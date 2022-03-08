EOG's Best Bet thread for Tuesday, March 8

Post your BEST BET of the day for Tuesday, March 8.

This thread will be a daily feature at EOG.

Follow the guidelines listed below when submitting your selection:

1) Post ONE play only (All plays are risking x to win one unit OR risking 1 unit to win y)
2) Include betting numbers with current price and available sports book
3) Do not edit your play or it will be graded as a loss

Contributors with profits of five or more units are highlighted in boldface type.


EOG Scoreboard
2sweet 0-1 -1.13 UNITS
4625 0-2 -2.20 UNITS
5 star bomb 1-2 -1.15 UNITS
5teamparlay 3-1 +1.90 UNITS
714033 0-2 -2.10 UNITS
938four 62-60-2 -3.40 UNITS
Abundy 9-4 +5.35 UNITS
Ace 0-1 -1.32 UNITS
ajt 141-148-9 +15.84 UNITS
alabama dave 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
Alan Boston via Twitter 1-1 -0.10 UNITS
alldaycapper 183-162-12 +6.01 UNITS
Alldaycapper34 13-20 -9.25 UNITS
allin1 10-3 +8.30 UNITS
Almost Allright 118-95-4 +19.31 UNITS
Arnold Zwiffel 27-22 +1.15 UNITS
asportsguy 339-321-7 -34.83 UNITS
Avenger 30-19 +10.63 UNITS
avmongoose 35-42 -10.34 UNITS
BadLeroy 108-102-10 -11.30 UNITS
Bagiant 7-9 -0.60 UNITS
Balco 58-58-3 -0.35 UNITS
Baller Dollars 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
BEANTOWNJIM 2-2 +0.02 UNITS
begood1000 3-4-1 -1.20 UNITS
benny0420 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Biff41 201-198-15 -16.77 UNITS
BigBill365 1-2 -1.30 UNITS
BigDaddy 32-12-1 +14.07 UNITS
BigDeemer 14-23 -11.22 UNITS
BIGGAMBLERZ27 1-1 -0.10 UNITS
Bigrunner 20-31 -9.68 UNITS
billysink 25-38-3 -9.67 UNITS
bimmercando 2-0 +2.00 UNITS
BipolarJJ 2-2 0.00 UNITS
bishqqq 100-111-3 -17.36 UNITS
blueline 763-772-14 -61.38
BLUENATION65 1-1 -0.10 UNITS
bmiller 110-135-6 -22.32 UNITS
bobodad 199-179-1 +30.54 UNITS (NHL: To complete a two-leg parlay +123: Nashville Predators regular season points total under 84.5; NCAAB: Memphis Tigers +175 to win the AAC; Memphis to make the NCAA tournament -196)
BoDallas 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
Bohannon 2-0 +2.50 UNITS
bomzee 255-282-12 -16.58 UNITS (Santa Clara +5 -110)
bookbraker 87-70-2 +12.97 UNITS
Boys911 71-27-1 -6.04 UNITS
Braves2629 8-6 +1.50 UNITS
Brayden11 331-370-11 -2.17 UNITS
Brian Laverty 0-2-1 -2.00 UNITS
brians 141-128-8 +2.82 UNITS
Brick 5-5 +2.12 UNITS
Brock 1-5 -3.90 UNITS
brockboogienigh 1-1 -0.45 UNITS
Brock Landers 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
BrockLanders248 12-3 +9.57 UNITS
brokerstip 46-36-3 +7.64 UNITS
BryceTrout 13-9 +1.16 UNITS
Bucky 5-6 -1.58 UNITS
