan 32-30-1 -1.41 UNITS
ejd_5277 40-60-1 -23.30 UNITS
El Chapo 26-37 -9.24 UNITS
el greco 2-7 -5.05 UNITS
elsantoyo 21-9 +10.80 UNITS
E-Money712 2-4 -2.56 UNITS
ERBtheGREAT 42-27 +9.46 UNITS
EyeOnMVC 21-24 +1.60 UNITS
Factorial 14-13 +0.60 UNITS
FairWarning 20-36-1 -20.67 UNITS
Fezzik 29-15-2 +12.22 UNITS
Firehorn 18-16 -1.47 UNITS
Fishhead 67-101-3 -32.65 UNITS
flip flops 5-5 -0.36 UNITS
Flipper 10-13 -1.85 UNITS
focker 1-0 +1.40 UNITS
Foreleft 51-37-1 +2.43 UNITS
fourthand26 1-1 0.00 UNITS
FrancisVegas 2-3 -1.30 UNITS
Franklinmint 32-31-2 -2.99 UNITS
Gabe 28-9 +7.37 UNITS
Gabe McIntosh 0-2-1 -2.10 UNITS
Ghostzapper 19-15 +4.29 UNITS
Gotcha 0-1 -1.20 UNITS
gravy 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
groovinmahoovin 1-0 +1.10 UNITS
GusGreenbaum 7-8 -2.55 UNITS
Hangover 73-65-5 +1.00 UNITS
Harold Fuller 6-1 +5.12 UNITS
Heim 394-341-16 +40.47 UNITS
Heisenberg 63-62-9 -6.32 UNITS
Hey Bartender 6-6 -0.58 UNITS
High3rEl3m3nt 31-30-5 +0.41 UNITS
High Times 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
HI McDonough 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
holadai 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
howid 2-1 +0.61 UNITS
humboldt cone 24-19-2 +9.75 UNITS
Idiot #1 1-1 -0.10 UNITS
Immanuel Kant 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
Inkwell77 14-20-1 -6.83 UNITS
insomnia 2-3 -1.30 UNITS
IWishIWasAPro 45-37-1 +1.66 UNITS
Jacob_Morris 5-7 -2.95 UNITS
James D 4-3 +0.62 UNITS
Jammer 15-18 -7.34 UNITS
jasson621 237-239-4 +14.90 UNITS
JavyBaez9 4-5 -1.74 UNITS
Jb777 13-16 -4.92 UNITS
jeffksu 4-4 -0.36 UNITS
JHUDad 13-11 -2.35 UNITS
Jimmythegreek 679-732-20 -117.24 UNITS
Joeyfitzclick 0-1 -1.20 UNITS
JoeyGesus 2-1 +0.94 UNITS
John Kelly 732-662-30 -6.15 UNITS
Johnny Knuckles 13-23 -16.64 UNITS
Johnny LaRue 9-8-1 -1.55 UNITS
JRock7997 0-2 -2.00 UNITS
Junkyarddog47 8-5 +2.70 UNITS
justintalk 0-3 -3.20 UNITS
Just Luck 92-74-2 +4.20 UNITS
kainhouse 19-10 +8.18 UNITS
kane 388-373-17 +12.61 UNITS
KevinStott11 80-56-4 +1.25 UNITS
kraken 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Kill Shot 1-2 -1.10 UNITS
kinosh 6-4 +1.64 UNITS
lap18 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
lastyle7 24-15 +6.31 UNITS
Lawrence Orbach 10-12-3 -3.25 UNITS
Lefthook 1-1 -2.62 UNITS
Mad Tiger 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
Mafioso 23-22-2 +5.91 UNITS
Makers 1-0 -0.15 UNITS
ManchesterUK 32-45-1 -10.74 UNITS
maxo 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
meldrone 0-1 -1.55 UNITS
Micelli 2-3 -1.30 UNITS
michael777 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
Miggytoddbest 103-90-3 +11.60 UNITS
Mighty Maron 8-8 +0.97 UNITS
mikekeenan 2-1 +1.00 UNITS
minah 21-16 +3.00 UNITS
Minnesota Fats 6-10 -4.60 UNITS
Mizuno 11-12-1 -1.80 UNITS
Moldoveanu 28-96 +35.64 UNITS
Mosier 0-2 -2.20 UNITS
mrbowling300 43-54-3 -12.45 UNITS
Mr. Carney 3-9 -5.01 UNITS
Mr_KLC 2-0 +2.00 UNITS
Mr. Pink 152-249-3 +8.46 UNITS
mr merlin 14-14 -1.70 UNITS
MrTop 274-264-4 -17.49 UNITS
Mrs. Seer 40-47 +5.93 UNITS
msudogs 8-7 +0.26 UNITS
munson15 26-37 +11.12 UNITS
 
