EOG's Best Bet thread for Tuesday, January 2

Post your BEST BET of the day for Tuesday, January 2.

This thread will be a daily feature at EOG.

Follow the guidelines listed below when submitting your selection:

1) Post ONE play only (All plays are risking x to win one unit OR risking 1 unit to win y)
2) Include betting numbers with current price and available sports book
3) Do not edit your play or it will be graded as a loss

Contributors with profits of five or more units are highlighted in boldface type.


EOG Scoreboard
2sweet 0-1 -1.13 UNITS
4625 0-2 -2.20 UNITS
5 star bomb 1-2 -1.15 UNITS
5teamparlay 3-1 +1.90 UNITS
714033 0-2 -2.10 UNITS
938four 62-60-2 -3.40 UNITS
Abundy 9-4 +5.35 UNITS
Ace 0-1 -1.32 UNITS
ajt 141-148-9 +15.84 UNITS
alabama dave 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
Alan Boston via Twitter 1-1 -0.10 UNITS
alldaycapper 183-162-12 +6.01 UNITS
Alldaycapper34 55-79-2 -23.14 UNITS
allin1 10-3 +8.30 UNITS
Almost Allright 118-98-4 +16.21 UNITS
Arnold Zwiffel 27-22 +1.15 UNITS
asportsguy 465-409-12 -12.34 UNITS
Avenger 30-19 +10.63 UNITS
avmongoose 35-42 -10.34 UNITS
BadLeroy 108-102-10 -11.30 UNITS
Bagiant 7-9 -0.60 UNITS
Balco 58-58-3 -0.35 UNITS
Baller Dollars 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
BEANTOWNJIM 2-2 +0.02 UNITS
begood1000 3-4-1 -1.20 UNITS
benny0420 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Biff41 212-203-15 -11.07 UNITS
BigBill365 1-2 -1.30 UNITS
BigDaddy 32-12-1 +14.07 UNITS
BigDeemer 14-23 -11.22 UNITS
BIGGAMBLERZ27 1-1 -0.10 UNITS
Bigrunner 20-31 -9.68 UNITS
billysink 25-38-3 -9.67 UNITS
bimmercando 2-0 +2.00 UNITS
BipolarJJ 2-2 0.00 UNITS
bishqqq 114-127-3 -22.73 UNITS
blueline 1,000-1,018-28 -45.03 UNITS (NFL: Dolphins +3 -110; NCAAF: Washington +4.5 -110; NFL: Will the Bears make the playoffs? NO -180; NFL: Jared Goff at 20/1 to win NFL MVP; NBA: Raptors OVER 36.5 wins -117 and Pistons UNDER 28.5 wins -117; NBA: Rajakovic to be named Coach of the Year at 40/1; Politics 2024: Dems -140 to win more House seats than the GOP)
BLUENATION65 1-1 -0.10 UNITS
bmiller 110-135-6 -22.32 UNITS
bobodad 252-237-3 +18.46 UNITS (NFL parlay: 49ers and Chiefs to win their respective divisions -143)
BoDallas 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
Bohannon 2-0 +2.50 UNITS
bomzee 403-455-22 -36.37 UNITS (NCAAF: UW ML +150)
bookbraker 87-70-2 +12.97 UNITS
Boys911 71-27-1 -6.04 UNITS
Braves2629 8-6 +1.50 UNITS
Brayden11 331-372-11 -4.22 UNITS
Brian Laverty 0-2-1 -2.00 UNITS
brians 141-128-8 +2.82 UNITS
Brick 5-5 +2.12 UNITS
Brock 1-5 -3.90 UNITS
brockboogienigh 1-1 -0.45 UNITS
Brock Landers 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
BrockLanders248 12-3 +9.57 UNITS
