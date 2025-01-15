EOG's Best Bet thread for Wednesday, January 15

If this sits at 3-0 and the Chiefs are about to kick against the Bills before or after the Lions win/go against the Eagle, there is a 50% chance plus a Taylor Swift kunt hair I will be rooting for the Bills. 1 I hate the Swifties. 2 I think I can top this payout on the other side later trophies. No worries. Ruin is a bum. He will get bounced next round. Complicated business, JK.

 
Redskins- Fighting Jewish ML parlay +1991
Jan 18 08:00 PM EST -Football NFL DIVISIONAL PLAYOFFS - 389 Washington Commanders +415 for Game
Jan 20 07:30 PM EST -Football College Football - 288 Notre Dame +290 for Game
Risk 10.00 USD
Win 190.85 USD
2 Team Parlay
Risk Amount
10.00 USD
Win Amount
190.85 USD
 
ill probably lose this only because Bill Vinovich will give the Lions a Pass interference and defensive holding blow job
 