nedrow9 263-364-4 -36.33 UNITS
Neveragain 126-133-5 -8.41 UNITS
njdave 86-87-4 -7.54 UNITS
No Coincidences 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
noogneknurd 2-2 -0.51 UNITS
NowshesmyRuca 213-217-8 -23.99 UNITS
nut6 11-17 -7.73 UNITS
nydoc 4-8 -3.50 UNITS
oneman 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
ouch 3-2 +0.40 UNITS
Paleface 50-51 +4.32 UNITS
papa5 28-27-3 -1.27 UNITS
pantherman 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
parlayguy 6-11 -5.70 UNITS
parlaynow 76-100-4 -15.28 UNITS
Patkeats 0-2 -2.25 UNITS
Patrick McIrish 57-48-2 +5.38 UNITS
pbovi 23-133 +13.75 UNITS
peach 30-45-1 -11.02 UNITS
Pickman Jones 91-136-8 -25.53 UNITS (Ireland -120 to win the 2019 Six Nations)
picksproprospector 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
Pick Savvy 26-25-2 +0.84 UNITS
Pigpen 75-149 -48.15 UNITS
pinnacle420 3-10-1 -8.81 UNITS
pippy 10-12 -3.42 UNITS
PO69 1-5-1 -4.32 UNITS
Pocket Lint 1-1 +0.18 UNITS
pocketheadies 69-68-3 -2.63 UNITS
premierperhead 0-2 -2.30 UNITS
pro analyser 34-38 -6.78 UNITS
PtSpreadHijinks 72-60-3 +16.11 UNITS
puckhandler 127-205-1 -6.86 UNITS (Winnipeg +1248 to win the Stanley Cup)
pudgeman11 126-114-9 +7.52 UNITS
Quantum Leap 5-5 -0.40 UNITS
Railbird 121-77-2 +51.07 UNITS (Tulsi Gabbard at 40/1 to win the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination)
RAININTHREES 225-216-17 +25.72 UNITS (NBA regular-season win totals: Bucks OVER 48 -135, Spurs OVER 42.5 -110 and Pelicans UNDER 45.5 -110)
Ray Luca 5-23 -4.10 UNITS
rdalert447 63-727 -76.19 UNITS
RDTrains 179-180-5 -10.40 UNITS
READY FREDDY 49-32-1 +32.32 UNITS
rico1 206-445-13 -30.29 UNITS
roachman 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Roaming Vegas 1-2-1 -0.95 UNITS
Roxxyfish 69-48-1 +17.00 UNITS
royboy 3-4 -0.40 UNITS
schlep66 93-81-3 -0.97 UNITS
Schouest 2-2 -0.54 UNITS
Scooper 50-36 +9.45 UNITS
Scratch 0-2 -2.20 UNITS
Screw Andrews 141-159-5 -20.66 UNITS
scrimmage 399-712-5 -87.49 UNITS
Seahawkharry 0-1 -1.05 UNITS
Seanie Mac 8-9 -1.78 UNITS
sexyandiknowit 24-26 +0.78 UNITS
shackfu99 3-2 -0.58 UNITS
sharky99 60-67-6 -15.35 UNITS
Sharp Square 13-18-1 -6.24 UNITS (corrected figure)
sherwood88 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
shooterman 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
skullf 1-2-1 -1.20 UNITS
Slaythebook28 1-2 -1.20 UNITS
Sleepy 34-47-1 -19.87 UNITS
Slippery Pete 5-4 +1.20 UNITS
Slyone66 387-350-22 +18.07 UNITS
smartymarty 4-2 +1.45 UNITS
Sol Diablo 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
splooge 0-2 -2.39 UNITS
Sportsrmylife 173-153-13 +4.51 UNITS
Sport Sullivan 7-8 +6.95 UNITS
SpottedCow 2-1-1 +0.90 UNITS
SSI 2-5 -3.60 UNITS
stevek173 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Stevo 4-4-1 -0.24 UNITS
SpottedCow 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
sunnyisle 1-2 -0.93 UNITS
svbettor 26-15-1 +10.48 UNITS
sweeper 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
tbird 18-20 -3.61 UNITS
Teddy kgb 96-86-4 +22.15 UNITS
Terpsfan26 46-46-8 -5.00 UNITS
Tesco Vee 0-4 -4.35 UNITS
TEXED 54-44-2 +0.90 UNITS
ThatNegroJ 3-1 +1.94 UNITS
Thebrush5 9-14-2 -5.10 UNITS
thecentaur 0-1 -1.03 UNITS
thekeyman 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
TheGuesser 1-0 +1.40 UNITS
Theodore Bagwell 1-1 -0.05 UNITS
TheOnlyP 1-1 0.00 UNITS
TheRef 42-27 +8.12 UNITS (Plus all the tea in China)
TheShow33 10-11-1 +4.15 UNITS
The Seer 46-70 -5.41 UNITS
The Wizard 0-1-1 -1.35 UNITS
Timetopay 3-2 +0.70 UNITS
tnvolfan 5-6 -3.06 UNITS
Toby Tyler 147-124-7 +24.16 UNITS
TonyMar 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
TrailerParkBoys 0-1 -1.26 UNITS
trytrytry 193-370-8 +0.22 UNITS (Rami Malek +140 to win Best Actor at the Academy Awards; Win Win Win at 60/1 to win the Kentucky Derby)
ttaylor89 39-47-2 -2.81 UNITS
turksure 44-48-2 -5.51 UNITS
tvrw34243 57-52-4 +2.15 UNITS
UkbetTips 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
UNSPRTNGBHVR 11-2 +9.47 UNITS
Valuist 131-114-8 +5.52 UNITS
Vegashtrain 17-16-2 +0.20 UNITS
Vegas Sharp 22-24-1 -2.11 UNITS
VEGAS VERN 3-0 +3.05 UNITS
Vegas Vic 16-24-1 -7.35 UNITS
Viejo Dinosaur 30-22-2 +9.39 UNITS
Viet 2-0 +2.00 UNITS
vitalyo 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
waco 95-74-3 +15.67 UNITS
Wade 2-7-1 -5.70 UNITS
wantitall4moi 0-2 -2.27 UNITS
Way-E-Waz 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Waz 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
wheat king 12-10-3 +1.42 UNITS
Willy Loman 20-20 -0.85 UNITS
Winkyduck 477-656-37 -9.13 UNITS (Man U to finish in the Top 4 +130; Man U +244 to advance past PSG in CL; Ducks +155 to MISS the NHL Playoffs, Duke +600 to win NCAA CBB; Cardiff City -125 to be relegated AND Huddersfield Town +215 AND +225 to finish DFL in the EPL)
wirelessjava 1-2 -1.22 UNITS
wiskers 205-298-8 -0.91 UNITS
Woodrow Wilson 36-19 +14.63 UNITS
yisman 545-362-201 +21.48 UNITS
ZzyzxRoad 316-294-12 -2.59 UNITS
 
