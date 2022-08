Re: EOG's Grand Challenge presented by BetDSI (DELL DUDE is November's contestant)



Those fucking asshole Indians. Check this out. To go from this position both roosters where I had a chance to add mega $ to Trump ------ to adding nothing to Trump. It's the same badbeat bullshit that defines my suicide pawlay career. Cannot close the deal regardless of how many point blank +EV opportunities. I still have Trump for 13+ dimes but it should be 130+ dimes. Been trying these since Fanny May. This very well could have been 5-1 and 6-0 headed to Trump for a YUGE score. From that. To nothing. NOTHING.



Risking $87.00 (29 parlays at $3.00) To Win $29,770.29



Win 10/29/16 3:30pm College Football 158 Notre Dame +108* vs Miami Florida

Loss 10/29/16 11:00pm College Football 168 Arizona U +186* vs Stanford (this was doa)

Win 10/29/16 3:30pm College Football 169 Northwestern +27½ -107* vs Ohio State

Loss 10/29/16 7:00pm College Football 171 Nebraska +330* vs Wisconsin (4 chances to win late and OT)

Win 10/29/16 12:00pm College Football 198 Michigan State +24½ -107* vs Michigan

Loss 10/28/16 8:05pm MLB Baseball 1802 Cleveland Indians (Series) +190* vs Chicago Cubs (Series) (Fixed Price) (up 3-1)

Pending 11/8/16 8:00am Politics Other Sports 3 Donald Trump wins Election +450* vs Field wins Presidential Election



Risking $87.00 (29 parlays at $3.00) To Win $15,908.38



Loss 10/30/16 4:25 pm NFL Football 253 Green Bay Packers +148* vs Atlanta Falcons (Ryan fucked me final minute)

Win 10/30/16 1:00pm NFL Football 256 Houston Texans -1 -122* vs Detroit Lions

Win 10/30/16 1:00pm NFL Football 258 New Orleans Saints +123* vs Seattle Seahawks

Loss 10/30/16 1:00pm NFL Football 262 Cleveland Browns +133* vs New York Jets (up 20-7 HT)

Win 10/30/16 1:00pm NFL Football 263 Oakland Raiders pk -107* vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

