EOG's Grand Challenge presented by BetDSI (HOWID is our September contestant)

Rules:
  1. Contestant will post 30 plays in 30 days (one play per day) starting the first of the month.
  2. Games must be played by month's end.
  3. Major North American team sports only: NFL, CFL, NCAAF, NBA, WNBA, NCAAB, NHL, MLB, MLS and NWSL.
  4. Full-game sides, run lines and totals -110 or LOWER.
  5. Contestants are graded against Pinnacle numbers at the time of post.
  6. Must hit 60% or better to be declared a winner of the $1,000 prize.
  7. Cannot play a game more than once or both sides of the same game.
 
And it would only be half as worse agreeing not to run out the grounder. Sad part is that most of it was officially run out without picks.33% was reduced to 20.
 
railbird said:
Coco gauff -133 over osaka
yeah I know, fade the mamasan; had to settle for -150 at DK ... and a smashing time will be had by all ...

not a lot left in the tennis kitty after Sinner -1200 nyuck nyuck ...

"mama-say mama-sa ma-ma-ko-sa," which originates from the 1972 song "Soul Makossa" by Cameroonian musician Manu Dibango. In Dibango's native Duala language, the phrase roughly translates to "I will dance" or simply "dance".
considering ... conn +10.5 hell they can cover that in their sleep

tigers -103, decent versus southpaws; just hate betting teams after landmark wins, ie 80th in this case

Cowboys-Eagles currently OTB at pinnacle for some reason
 
Cowboys back up... considering the under 47.5 which is -111 ... try and grab it when/if it qualifies ...
 
This would be a good time to tell the story you told me about old time hockey contest you participated. Maybe somebody remembers the details?
 
FISHEAD might remember. Bushy might remember. It is a great unsolved mystery. I signed a Cwissy confidentiality agreement. I can't tell.
 
the way I handled it there would most likely preclude anybody remembering anything; different handle, thread immediately deleted; gone way down the netherworld; cheers ...
 
Screw Andrews said:
I think that's the most foolish "sharp" play of week 1 NFL.....we will see come Sunday....I love the over 47- for that game
I did hold my nose, can't remember how I was talked into it for real $ ... something about the strongest week 1 trend heavily preferring ''divisional home dogs between 3.5-6'' ..

bol ...
 
in the last 25 years if you blindly bet all week one divisional dogs you are showing solid profit ...
 
