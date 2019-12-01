EOG's Grand Challenge presented by BetDSI (ComptrBob is our December contestant)

Rules:

  1. Contestant will post 30 plays in 30 days (one play per day) starting the first of the month.
  2. Games must be played within a 30-day time frame.
  3. Major North American team sports only: NFL, NCAAF, NHL, NBA, NCAAB, MLB, MLS, CFL and WNBA.
  4. Full-game sides and totals -110 or LOWER.
  5. Contestants are graded against Pinnacle numbers at the time of post.
  6. Must hit 60% or better to be declared a winner of the $1,000 prize.
  7. Cannot play both sides of the same game.
 
Looking at the recap now...

Delaware opened up an 18-point lead (61-43 with 14 minutes left in the game) only to see Columbia cut the margin to four points (65-61 with nine minutes remaining) before Delaware kicked again to win by eight at the wire.

Delaware never trailed in the game and looked like the right side despite the narrow cover.

Attendance: 2.142.
 
I started looking at this game several weeks ago. Virginia was 6-1 to the UNDER, I had cashed the Va/Maine game at 46-26 with a total of 105. I underestimated Virginia's ability to throw away a game that was already hopelessly lost, so the last 3 minutes really got away. Oh, well on the next day ..
 
No, games other than UVA were11-8 to the OVER. Very small sample and nothing really significant enough to bet on its own. UVA was #1 in KenPom def. eff., Purdue #9 with sketchy offenses. Purdue also was 6-1 to the UNDER before tonight.
 
ComptrBob said:
No, games other than UVA were11-8 to the OVER. Very small sample and nothing really significant enough to bet on its own. UVA was #1 in KenPom def. eff., Purdue #9 with sketchy offenses. Purdue also was 6-1 to the UNDER before tonight.
Note to self: Add the adjective "sketchy" into my everyday vocabulary.

If you travel through a bad neighborhood, the word applies perfectly.
 