brokerstip 188-161-5 +14.99 UNITS
BryceTrout 13-9 +1.16 UNITS
Bucky 19-13-1 +4.74 UNITS
Bushay 11-13 -2.24 UNITS
carolinakid 3-1-1 +1.90 UNITS
CASHSTACKER 2-6 -4.45 UNITS
CecTheFleece 76-89-2 -22.52 UNITS
Cent'Anni 3-2 +0.80 UNITS
CHARLIEPEETE 2-1 +0.80 UNITS
cheapseats 106-67 +9.81 UNITS
chickadee 4-6 -0.93 UNITS
Chi_Archie 1-7 -6.10 UNITS
Chi_Dorothy 1-1 +0.57 UNITS
chips1031 1-1 -0.34 UNITS
ChiTownJoe 17-18-1 -1.93 UNITS
Choslamshe 668-619-8 -31.16 UNITS
Claramente 10-12-2 -0.93 UNITS
ComptrBob 302-219 +103.99 UNITS
CostcoCousteau 0-0-1 0.00 UNITS
Cristiano 2-0 +2.00 UNITS
Curbes Lurb 18-23 -6.03 UNITS
Daddy Fourbucks 1-1 0.00 UNITS
Dan Tanna 1-2 -1.00 UNITS
DeadBishop 13-11 +1.05 UNITS
Dell Dude 99-904-2 +1,217.37 UNITS (Dell Dude wins $3 million at the conclusion of Super Bowl LVIII)
dfish 136-165-5 -17.69 UNITS
DFSRookie79 21-19 +0.94 UNITS
dilaudid8 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
Diogenes 60-59-1 -5.41 UNITS
Discreet Cat 84-130-1 -31.86 UNITS
dj destroyer 2-0 +2.35 UNITS
dogball 11-24 -14.08 UNITS
Dog Player 1-2 -1.10 UNITS
DonaldJTrump 0-1 -1.20 UNITS
Don Eagleston 10-9 -1.70 UNITS
Doug Gottlieb 3-4 -1.40 UNITS
d-p 1-2 -1.32 UNITS
Drinkyourmlkshk 93-78-7 +7.70 UNITS
DrunkenGoon 18-19 -3.16 UNITS
dustdevil167 13-16-1 -4.49 UNITS
Dutch 52-43-1 +4.55 UNITS
E$ 450-489-16 -36.00 UNITS
eb765 3-3 -0.30 UNITS
EdTheStatMan 32-30-1 -1.41 UNITS
ejd_5277 55-77-1 -25.99 UNITS
El Chapo 26-37 -9.24 UNITS
el greco 2-7 -5.05 UNITS
elsantoyo 21-9 +10.80 UNITS
E-Money712 3-4 -1.56 UNITS
ERBtheGREAT 42-27 +9.46 UNITS
EyeOnMVC 21-24 +1.60 UNITS
Factorial 14-13 +0.60 UNITS
FairWarning 33-58-1 -32.81 UNITS
Fezzik 37-22-2 +16.42 UNITS
Fezziksports 2-0 +2.00 UNITS
fifty cint 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Firehorn 18-16 -1.47 UNITS
Fishhead 67-102-3 -33.65 UNITS
flip flops 5-5 -0.36 UNITS
Flipper 39-40-1 +1.12 UNITS
focker 1-0 +1.40 UNITS
Foreleft 51-37-1 +2.43 UNITS
fourthand26 1-1 0.00 UNITS
FrancisVegas 2-3 -1.30 UNITS
Franklinmint 32-31-2 -2.99 UNITS
Gabe 28-10 +5.17 UNITS
Gabe McIntosh 0-2-1 -2.10 UNITS
GameBred 1-2 -1.42 UNITS
Ghostzapper 19-15 +4.29 UNITS
Gotcha 1-2 -1.30 UNITS
gravy 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
groovinmahoovin 1-0 +1.10 UNITS
GusGreenbaum 7-8 -2.55 UNITS
Hangover 73-65-5 +1.00 UNITS
Harold Fuller 6-1 +5.12 UNITS
hcskip 179-200-8 -29.37 UNITS
Heim 1,140-1,008-33 +56.47 UNITS
hels 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
Heisenberg 87-91-9 -10.18 UNITS
Hey Bartender 6-6 -0.58 UNITS
High3rEl3m3nt 31-31-5 -0.64 UNITS
High Times 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
HI McDonough 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
