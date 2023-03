John Kelly said: Best of luck to a scrappy cancer survivor and a friend to many here at EOG.



Go Winky! Click to expand...

TYVM to JK for this opportunity.In this thread I am only going to make (up to) 33 posts.1: This one.2-31 or 2-32: A post for every pick made during the month. Because I have 31 days to make 30 picks it means I can take one day off if I so choose. If I choose to do so I will post that I am skipping a day.32 or 33: A last one.THAT!IS!IT!People can chime in and say all they want. I will not reply/respond/like anything they post. That means when a certain-someone starts hijacking this thread he can do all he wants - I will not respond to anything.........never mind the fact I have him on IGNORE so I don't see his posts anyway.Each day I have from 12:01A to 11:59P to post a play. Some days I might push that 11:59P time and that might very well be the case on March 1 (Almost certainly a Big West play and don't be shocked if a decent number of plays are from that Conference........there is one matchup I am on my knees hoping happens in the Tourney because if so it will be as ugly of a blowout as it can get). I am 99% sure I know what my play will be on March 4 but I also know that play will not be posted until minutes before the game.Don't be surprised to see plays such as: NHL faves to win in Regulation (So I can get them below -110) or NHL/MLB teams laying -2.5 goals/runs to also get it below -110.So until some time on March 1.................................