ESPN gets into sports betting with Penn entertainment.

. . . looks like it will be in the 16 states in which Penn currently is licensed . . . [I haven't closely followed all the ins and outs of who is operating where since the Supreme Court overturned PASPA -- interesting in the abstract, but I have other fish to fry]
 
Like I say, I don't stay on . . . uh, top . . . of things as much as you, Top.

From this website, it looks like Barstool Sportsbook (run by Penn??) was in 16 states prior to this deal: AZ CO IA IL IN KS LA MA MD MI NJ OH PA TN VA & WV

https://www.barstoolsports.com/ [toward the right of the home page]

I've seen the Barstool Sports name in passing in my twitter feeds in my sundry curated NFL and/or sports betting lists, but I really haven't paid much attention to what it was. (So many folks jumping into the pool after PASPA was overturned. I just don't keep up with all the gyrations where it doesn't impact what I do here in LV.)

From the website, it looks like Barstool Sports is sort of the Maxim magazine of sports betting websites (without quite as many hotties). So -- in terms of limits and lines -- it was a book mostly designed for fleecing squares (uh, other than Squarepants)?
 
blueline

blueline

Disney characters teaching us how to bet?
Donald Duck teaching us about teasers?
Looking forward to the ads/promo videos
 