Bushay 11-13 -2.24 UNITS
carolinakid 3-1-1 +1.90 UNITS
CASHSTACKER 2-6 -4.45 UNITS
CecTheFleece 71-79-2 -16.52 UNITS
Cent'Anni 3-2 +0.80 UNITS
CHARLIEPEETE 2-1 +0.80 UNITS
cheapseats 104-67 +7.81 UNITS
chickadee 4-6 -0.93 UNITS
Chi_Archie 1-5 -4.10 UNITS
Chi_Dorothy 1-1 +0.57 UNITS
chips1031 1-1 -0.34 UNITS
ChiTownJoe 17-18-1 -1.93 UNITS
Choslamshe 466-419-5 -9.41 UNITS
Claramente 10-12-2 -0.93 UNITS
ComptrBob 110-33 +70.54 UNITS
Cristiano 2-0 +2.00 UNITS
Curbes Lurb 18-23 -6.03 UNITS
Daddy Fourbucks 1-1 0.00 UNITS
Dan Tanna 1-2 -1.00 UNITS
DeadBishop 13-11 +1.05 UNITS
Dell Dude 76-786-2 +1,209.37 UNITS (PGA: Louie Oosthuizen at 40/1 to win The Masters; NCAAB: Michigan State at 33/1 to win the NCAA tourney; Dell Dude to defeat Winky in Jammer's March Madness contest EVEN; To win the Big Ten basketball tourney: Michigan State +1600, Northwestern +10000, Ped State +25000 and Nebraska +50000)
dfish 135-146-5 -4.09 UNITS
DFSRookie79 21-19 +0.94 UNITS
dilaudid8 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
Diogenes 59-58-1 -5.31 UNITS
Discreet Cat 84-130-1 -31.86 UNITS
dj destroyer 2-0 +2.35 UNITS
dogball 10-20 -9.08 UNITS
Dog Player 1-2 -1.10 UNITS
DonaldJTrump 0-1 -1.20 UNITS
Don Eagleston 10-7 +2.70 UNITS
Doug Gottlieb 3-4 -1.40 UNITS
d-p 1-2 -1.32 UNITS
Drinkyourmlkshk 93-78-7 +7.70 UNITS
DrunkenGoon 18-19 -3.16 UNITS
dustdevil167 13-16-1 -4.49 UNITS
Dutch 52-43-1 +4.55 UNITS
E$ 429-459-15 -25.00 UNITS
eb765 3-3 -0.30 UNITS
EdTheStatMan 32-30-1 -1.41 UNITS
ejd_5277 55-77-1 -25.99 UNITS
El Chapo 26-37 -9.24 UNITS
el greco 2-7 -5.05 UNITS
elsantoyo 21-9 +10.80 UNITS
E-Money712 3-4 -1.56 UNITS
ERBtheGREAT 42-27 +9.46 UNITS
EyeOnMVC 21-24 +1.60 UNITS
Factorial 14-13 +0.60 UNITS
FairWarning 33-58-1 -32.81 UNITS
Fezzik 37-20-2 +18.62 UNITS
fifty cint 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Firehorn 18-16 -1.47 UNITS
Fishhead 67-102-3 -33.65 UNITS
flip flops 5-5 -0.36 UNITS
Flipper 39-40-1 +1.12 UNITS
focker 1-0 +1.40 UNITS
Foreleft 51-37-1 +2.43 UNITS
fourthand26 1-1 0.00 UNITS
FrancisVegas 2-3 -1.30 UNITS
Franklinmint 32-31-2 -2.99 UNITS
Gabe 28-10 +5.17 UNITS
Gabe McIntosh 0-2-1 -2.10 UNITS
GameBred 1-2 -1.42 UNITS
Ghostzapper 19-15 +4.29 UNITS
Gotcha 0-1 -1.20 UNITS
gravy 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
groovinmahoovin 1-0 +1.10 UNITS
GusGreenbaum 7-8 -2.55 UNITS
Hangover 73-65-5 +1.00 UNITS
Harold Fuller 6-1 +5.12 UNITS
hcskip 112-128-7 -16.76 UNITS
Heim 732-643-22 +56.93 UNITS
Heisenberg 87-91-9 -10.18 UNITS
Hey Bartender 6-6 -0.58 UNITS
High3rEl3m3nt 31-31-5 -0.64 UNITS
High Times 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
HI McDonough 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
