EOG's Grand Challenge presented by BetDSI (WADE is our April contestant)

John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member

Messages
117,392
Rules:

*Contestant will post 30 plays in 30 days (one play per day) starting the first of the month.

*Games must be played by month's end.

*Major North American team sports only: NFL, CFL, NCAAF, NBA, WNBA, NCAAB, NHL, MLB, MLS and NWSL.

*Full-game sides, run lines and totals -110 or LOWER.

*Contestants are graded against Pinnacle numbers at the time of post.

*Must hit 60% or better to be declared a winner of the $1,000 prize.

*Cannot play a game more than once or both sides of the same game.
 
Dell Dude said:
Wade prop bets:

Mr Kelly over 33.5 -333
Mr Kelly under 33.5 +222

wins over 12.5 +222
win under 12.5 -333
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I'll bet the wins over.
This fucking idiot has it made. All he has to do is figure out which team has the most black coaches and bet against them every game
 
Fuck Wade and fuck JK. I stayed out of Jammer's 2 threads. I'm not staying out of this thread. Mirror bogus challenge.

Spo +5 -110 (Fagduel)

Dell Dude 0-0

This is what I would have done. Baskets spreads, sticks ml's and puck line, bases ml's and rl.
 
Woodrow Wilson said:
I hear there was some bargaining to increase the prize to $1,200, but it fell short.

However, Pakistani soccer is still being considered.

Good luck Wade.
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It's cricket not soccer

I'm watching the Multan Sultans game now on Willow TV

IPL(Indian Premier League cricket) and PSL(Pakistan Super League cricket) should be in this contest instead of MLS and NWLS

IPL team Royal Challengers Bengaluru just sold for $1.78 Billion USD to a group that included Blackstone

Cricket is huge but not in America

That team will be worth $5 Billion in a few years and Blackstone knows that
 
ZzyzxRoad said:
I'll bet the wins over.
This fucking idiot has it made. All he has to do is figure out which team has the most black coaches and bet against them every game
Click to expand...
JK- let me know know when this miserable, depressed old turd makes a legit sports or gambling post? This nut job is only here to amuse himself and troll people. That’s how he gets through his miserable day. Sad motherfucker.
 
Not a problem losing 1st one. Fuck Spo and the Heat. Gave up 53 1st qtr and lost despite hitting 24 threes. Pathetic doesn't even begin. I hope they finish 10th and lose 1st pee in game then "run it back" same rooster for the 3rd straight year. Because of my divisions rosters, now comfortable betting NHL. doggy ml's don't scare me.
 
But who shit the second diaper? JK for feeling sorry or Wade himself for hopelessly begging?

We'll likely get a decision by the contest 2:00 warning. Perhaps a diaper threeNA is required.
 
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