EOG's Best Bet thread for Wednesday, July 1

I have 2 plays going today - both at 10A



Everton/Leicester Un2.5 -120 ***As expected this price is long gone with most places having this 2.25 but Un2.5 -136 is what Pinny has***

Bournemouth +140 ***You can find this 5-10 cents higher now***



Everton/Leicester should be as "exciting" as watching paint dry. Two teams that play defense and won't allow many scoring chances. Don't be shocked if this is 0-0 at half with about 3 total SOG - if that.



Bournemouth is a great spot. But they are 18th for a reason. They simply cannot score. But they have been off for close to a week while Newcastle played Sunday hosting Man City and now they make the longest trip in the PL - almost 300 miles - for a game against a team in Bournemouth who knows anything less than 3 points here will probably see them relegated at season's end. It would help the Cherries if they actually get a SOG - something they did not do in their last game and in 2 games back have 1 more SOG than I do. This one will not be pleasing to the eyes for purists but if the Cherries win - it will.



As for the other 2 games - thoughts but not even thinking of playing either one:



Arsenal should beat Norwich but I have zero desire to lay -1.25 knowing I need a 2 goal win to fully cover this line



West Ham should keep it close but they will have to actually score a goal here if they want some points. If anything Un2.75 is not a bad play