EOG's Grand Challenge presented by BetDSI (RAILBIRD is our March contestant)

John Kelly

John Kelly

Rules:
  1. Contestant will post 30 plays in 30 days (one play per day) starting the first of the month.
  2. Games must be played by month's end.
  3. Major North American team sports only: NFL, CFL, NCAAF, NBA, WNBA, NCAAB, NHL, MLB, MLS and NWSL.
  4. Full-game sides, run lines and totals -110 or LOWER.
  5. Contestants are graded against Pinnacle numbers at the time of post.
  6. Must hit 60% or better to be declared a winner of the $1,000 prize.
  7. Cannot play a game more than once or both sides of the same game.
 
kane said:
JK, can Dell post a live hockey play using a two way line with no OT that doesn't exist? Asking for a friend
If DELL follows the rules, he will have a chance to conquer the Challenge.

If he doesn't follow the rules, we will move on to April.
 
Because of an unexplained contest dating error, JK's 'standings' will once again be due no later than March 4th as originally scheduled.
 
Declare me winner of the previous August bogus challenge

Pay me $1000

Let me bet Tennis and golf 🏆

Since you are not going to do any of those things, kindly fuck off. I donate this stupid contest month to kane. If he doesn't want it, Woodscum Conway.
 
railbird said:
if dell declines id like to be the march contestant
Batter up.

Pinch-hitting for Dell Dude, the one and only RAILBIRD...
 
