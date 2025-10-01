EOG's Grand Challenge presented by BetDSI (SHARKY99 is our October contestant)

John Kelly
Born Gambler
Staff member
Rules:
- Contestant will post 30 plays in 30 days (one play per day) starting the first of the month.
- Games must be played by month's end.
- Major North American team sports only: NFL, CFL, NCAAF, NBA, WNBA, NCAAB, NHL, MLB, MLS and NWSL.
- Full-game sides, run lines and totals -110 or LOWER.
- Contestants are graded against Pinnacle numbers at the time of post.
- Must hit 60% or better to be declared a winner of the $1,000 prize.
- Cannot play a game more than once or both sides of the same game.