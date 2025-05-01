EOG's Grand Challenge presented by BetDSI (WINKYDUCK is our May contestant)

John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
Rules:

  1. Contestant will post 30 plays in 30 days (one play per day) starting the first of the month.
  2. Games must be played by month's end.
  3. Major North American team sports only: NFL, CFL, NCAAF, NBA, WNBA, NCAAB, NHL, MLB, MLS and NWSL.
  4. Full-game sides, run lines and totals -110 or LOWER.
  5. Contestants are graded against Pinnacle numbers at the time of post.
  6. Must hit 60% or better to be declared a winner of the $1,000 prize.
  7. Cannot play a game more than once or both sides of the same game.
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
Best of luck to WINKYDUCK.

About five weeks ago, WINKY suffered a severe personal loss when his mother, the most influential person in his life, passed away.

Here's what WINKY wrote about his mother 37 days ago:

www.facebook.com

Erik Schuman

It is with the truly utmost of sadness that I have to make this post. At 10:19 PM (Meaning less than an hour ago) on Tuesday, March 25, Louise Schuman passed away at the age of...29 :-) I appreciate...
www.facebook.com www.facebook.com
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top