holadai 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
howid 147-123-6 -30.04 UNITS
humboldt cone 26-22-2 +5.80 UNITS
Idiot #1 1-1 -0.10 UNITS
Immanuel Kant 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
Inkwell77 14-21-1 -7.93 UNITS
insomnia 2-3 -1.30 UNITS
IWishIWasAPro 45-37-1 +1.66 UNITS
Jacob_Morris 5-7 -2.95 UNITS
James D 4-3 +0.62 UNITS
Jammer 28-31 -12.00 UNITS
jasson621 343-337-6 +22.35 UNITS
JavyBaez9 4-5 -1.74 UNITS
Jb777 58-54-1 -4.61 UNITS
jeffksu 4-4 -0.36 UNITS
JHUDad 23-25-1 -8.79 UNITS
Jimmythegreek 1,146-1,243-40 -218.23 UNITS
jincka 25-25-1 +1.15 UNITS
joeturner 8-17 -7.95 UNITS
Joeyfitzclick 0-1 -1.20 UNITS
JoeyGesus 2-1 +0.94 UNITS
John Kelly 1,053-976-45 -41.56 UNITS (Santa Clara +5 -110)
Johnny Knuckles 13-23 -16.64 UNITS
Johnny LaRue 9-8-1 -1.55 UNITS
JRock7997 0-2 -2.00 UNITS
Junkyarddog47 8-5 +2.70 UNITS
justintalk 0-4 -4.30 UNITS
Just Luck 93-76-2 +2.55 UNITS
kainhouse 21-13 +6.90 UNITS
kane 547-515-22 +29.25 (NBA: LA Lakers win total Under 53.5 -115 and Bucks +300 to win the Eastern Conference)
KevinStott11 256-192-21 +14.53 UNITS
kingfisher14 18-23-2 -7.60 UNITS
kraken 0-1 -1.00 UNITS,.5
Kill Shot 1-2 -1.10 UNITS
kinosh 6-4 +1.64 UNITS
lap18 10-14 -3.96 UNITS
lastyle7 26-16 +7.54 UNITS
Lawrence Orbach 10-12-3 -3.25 UNITS
Lefthook 1-1 -2.62 UNITS
louisvillekid 203-226-5 -24.60 UNITS
MadTiger 17-20 -11.85 UNITS
Mafioso 24-24-4 +4.60 UNITS
Makers 1-0 +562.10 UNITS
Mainehtrain34 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
ManchesterUK 32-45-1 -10.74 UNITS
maxo 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
meldrone 0-1 -1.55 UNITS
MG MAN 34-42 -9.82 UNITS
Micelli 5-3 +1.70 UNITS
michael777 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
Miggytoddbest 103-90-3 +11.60 UNITS
Mighty Maron 8-8 +0.97 UNITS
mikekeenan 2-1 +1.00 UNITS
minah 21-16 +3.00 UNITS
Minnesota Fats 6-10 -4.60 UNITS
Mizuno 11-12-1 -1.80 UNITS
Moldoveanu 28-96 +35.64 UNITS
Mosier 0-2 -2.20 UNITS
mrbowling300 91-118-5 -29.86 UNITS
Mr. Carney 3-10 -6.01 UNITS
Mr_KLC 2-0 +2.00 UNITS
mr merlin 19-20 -3.30 UNITS
Mr. Pink 164-298-5 -11.01 UNITS
MrTop 488-497-15 -31.58 UNITS
Mrs. Seer 40-47 +5.93 UNITS
msudogs 8-7 +0.26 UNITS
munson15 26-37 +11.12 UNITS
Murphy's Best 103-78-2 +21.33 UNITS
 
nedrow9 263-364-4 -36.33 UNITS
Neveragain 388-350-20 +25.90 UNITS (NHL: Calgary -1.5 +115)
njdave 148-134-5 +1.95 UNITS
No Coincidences 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
noogneknurd 2-2 -0.51 UNITS
NowshesmyRuca 445-433-12 -7.90 UNITS (NBA: Denver Nuggets at 40/1 to win the NBA title)
nut6 11-18 -8.86 UNITS
nydoc 4-8 -3.50 UNITS
oneman 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
