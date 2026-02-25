boston massacre
It has now been made Official.
The Democratic Party hates America.
It's an ( Illegals First ) Party.
Trump just Proved it.
It's on record.
And Nobody on the Planet Earth Will Prove me Wrong.
Guarantee !
“If you agree with this statement, then stand up and show your support. The first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens, not illegal immigrants.”
With great timing and a gift for performance and storytelling, Trump pauses and lets the applause grow. He luxuriated in the moment as the Democrats sat there, stone-faced, thinking it would play well at MS-Now. It probably will. Trump wanted all of America to see it and remember it. He set a trap. They walked right into it.
Trump Made the Democrats an Offer They Couldn't Refuse, But They Did.By now, the video has gone viral with Trump asking a simple question:
