Toglodo Domains for Sale

EOG's Grand Challenge presented by BetDSI (JIMMYTHEGREEK is our May contestant)

John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member

Messages
117,425
Rules:

*Contestant will post 30 plays in 30 days (one play per day) starting the first of the month.

*Games must be played by month's end.

*Major North American team sports only: NFL, CFL, NCAAF, NBA, WNBA, NCAAB, NHL, MLB, MLS and NWSL.

*Full-game sides, run lines and totals -110 or LOWER.

*Contestants are graded against Pinnacle numbers at the time of post.

*Must hit 60% or better to be declared a winner of the $1,000 prize.

*Cannot play a game more than once or both sides of the same game.
 
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