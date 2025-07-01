EOG's Grand Challenge presented by BetDSI (JACK STEWART is our July contestant)

Born Gambler
Staff member
Rules:
  1. Contestant will post 30 plays in 30 days (one play per day) starting the first of the month.
  2. Games must be played by month's end.
  3. Major North American team sports only: NFL, CFL, NCAAF, NBA, WNBA, NCAAB, NHL, MLB, MLS and NWSL.
  4. Full-game sides, run lines and totals -110 or LOWER.
  5. Contestants are graded against Pinnacle numbers at the time of post.
  6. Must hit 60% or better to be declared a winner of the $1,000 prize.
  7. Cannot play a game more than once or both sides of the same game.
 
OK, here's the pick. Surgical joke coming later. There are several games I kinda like tonight -1.5 runs including the Cubs and Rangers but in the end neither of those teams will probably bat in the 9th inning. Going with the Astros and a starter with an almost 8/1 strikeout to walk ratio vs. Rockies pitcher with an OVER 8 run ERA at home.

Stros -1.5

-105 Hardrock

And thanks so much to everyone for all the good wishes. They are much appreciated.
 
Woodrow Wilson said:
The price you're using is fine for currently it's +108 at Pinnacle.

Lines at other books aren't relevant for the GC. Each selection must be -110 or lower at Pinnacle.
Even this retard knows the Pinnacle rule. I say let it pass. It's another stupid rule. Not graded by units. As long as clearly legal line, ok. But kane is right. If it was me, loser and dq.
 
Dell Dude said:
Even this retard knows the Pinnacle rule. I say let it pass. It's another stupid rule. Not graded by units. As long as clearly legal line, ok. But kane is right. If it was me, loser and dq.
I'm just having a little fun, I like Jackie, hope he takes this bitch down
 
Shit ton of sharp money on the Rocks, can't imagine why, maybe a rookie pitcher making his first career start in Coors, only thing I can think of
 
On the Pinnacle home page, below "BETTING RESOURCES" you'll see a tab that offers "AMERICAN ODDS" or "DECIMAL ODDS."

Jack's opening selection certainly qualifies for a checked swing and called ball within the JK Good Guy GC handbook.
 
Woodrow Wilson said:
On the Pinnacle home page, below "BETTING RESOURCES" you'll see a tab that offers "AMERICAN ODDS" or "DECIMAL ODDS."

Jack's opening selection certainly qualifies for a checked swing and called ball within the JK Good Guy GC handbook.
Thanks Woodrow. Appreciate that info. Trust me I was not trying to pull a fast one. The rules state picks are graded by Pinny lines. I made sure it qualified with the Pinny line but thought it was ok to quote any line as long as it already was also good at Pinny.
 
Rocky start for JACK.

Final score: 6-5, Houston.

The Astros won the game, but failed to cover the run line.

Next.

0-1
 
Not as bad as what mikey Henneman did to me. Bet $10,000 on Tigers tl. Was everything I had left. 3 insurance runs B8. 7-2. At the LV Hilton following the ticker. 2 out, 3 run blast Brewers. 12 seconds later, solo blast. 14 seconds later, 7-6 FT.
 
2nd one, all balls put 3 teamer for $20,000 something. NBA under the 1st play. Flew to clevfan Airport and driver the rest of the way to Sparty. Could not get the fucking score. No internet back then. Finally as I arrive in Least Lansing:

"And in overtime..."

Didn't have to hear any more. Won the other 2 NFLe.
 
Couple others. Pretty much last bet ever if not literally last bet Vegas. Last game of 5 team for miracle refresh before I have to go delinquent $40,000 in credit cards. Cwissy Webber Golden State vs Washington. I went delinquent. Final one, Sparty at Minnesoda to complete suicide pawlay. It didn't complete and Monday morning, I went back to shop class with Shawn Respert. The asshole who cost me a payout.
 
jack stewart said:
I did read the rules Buddy. And I checked Pinny line before putting in the play so I knew it was OK. However I wasn't sure how to convert it to 11/10.
I posted in the other GC thread that the Pinnacle line is used for grading (Rule 5).

Posting the Hardrock line as a comment is fine. It's less confusing to use American odds and just post Pinny from their website.
 