Heim

Heim

EOG Master
633 ARK -1-08 Pinny.

Mizzou hanging heads after blowing 12 pt 2H lead versus A&M. Team offense has collapsed without Smith from outside. Doubtful tomorrow. Ark guards play passing lanes well (23 turnovers last v. Tigers) against team struggling to find offense.
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
Good luck, Jimmy.

Biggest underdog price on the Celtics all season long.

The new-look Sixers looked great against the Lakers this past Sunday.
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
Heim said:
633 ARK -1-08 Pinny.

Mizzou hanging heads after blowing 12 pt 2H lead versus A&M. Team offense has collapsed without Smith from outside. Doubtful tomorrow. Ark guards play passing lanes well (23 turnovers last v. Tigers) against team struggling to find offense.
Mizzou led the first meeting against Arkansas, 17-4, midway through the first half and wound up losing, 72-60, three weeks ago.

I'll root you home, Heim.
 
Dell Dude

Dell Dude

EOG Master
Bum time, JK. 5Dimes.

Genesis Open - Cameron Champ +9000
Genesis Open - Charley Hoffman +15000
Genesis Open - Jason Dufner +22500

And second field goal team.

UEFA Champions League Winner 2018/19 - Tottenham +3000
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
Dell Dude said:
Bum time, JK. 5Dimes.

Genesis Open - Cameron Champ +9000
Genesis Open - Charley Hoffman +15000
Genesis Open - Jason Dufner +22500

And second field goal team.

UEFA Champions League Winner 2018/19 - Tottenham +3000
Good luck, Dude.
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
Railbird 121-77-2 +51.07 UNITS (Tulsi Gabbard at 40/1 to win the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination)
 
Pickman Jones

Pickman Jones

EOG Dedicated
Football
UEFA Champions League

PSG to advance -145

I bet this -140 but you can go with -145 for this. 1st leg today, 2nd leg 3/6
 
