EOG's Grand Challenge presented by BetDSI (DOGBALL, RAILBIRD and JK are the June contestants)

John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
Rules:
  1. Contestant will post 30 plays in 30 days (one play per day) starting the first of the month.
  2. Games must be played by month's end.
  3. Major North American team sports only: NFL, CFL, NCAAF, NBA, WNBA, NCAAB, NHL, MLB, MLS and NWSL.
  4. Full-game sides, run lines and totals -110 or LOWER.
  5. Contestants are graded against Pinnacle numbers at the time of post.
  6. Must hit 60% or better to be declared a winner of the $1,000 prize.
  7. Cannot play a game more than once or both sides of the same game.
 
Last edited:
mr merlin

mr merlin

EOG Master
So far Mr Kitty says he's declining, many of us are trying to get him to do it, hopefully he changes his mind.

60% is chicken feed for a guy like him who seems to come close on 10 team parlays constantly.
 
jimmythegreek

jimmythegreek

The opening odds start here
As lap once again deliberately misses my point much to the chagrin of John and I because that's just how he is, but kind of surprising with Jammer's judgement sans the latter impression, I never complained about multiple chances. It's moreso about skipping the loyal without getting even one shot in return that haven't tried recently while others get to run it back consecutively. One of many adjustments JK seems to deliberately overlook.

Perhaps the ones unaware will now put their index fingers over their "brains" and mutter 'oh' to themselves. Don't you just love how the controversial here jumps on others misreading the opinionated? Clear one's throat and the mighty take it as a complaint. Jokester central here.
 
Last edited:
mr merlin

mr merlin

EOG Master
I thought for sure he'd do it although I admire that he's sticking to his convictions. Just as you should never allow a book to screw you twice the same goes for allowing JK to cheat a guy out of a contest twice.

Onward and upward.

1748800910224.png
 
J

Jammer

EOG Dedicated
mr merlin said:
I thought for sure he'd do it although I admire that he's sticking to his convictions. Just as you should never allow a book to screw you twice the same goes for allowing JK to cheat a guy out of a contest twice.

Onward and upward.

View attachment 7473242
Click to expand...
They cheated him- thought he put in a play that was not allowed per the rules, then he went off the deep end for the rest of the month.
 
C

ComptrBob

EOG Master
Jammer said:
They cheated him- thought he put in a play that was not allowed per the rules, then he went off the deep end for the rest of the month.
Click to expand...

The jackass deliberately sabotaged his chance in the contest with illegal plays. He's a complete shit for brains. Down over 270u if you take away his one bogus +150000 politics pick.

I'm waiting for JK's first play.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top