EOG's Grand Challenge presented by BetDSI (BOMZEE is our July contestant)

Best of luck to one of my favorite EOG contributors.



I respect BOMZEE for so many reasons.



He's a demon table tennis player, an MLB devotee and an all-around good guy.



He not only tells a funny story, but he also appreciates a funny line.



One of my favorite exchanges with BOMZEE came years ago when I unwisely edited one of his posts.



The conservative BOMZEE wrote about one of his least-favorite occupants in the White House, Barack Obama.



BOMZEE spelled Barack's last name, obama.



I did a double-take when I saw "obama" so I used my EOG moderating privileges to subtly capitalize the "o" in Obama.



BOMZEE immediately spotted my handy work and sent a text message to my cell phone.



"Please don't edit my posts," wrote BOMZEE.



Seconds later, I once again edited BOMZEE's contribution, this time returning the post to its original form.



Using a lowercase letter on the first letter of the former president's last name was intended as a show of disrespect.



Okay.



Lesson learned.