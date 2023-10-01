EOG's Grand Challenge presented by BetDSI (HEIM is our October contestant)

Rules:



Contestant will post 30 plays in 30 days (one play per day) starting the first of the month.

Games must be played by month's end.

Major North American team sports only: NFL, CFL, NCAAF, NBA, WNBA, NCAAB, NHL, MLB and MLS.

Full-game sides and totals -110 or LOWER.

Contestants are graded against Pinnacle numbers at the time of post.

Must hit 60% or better to be declared a winner of the $1,000 prize.

Cannot play both sides of the same game.