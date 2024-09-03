EOG's Best Bet thread for Tuesday, September 3

howid

howid

railbird said:
Ravens +2 on thurs
Ravens +3 DK -118 ... vs satanist swifties ...
 
NowshesmyRuca

NowshesmyRuca

Denver Broncos season win total Over 5.5 -142 FD

Denver Broncos season win total Over 6.5 +145 DK

In 16 years as a head coach Sean Payton has never had less than seven wins. Barring a rash of injuries this team should hit six wins with relative ease.
 
Heim

Heim

CFB 09/07

390 Wash St -2 -09 Pinny

I can't begin to state how bad TTU is. Team is gutted from transfers
leaving and best two guys in secondary still out. Abilene makes two pointer
in OT, they win.
 
DotPark

DotPark

Then why only -2?
What's wrong w/ Wazzou?
 