holadai 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
howid 172-155-8 -43.14 UNITS
humboldt cone 26-23-2 +4.70 UNITS
Idiot #1 1-1 -0.10 UNITS
Immanuel Kant 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
Inkwell77 14-21-1 -7.93 UNITS
insomnia 2-3 -1.30 UNITS
IWishIWasAPro 45-37-1 +1.66 UNITS
Jacob_Morris 5-7 -2.95 UNITS
James D 4-3 +0.62 UNITS
Jammer 119-115-3 +37.61 UNITS
jasson621 350-355-6 +20.95 UNITS
JavyBaez9 4-5 -1.74 UNITS
Jb777 67-64-1 -7.08 UNITS
jeffksu 4-4 -0.36 UNITS
JHUDad 23-25-1 -8.79 UNITS
Jimmythegreek 1,414-1,539-52 -276.63 UNITS
jincka 26-26-1 +0.95 UNITS
joeturner 8-17 -7.95 UNITS
Joeyfitzclick 0-1 -1.20 UNITS
JoeyGesus 2-1 +0.94 UNITS
John Kelly 1,208-1,132-52 -60.76 UNITS
Johnny Knuckles 13-23 -16.64 UNITS
Johnny LaRue 9-8-1 -1.55 UNITS
JRock7997 0-2 -2.00 UNITS
Junkyarddog47 8-5 +2.70 UNITS
justintalk 0-4 -4.30 UNITS
Just Luck 93-76-2 +2.55 UNITS
kainhouse 21-13 +6.90 UNITS
kane 731-687-30 +29.24 UNITS (NFL: Bijan Robinson +275 to win ROY; NFL RSW total: Jacksonville UNDER 10 wins -115; NFL: Bengals Under 11.5 wins -132; NFL: Seahawks -125 to make the playoffs; NFL: GB Packers Over 7.5 wins -130 and Cowboys OVER 10 -120; NBA: Hawks to win Southeast Division +225; NBA: Hornets OVER 31.5 wins -110 and Heat UNDER 45.5 wins -120; NBA: Joel Embiid to win MVP +325)
KevinStott11 256-192-21 +14.53 UNITS
kingfisher14 18-24-2 -8.70 UNITS
kraken 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Kill Shot 1-2 -1.10 UNITS
kinosh 6-4 +1.64 UNITS
lap18 39-40 +3.80 UNITS (NCAAF: UNDER 76.5 -110 live wager in Texas-Washington game)
lastyle7 26-16 +7.54 UNITS
Lawrence Orbach 10-12-3 -3.25 UNITS
Lefthook 1-1 -2.62 UNITS
louisvillekid 510-553-13 -27.82 UNITS
MadTiger 19-22 -11.67 UNITS
Mafioso 24-24-4 +4.60 UNITS
Makers 1-0 +562.10 UNITS
Mainehtrain34 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
ManchesterUK 32-45-1 -10.74 UNITS
maxo 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
meldrone 0-1 -1.55 UNITS
MG MAN 34-42 -9.82 UNITS
Micelli 5-3 +1.70 UNITS
michael777 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
Miggytoddbest 103-90-3 +11.60 UNITS
Mighty Maron 8-8 +0.97 UNITS
mikekeenan 2-1 +1.00 UNITS
minah 21-16 +3.00 UNITS
Minnesota Fats 6-10 -4.60 UNITS
Mizuno 11-12-1 -1.80 UNITS
Moldoveanu 28-96 +35.64 UNITS
Mosier 0-2 -2.20 UNITS
mrbowling300 202-234-9 -32.93 UNITS (NFL: Detroit Lions to win NFC North +175 and Amon-Ra St. Brown NFL Offensive Player of the Year +4000)
Mr. Carney 3-10 -6.01 UNITS
Mr_KLC 2-0 +2.00 UNITS
mr merlin 19-20 -3.30 UNITS
Mr. Pink 164-298-5 -11.01 UNITS
MrTop 604-623-16 -28.64 UNITS
Mrs. Seer 40-47 +5.93 UNITS
msudogs 8-7 +0.26 UNITS
munson15 27-38 +11.02 UNITS (NCAAF: UW ML +150)
Murphy's Best 278-263-7 -7.24 UNITS
 
