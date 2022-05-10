EOG's Best Bet thread for Tuesday, May 10

John Kelly
Born Gambler
Staff member
Here's a look at EOG's Best Bet results over the past nine days...
Interesting to note: Thirty-three contributors posted selections in this space, including the one and only TRYTRYTRY.
ADC34 1-2 +2.30 UNITS
ASPORTSGUY 2-6 -5.45 UNITS
BOBODAD 2-1 +0.90 UNITS (Two selections pending)
BOMZEE 3-2 +0.85 UNITS
BROKERSTIP (One selection pending)
CHO 2-2 -0.10 UNITS
COMPTRBOB 5-5 -0.30 UNITS
DELL DUDE 2-6 +49.00 UNITS
DFISH 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
HCSKIP 0-3 -3.39 UNITS
HEIM 5-5 -0.67 UNITS
JB777 1-2 -1.20 UNITS
JIMMY 2-3 -0.90 UNITS
JOHN KELLY 4-1 +2.92 UNITS
KANE 2-1 +0.85 UNITS (One play pending)
LOUISVILLEKID 5-4 +1.49 UNITS
MRBOWLING300 3-2-1 +0.88 UNITS
MURPHY'S BEST 2-4 -2.30 UNITS
NOWSHESMYRUCA 2-0 +2.00 UNITS (One play pending)
NEVERAGAIN 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
PALEFACE 0-2 -2.00 UNITS
PRO ANALYSER 5-2 +2.90 UNITS
PUCKHANDLER 2-4 +1.13 UNITS
RAILBIRD 2-1 +1.00 UNITS
SMARTZ 11-11 +1.15 UNITS
SVBETTOR 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
TOBY TYLER 3-4 -0.45 UNITS
TONYMAR 1-5 -5.00 UNITS
TRYTRYTRY 1-0 +13.80 UNITS (One play pending)
VALUIST 0-2 -2.08 UNITS
VIEJO DINOSAUR 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
WADE 2-1 +1.21 UNITS
WINKY 10-19 -6.06 UNITS