ouch 13-9 +2.88 UNITS
Paleface 66-67-1 +2.54 UNITS
papa5 94-95-4 -9.95 UNITS
pantherman 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
parlayguy 6-12 -6.70 UNITS
parlaynow 106-148-4 -27.56 UNITS
Patkeats 0-3 -3.25 UNITS
Patrick McIrish 93-79-3 +5.82 UNITS
pbovi 23-133 +13.75 UNITS
peach 30-45-1 -11.02 UNITS
pete mcmeat 10-21-1 -10.55 UNITS (Politics: Trump at 25/1 wins presidency in 2024)
Pickman Jones 140-196-9 -31.19 UNITS
picksproprospector 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
Pick Savvy 79-89-4 -8.65 UNITS
Pigpen 75-149 -48.15 UNITS
pinnacle420 3-10-1 -8.81 UNITS
pippy 11-14 -4.62 UNITS
PO69 1-5-1 -4.32 UNITS
Pocket Lint 1-1 +0.18 UNITS
pocketheadies 114-124-4 -12.15 UNITS
premierperhead 0-2 -2.30 UNITS
pro analyser 197-222-5 -31.79 UNITS
PtSpreadHijinks 72-60-3 +16.11 UNITS
puckhandler 388-573-8 -21.97 UNITS (NHL: Two units on the Winnipeg Jets at 40/1 to win the Stanley Cup)
pudgeman11 128-115-10 +8.85 UNITS
Quantum Leap 5-5 -0.40 UNITS
Railbird 236-206-3 +52.94 UNITS
RAININTHREES 228-216-17 +28.72 UNITS
Ray Luca 11-35-1 -11.51 UNITS
rdalert447 63-727 -76.19 UNITS
RDTrains 179-180-5 -10.40 UNITS
READY FREDDY 57-44-1 +25.99 UNITS
rico1 206-445-13 -30.29 UNITS
roachman 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Roaming Vegas 1-2-1 -0.95 UNITS
Roxxyfish 69-48-1 +17.00 UNITS
royboy 3-4 -0.40 UNITS
schlep66 149-140-7 -12.84 UNITS
Schouest 2-2 -0.54 UNITS
Scooper 59-45-1 +8.75 UNITS
Scratch 0-2 -2.20 UNITS
Screw Andrews 158-190-6 -30.78 UNITS
scrimmage 399-712-5 -87.49 UNITS
Seahawkharry 0-1 -1.05 UNITS
Seanie Mac 8-9 -1.78 UNITS
sexyandiknowit 24-26 +0.78 UNITS
shackfu99 3-2 -0.58 UNITS
sharky99 144-120-13 +9.69 UNITS
Sharp Square 13-18-1 -6.24 UNITS
sherwood88 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
shooterman 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
skullf 1-2-1 -1.20 UNI
Slaythebook28 2-4 -2.40 UNITS
Sleepy 35-47-1 -18.87 UNITS
Slippery Pete 13-15-1 -2.08 UNITS
Slyone66 419-388-22 +7.01 UNITS
smartymarty 4-2 +1.45 UNITS
smartz 390-420-10 +10.21 UNITS (MMA selections: 3/12: Javid Basharat -150, Azamat Murzakanov -160, Terrance McKinney +130, Magomed Ankalaev -450/Miranda Maverick -280/Ilia Topuria -380 +107, Parlay (Illinois -190 (WINNER)/Ankalaev -460/Maverick -300) +148; 3/19: Miranda Maverick -275, Parlay (Magomed Ankalaev -460/Sodiq Yusuff -225) -131, Kamuela Kirk -145; 3/25: Nathaniel Wood -210)
Sol Diablo 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
southerncoach 2-3 -1.30 UNITS
splooge 0-2 -2.39 UNITS
Sportsrmylife 282-282-20 -28.32 UNITS
Sport Sullivan 7-8 +6.95 UNITS
SpottedCow 3-1-1 +1.90 UNITS
SSI 2-5 -3.60 UNITS
