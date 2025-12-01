EOG's Grand Challenge presented by BetDSI (HEIM is our December contestant)

John Kelly

John Kelly

Rules:
  1. Contestant will post 30 plays in 30 days (one play per day) starting the first of the month.
  2. Games must be played by month's end.
  3. Major North American team sports only: NFL, CFL, NCAAF, NBA, WNBA, NCAAB, NHL, MLB, MLS and NWSL.
  4. Full-game sides, run lines and totals -110 or LOWER.
  5. Contestants are graded against Pinnacle numbers at the time of post.
  6. Must hit 60% or better to be declared a winner of the $1,000 prize.
  7. Cannot play a game more than once or both sides of the same game.
 
John Kelly said:
Bestvof luck to one of EOG's good guys.
Everybody has typos but we can draw a conclusion with this one. JK has already "mailed it in" by quickly starting the heimy thread and going to sleep. If he is still getting paid by whatever idiots own this forum, it is a disgrace. JK quit doing his job for years. Can trace it back to when he lost his radio gig. Stopped doing blogs and stopped doing moderator duties.
 
If JK was really interested in heimy's bogus thread, he would have noticed typo and corrected. Didn't even check. Hit post and and hit the pillow!
 
Dell Dude said:
This thread has officially began....lol
 
Since everyone is wishing you GL and BOL, I tried thinking of something different to post, something unique, something clever, but I got nothing, so GL Heim
 
Good luck Heim. By the way, your Vikings tt UNDER 16.5 pick was brilliant! 60 scoreless minutes surpassing Don Drysdale's 58 scoreless innings!
 
Heim said:
Come on up 15 going into the fourth, Grant hits a off balance meaningless 3 with 1.5 to fuck me.
Brings back bad beat memories from over 30 years ago. My betting group had a $1k 3 teamer with one game left, Nuggets -6 and up 8 vs TWolves. TWolves were 0-6 from 3, hit a 3 from behind mid-court with 2 seconds left. Poof goes $6k.
 
