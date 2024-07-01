EOG's Grand Challenge presented by BetDSI (BOMZEE is our July contestant)

John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
Rules:

  1. Contestant will post 30 plays in 30 days (one play per day) starting the first of the month.
  2. Games must be played by month's end.
  3. Major North American team sports only: NFL, CFL, NCAAF, NBA, WNBA, NCAAB, NHL, MLB and MLS.
  4. Full-game sides and totals -110 or LOWER.
  5. Contestants are graded against Pinnacle numbers at the time of post.
  6. Must hit 60% or better to be declared a winner of the $1,000 prize.
  7. Cannot play a game more than once or both sides of the same game.
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
Best of luck to one of my favorite EOG contributors.

I respect BOMZEE for so many reasons.

He's a demon table tennis player, an MLB devotee and an all-around good guy.

He not only tells a funny story, but he also appreciates a funny line.

One of my favorite exchanges with BOMZEE came years ago when I unwisely edited one of his posts.

The conservative BOMZEE wrote about one of his least-favorite occupants in the White House, Barack Obama.

BOMZEE spelled Barack's last name, obama.

I did a double-take when I saw "obama" so I used my EOG moderating privileges to subtly capitalize the "o" in Obama.

BOMZEE immediately spotted my handy work and sent a text message to my cell phone.

"Please don't edit my posts," wrote BOMZEE.

Seconds later, I once again edited BOMZEE's contribution, this time returning the post to its original form.

Using a lowercase letter on the first letter of the former president's last name was intended as a show of disrespect.

Okay.

Lesson learned.
 
Last edited:
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
Upcoming Grand Challenge schedule:

August - DELL DUDE

September - TEXED

October - TBA

November - TBA

December - MRBOWLING300
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top