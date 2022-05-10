EOG's Best Bet thread for Tuesday, May 10

John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
Here's a look at EOG's Best Bet results over the past nine days...

Interesting to note: Thirty-three contributors posted selections in this space, including the one and only TRYTRYTRY.

ADC34 1-2 +2.30 UNITS

ASPORTSGUY 2-6 -5.45 UNITS

BOBODAD 2-1 +0.90 UNITS (Two selections pending)

BOMZEE 3-2 +0.85 UNITS

BROKERSTIP (One selection pending)

CHO 2-2 -0.10 UNITS

COMPTRBOB 5-5 -0.30 UNITS

DELL DUDE 2-6 +49.00 UNITS

DFISH 0-1 -1.00 UNITS

HCSKIP 0-3 -3.39 UNITS

HEIM 5-5 -0.67 UNITS

JB777 1-2 -1.20 UNITS

JIMMY 2-3 -0.90 UNITS

JOHN KELLY 4-1 +2.92 UNITS

KANE 2-1 +0.85 UNITS (One play pending)

LOUISVILLEKID 5-4 +1.49 UNITS

MRBOWLING300 3-2-1 +0.88 UNITS

MURPHY'S BEST 2-4 -2.30 UNITS

NOWSHESMYRUCA 2-0 +2.00 UNITS (One play pending)

NEVERAGAIN 0-1 -1.00 UNITS

PALEFACE 0-2 -2.00 UNITS

PRO ANALYSER 5-2 +2.90 UNITS

PUCKHANDLER 2-4 +1.13 UNITS

RAILBIRD 2-1 +1.00 UNITS

SMARTZ 11-11 +1.15 UNITS

SVBETTOR 1-0 +1.00 UNITS

TOBY TYLER 3-4 -0.45 UNITS

TONYMAR 1-5 -5.00 UNITS

TRYTRYTRY 1-0 +13.80 UNITS (One play pending)

VALUIST 0-2 -2.08 UNITS

VIEJO DINOSAUR 0-1 -1.00 UNITS

WADE 2-1 +1.21 UNITS

WINKY 10-19 -6.06 UNITS
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top