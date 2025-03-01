EOG's Grand Challenge presented by BetDSI (JAMMER is going to "run it back")

We have two challenges taking place this month.



JAMMER has been asked by BetDSI management to return in March and "RUN IT BACK" after going 18-6 in February and conquering EOG's Grand Challenge.



JAMMER has accepted the March challenge.



The regularly-scheduled contest will put RAILBIRD in the spotlight while JAMMER will return for a special encore performance.



Note: JAMMER is 30-9 over his last 39 selections in this Grand Challenge space.



Yowza!