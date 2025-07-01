EOG's Best Bet thread for Tuesday, July 1

The shit show will go on. I will post my July plays in the be best threads. 2 types of bets:



Wimbledon full match sides (ml)

MLB full game sides (ml, rl)

+100 or higher



Very simple and non controversial. No gimmicky bets like Birdie with his -2 baseball spreads. Those are props. That's illegal. I will bet straight up or -1.5. No +1.5's. Any dog is ml.



If I go 18-12 and I'm not guaranteeing anything. May fall flat dead on my stupid face by the 1st weekend. But if I reach 18, JK should pay dat man his money. If you don't, JK. You are not hurting me. It is Kinky's favourite charity that gets stiffed.



This is the only way I play this stupid contest again because I don't believe Computer Bob would ever grade me a winner and I don't believe shit book DSI would pay me.



Let Kinky get stiffed.