stevek173 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Stevo 4-5-1 -1.29 UNITS
sunnyisle 1-2 -0.93 UNITS
svbettor 35-20-1 +13.71 UNITS
sweeper 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
tbird 21-22 -2.81 UNITS
Teddy kgb 96-86-4 +22.15 UNITS
Terpsfan26 46-46-8 -5.00 UNITS
Tesco Vee 0-4 -4.35 UNITS
TEXED 91-88-3 -6.91 UNITS
ThatNegroJ 3-1 +1.94 UNITS
Thebrush5 9-14-2 -5.10 UNITS
thecentaur 0-1 -1.03 UNITS
thekeyman 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
TheGuesser 1-0 +1.40 UNITS
thenatti 22-26 -7.20 UNITS
Theodore Bagwell 1-1 -0.05 UNITS
TheOnlyP 1-2 -1.00 UNITS
TheRef 49-30-2 +12.42 UNITS
TheShow33 10-11-1 +4.15 UNITS
The Seer 46-70 -5.41 UNITS
The Wizard 0-1-1 -1.35 UNITS
Timetopay 3-2 +0.70 UNITS
Tim Patterson 8-14-1 -7.35 UNITS
tnvolfan 5-6 -3.06 UNITS
Toby Tyler 196-180-7 +14.33 UNITS
TonyMar 213-254-5 +20.56 UNITS
TrailerParkBoys 0-1 -1.26 UNITS
trytrytry 291-562-8 +5.11 UNITS
ttaylor89 39-47-2 -2.81 UNITS
turksure 60-71-2 -16.04 UNITS
tvrw34243 241-208-25 +15.14 UNITS (MMA: Nurmagomedev -185 over Paul)
UkbetTips 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
UNSPRTNGBHVR 11-2 +8.31 UNITS
Valuist 178-156-13 +5.30 UNITS
Vegashtrain 17-16-2 +0.20 UNITS
Vegas Sharp 22-24-1 -2.11 UNITS
VEGAS VERN 3-0 +3.05 UNITS
Vegas Vic 47-54-4 -6.32 UNITS
Viejo Dinosaur 59-57-3 -0.29 UNITS
Viet 2-0 +2.00 UNITS
Vinnie Vegas 3-7 -2.90 UNITS
vitalyo 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
waco 103-78-3 +19.67 UNITS
Wade 100-135-3 +1.24 UNITS
wantitall4moi 0-2 -2.27 UNITS
Way-E-Waz 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Waz 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
wheat king 15-11-3 +3.44 UNITS
WildBill 42-39-1 +0.93 UNITS
Willy Loman 20-20 -0.85 UNITS
Winkyduck 906-1278-72 -23.99 UNITS (Sunday March 15: Newcastle +1.5 -106 & +1130; Fullerton to win the Big West Tourney 10-1; Aaron Rodgers next team: Broncos +250; First non-extradition country Trump enters: Russia +200; Premier League to be Relegated: Norwich City -120 AND Watford +100; ManU T4 Arsenal NOT T4, Palace&Newcastle Bottom Half +110; ManU T4,/Villa Top Half/Southampton Bottom Half +250; All UNDER on point totals: Arsenal 61.5 -113, Brighton 45.5 +139, ManU 73.5 -122; City/Chelsea to finish Top 2 (In either order) +200; Kenny Pickett to be 1st QB Drafted +150 and Ikem Ekwonu to be 1st Overall NFL Draft Pick +400)
wirelessjava 1-2 -1.22 UNITS
wiskers 406-628-16 -15.68 UNITS (Santa Clara ML +174)
Woodrow Wilson 71-58-1 +11.92 UNITS
X-Files 11-1 +10.00 UNITS (NHL: Pittsburgh Penguins RSP under 97.5 +100; NBA: LA Clippers RSW under 45.5 -110)
yisman 547-364-21 +19.63 UNITS
ZzyzxRoad 699-649-28 -9.02 UNITS
 
