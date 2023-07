Viejo Dinosaur said: It’s not the number of contributions …it is the flagrant misuse of the guidelines…how hard is it to make the play with the correct line from the source…I agree that JK should get a kickback for keeping track ….but knuckleheads like Railfraud always take advantage of the juice… Click to expand...

I disagree. All you have to do is click on the time the selection was made. You an tell if the posted play is allegedly past the time the event starts. After one violation, intentionally it doesn't count, judged as a honest past post. Second time is a warning, and third they receive a penalty where the Play doesn't count, and you get disqualified from the thread for a fixed time losing your eligibility. Cappers can simply not take advantage of a promotion for the good of the cappers, as after several times it becomes an alleged violation. There are many more cappers here that are inactive that haven't posted here for days, weeks, months and years vs. those who post a lot more frequently.