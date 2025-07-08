EOG's Best Bet thread for Tuesday, July 8

John Kelly said: Asking politely for Z and Jammer to steer clear of one another. Click to expand...

JK- Can you imagine a 60+ year old man getting his jollies by talking about people's mom's and posting gay porn on a sports forum.Steer clear? I didn't provoke it. This miserable faggot is looking for some attention, and this is how he goes about getting it. SadI don't know where this guy's life took a wrong turn, and don't really care, maybe you can figure it out.