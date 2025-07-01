EOG's Grand Challenge presented by BetDSI (JACK STEWART is our July contestant)

OK, here's the pick. Surgical joke coming later. There are several games I kinda like tonight -1.5 runs including the Cubs and Rangers but in the end neither of those teams will probably bat in the 9th inning. Going with the Astros and a starter with an almost 8/1 strikeout to walk ratio vs. Rockies pitcher with an OVER 8 run ERA at home.



Stros -1.5



-105 Hardrock



And thanks so much to everyone for all the good wishes. They are much appreciated.