nedrow9 263-364-4 -36.33 UNITS
Neveragain 428-404-23 +6.67 UNITS
njdave 153-139-5 +1.15 UNITS
No Coincidences 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
noogneknurd 2-2 -0.51 UNITS
NowshesmyRuca 792-738-15 +60.96 UNITS (NFL RSW total: Arizona Cardinals Under 4.5 -115 and Cardinals to miss the playoffs -2000)
nut6 11-19 -9.86 UNITS
nydoc 4-8 -3.50 UNITS
OmniscientNewt 1-2 -1.43 UNITS
oneman 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
ouch 15-14 -0.92 UNITS
Paleface 76-81-1 -1.97 UNITS
papa5 98-102-4 -13.65 UNITS
pantherman 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
parlayguy 6-12 -6.70 UNITS
parlaynow 122-170-5 -34.03 UNITS
Patkeats 0-3 -3.25 UNITS
Patrick McIrish 93-79-3 +5.82 UNITS
pbovi 23-133 +13.75 UNITS
peach 30-45-1 -11.02 UNITS
pete mcmeat 10-21-1 -10.55 UNITS (Politics: Trump at 25/1 wins presidency in 2024)
Pickman Jones 171-220-9 -18.99 UNITS
picksproprospector 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
Pick Savvy 79-89-4 -8.65 UNITS
Pigpen 75-149 -48.15 UNITS
pinnacle420 3-10-1 -8.81 UNITS
pippy 11-14 -4.62 UNITS
PO69 1-5-1 -4.32 UNITS
Pocket Lint 1-1 +0.18 UNITS
pocketheadies 118-129-4 -15.54 UNITS
premierperhead 0-2 -2.30 UNITS
pro analyser 388-386-14 -4.12 UNITS (NFL: Ravens at 20/1 to win AFC Championship)
PtSpreadHijinks 72-60-3 +16.11 UNITS
puckhandler 488-712-10 +14.40 UNITS
pudgeman11 133-118-10 +10.51 UNITS
Quantum Leap 5-5 -0.40 UNITS
Railbird 456-390-8 +84.61 UNITS (NCAAF: UW +3.5 -110)
RAININTHREES 228-216-17+28.72 UNITS
Ray Luca 17-43-1 -13.43 UNITS
rdalert447 63-727 -76.19 UNITS
RDTrains 179-180-5 -10.40 UNITS
READY FREDDY 57-44-1 +25.99 UNITS
rico1 206-445-13 -30.29 UNITS
roachman 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Roaming Vegas 1-2-1 -0.95 UNITS
Roxxyfish 69-48-1 +17.00 UNITS
royboy 3-4 -0.40 UNITS
schlep66 168-163-7 -21.09 UNITS
Schouest 2-2 -0.54 UNITS
Scooper 59-45-1 +8.75 UNITS
Scratch 0-2 -2.20 UNITS
Screw Andrews 165-202-6 -30.01 UNITS
scrimmage 399-712-5 -87.49 UNITS
Seahawkharry 0-1 -1.05 UNITS
Seanie Mac 8-9 -1.78 UNITS
sexyandiknowit 24-26 +0.78 UNITS
shackfu99 3-2 -0.58 UNITS
sharky99 164-132-14 +15.27 UNITS
Sharp Square 13-18-1 -6.24 UNITS
sherwood88 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
shooterman 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
skullf 1-2-1 -1.20 UNITS
Slaythebook28 2-4 -2.40 UNITS
Sleepy 35-47-1 -18.87 UNITS
Slippery Pete 13-15-1 -2.08 UNITS
Slyone66 428-409-23 -7.04 UNITS
smartymarty 4-2 +1.45 UNITS
smartz 554-627-16 -8.98 UNITS
Sol Diablo 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
southerncoach 2-4 -2.40 UNITS
splooge 0-2 -2.7 UNITS
Sport Sullivan 7-8 +6.95 UNITS
Sportsrmylife 328-327-22 -26.72 UNITS
SpottedCow 3-1-1 +1.90 UNITS
SSI 2-6 -4.70 UNITS
stevek173 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Stevo 4-5-1 -1.29 UNITS
sunnyisle 1-2 -0.93 UNITS
svbettor 78-52-3 +20.25 UNITS
sweeper 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
tbird 24-26 -4.21 UNITS
Teddy kgb 96-86-4 +22.15 UNITS
Terpsfan26 46-46-8 -5.00 UNITS
Tesco Vee 0-4 -4.35 UNITS
TEXED 107-112-3 -16.48 UNITS
ThatNegroJ 3-1 +1.94 UNITS
Thebrush5 9-14-2 -5.10 UNITS
thecentaur 0-1 -1.03 UNITS
thekeyman 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
TheGuesser 1-0 +1.40 UNITS
thenatti 22-26 -7.20 UNITS
Theodore Bagwell 1-1 -0.05 UNITS
TheOnlyP 1-2 -1.00 UNITS
TheRef 49-30-2 +12.42 UNITS
TheShow33 10-11-1 +4.15 UNITS
The Seer 46-70 -5.41 UNITS
The Wizard 0-1-1 -1.35 UNITS
Timetopay 3-2 +0.70 UNITS
Tim Patterson 10-18-1 -9.73 UNITS
tnvolfan 5-6 -3.06 UNITS
Toby Tyler 215-196-8 +19.92 UNITS
TonyMar 455-569-14 +2.52 UNITS
TrailerParkBoys 0-1 -1.26 UNITS
trytrytry 345-676-8 +15.60 UNITS
ttaylor89 39-47-2 -2.81 UNITS
turksure 60-71-2 -16.04 UNITS
tvrw34243 265-238-27 +6.11 UNITS
UkbetTips 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
UNSPRTNGBHVR 11-2 +8.31 UNITS
Valuist 179-163-13 -1.21 UNITS
Vegashtrain 17-16-2 +0.20 UNITS
Vegas Sharp 22-24-1 -2.11 UNITS
VEGAS VERN 3-0 +3.05 UNITS
Vegas Vic 47-54-4 -6.32 UNITS
Viejo Dinosaur 89-108-3 -8.42 UNITS (NFL: 49ers +235 to win Super Bowl LVIII; NCAAB: Purdue at 12/1 to win the national title)
Viet 2-0 +2.00 UNITS
Vinnie Vegas 3-7 -2.90 UNITS
vitalyo 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
waco 105-78-3 +21.67 UNITS
Wade 231-289-27 +7.73 UNITS
wall st 2-4 -2.40 UNITS
wantitall4moi 0-2 -2.27 UNITS
Way-E-Waz 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Waz 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
wheat king 15-11-3 +3.44 UNITS
WildBill 42-39-1 +0.93 UNITS
Willy Loman 20-20 -0.85 UNITS
Winkyduck 1292-1850-103 +0.16 UNITS - (5-unit play on NY Giants ML +240; NFL: RSW Plays - ALL Under: Arizona 4.5 +100, Da Bears 7.5 +110; Colorado WCBB to win Title 66-1; Victor W to NOT win RoY +130 & NOT to be eligible for Postseason awards: Victor W +225; Nuggets RSW Un51.5 +130, Memphis to MISS the Playoffs +145 & RSW Under 44.5 -115; First non-extradition country Trump enters: Russia +200; Who is the Mar a Lago Mole (Source Revealed by 12/31/23 - No Action if not): Jared Kushner +400; LA Kings to MISS the Playoffs +250; Alexandar Georgiev to win Vezina 16-1; Crawley Town to be Relegated (League 2) +250: PL Plays: City/Liverpool finish 1/2 (In this order) +450, Bournemouth to be Relegated +275, Brighton Under 56.5 points -106 & Un58.5 -115, Bournemouth Un38.5 -110, Luton Town Ov29.5 +106, West Ham Un46.5 points-120, Sheffield United to finish DFL +250; Beto O'Rourke to be Dem 2024 POTUS Nominee 66-1, Ron DeathSantis to be 2024 GOP POTUS nominee +350 and 2024 POTUS +550, Kari Lake to be 2024 GOP VP Nominee: 40-1, 2024 Missouri Senate Race: Republican MoV UNDER 11.5% -120, TN Senate Race: Republican MoV UNDER 19.5% -120; Lauren Boebert to be re-elected in 2024: NO -225)
wirelessjava 1-2 -1.22 UNITS
wiskers 419-661-16 -27.30 UNITS
Woodrow Wilson 89-70-1 +18.46 UNITS
X-Files 12-2 +10.00 UNITS
yisman 549-364-21 +19.83 UNITS
ZzyzxRoad 910-825-35 +17.48 UNITS (Politics: Biden -900 to NOT pardon Trump before the 2024 election)
 
Ralfeal Nadal -160 over Dom Theim

Theim has been life or death with players ranked 250. Rafa is never not prepared to play, never not in top cardio. never doesnt give max effort, i got to beleive he can handle theim, he tends to eat up 1 hand backhanders
 
