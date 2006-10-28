Ex-heavyweight champ Trevor Berbick found dead

Associated Press

KINGSTON, Jamaica -- Former heavyweight champion Trevor Berbick was found dead in a church courtyard Saturday with chop wounds to his head in a suspected homicide.
Berbick, who was believed to be 52 and was beset by legal problems after his retirement from the ring, lost his heavyweight title to Mike Tyson and was the last boxer to fight Muhammad Ali.
Berbick's body was discovered about 6:30 a.m. in his hometown parish of Portland, constable Beverly Howell said. He was pronounced dead by a local doctor in the courtyard.
Police had no word on what kind of weapon was used or how many people were involved in Berbick's death, Howell said.
After beating Ali in 1981 in a unanimous decision in the Bahamas, Berbick went on to win the WBC heavyweight title four years later in a decision over Pinklon Thomas. His reign was short, however, as a 20-year-old Tyson knocked Berbick out in the second round of their bout on Nov. 22, 1986, to become the youngest heavyweight champion in history.

In his loss to Tyson in Las Vegas, Berbick was knocked down twice in the second round. After trying to get up from the second knockdown he fell another two times.

AP Photo/Douglas C. Pizac
In November 1986, Trevor Berbick (left) was stopped in the second round by Mike Tyson, who at age 20 became the youngest heavyweight champion in history.



Berbick fought from 1976 to 2000, finishing with a 50-11-1 record, including 33 knockouts. He also fought for Jamaica at the 1976 Olympics in Montreal. He was a strong puncher who moved well and had the potential to be a lasting force in the heavyweight division before Tyson's emergence.
In spanning the Ali and Tyson eras, Berbick beat such fighters as Iran Barkley, Greg Page and John Tate. Among his losses were those to Buster Douglas, Renaldo Snipes and Larry Holmes.
Berbick's career soured after his loss to Tyson, and he began to run into legal trouble.
In 1991, Berbick was convicted of misdemeanor assault for attacking his former business manager, who testified the boxer put a gun to her head and accused her of stealing money from him.
The following year, he was convicted in Florida of raping a family baby sitter and was sentenced to four years in prison. He also was convicted in 1992 of second-degree grand theft for forging his ex-wife's signature to get a mortgage on a home.
After serving 15 months in prison, Berbick was deported from the United States. He went to Canada, where he lived for a time following the 1976 Olympics. He eventually moved back to the United States but was deported a second time.
He had been living in Portland parish since 2002. Recently, he had been coaching boxing at clinics in Trinidad.
Though Berbick was believed to be 52, according to boxing records, other reports said he was as old as 56 or as young as 49.
"Legally, I'm a spirit," he once said. "I have no age."
Re: Ex-heavyweight champ Trevor Berbick found dead

Trevor Berbick

From Boxrec Boxing Encyclopedia

Name: Trevor Berbick
Career Record: click
Nationality: Canadian
Birthplace: Port Anthony, Jamaica
Hometown: Montreal, QC, Canada
Born: 1954-08-01
Died: 2006-10-28
Age at Death: 52
Stance: Orthodox
Height: 6' 2
Reach: 78?
Trainers: Eddie Futch, Sam Solomon

  • Represented Jamaica at the 1976 Montreal Olympics as a Heavyweight.
  • Berbick was found dead on October 28, 2006. He was apparently murdered. Police reported that Berbeck's body was found at 6:30a.m. in a church courtyard at Portland, Jamaica. Detectives were treating Berbeck's death as a homicide, as he had chop wounds to the head.
  • Berbick was listed as 52 at the time of his death, but other news reports put his age anywhere between 49 and 56.
  • Berbick had been twice deported from the United States.
  • He reportedly was teaching boxing at a local church group in Jamaica.
 
Re: Ex-heavyweight champ Trevor Berbick found dead

his being "found dead in a church courtyard" obviously indicates suicide..
 
Re: Ex-heavyweight champ Trevor Berbick found dead

seem that many boxers have this same type of fortune...its sad
 
Re: Ex-heavyweight champ Trevor Berbick found dead

don't think it was suicide with hatchet marks on the back of his head....unless he is one talented individual
 
Re: Ex-heavyweight champ Trevor Berbick found dead

Three cheers for the champ yall.....it takes some doing to win the heavyweight championship.
 
Re: Ex-heavyweight champ Trevor Berbick found dead

KINGSTON, Jamaica -- A 20-year-old man was arrested in connection with the killing of former heavyweight champion Trevor Berbick, who was bludgeoned and left to die in a church courtyard next to his family's home in a rural hamlet.


Several residents of the remote farming community in Norwich district said the suspect was involved in a land dispute with the troubled boxer.
Les Green, a Scottish detective who this year was appointed assistant police commissioner of the violence-wracked nation, refused to identify the man before his arraignment, which has not been scheduled.
"We have some very good information from witnesses, and we have recovered a weapon we believe was used in the assault," he said Sunday.
Green would not say what kind of weapon was recovered or where it was found. Forensic tests would be completed on the weapon Monday, he said.
Police would not say if others were suspected of being involved in the slaying of Berbick, who is best remembered as boxing legend Muhammad Ali's final opponent in 1981. Green said detectives were investigating whether a family conflict sparked the attack, but he declined to provide further details.
"A domestic argument may be the root of the attack on Trevor Berbick, and detectives have been working hard on this inquiry," Green said. "They have interviewed some significant witnesses."
Investigators arrested the suspect several hours after Berbick's body was discovered about 6:30 a.m. Saturday in his hometown parish of Portland, about 80 miles east of Kingston. Berbick, who was believed to be 52, was pronounced dead by a local doctor in the church courtyard next to the three-bedroom house where he was raised.
Detective Sgt. Kenneth Bailey of the Port Antonio police station in Portland told The Jamaica Gleaner that Berbick was last seen alive early Saturday at a nearby bar.
"The body had four wounds to the back of the head, as he was probably attacked from behind," Bailey told the newspaper. "The impression and damage done to the skull have indicated that a machete may have been used by his attacker or attackers to murder him."
After beating Ali in 1981 in an unanimous decision in the Bahamas, Berbick went on to win the WBC heavyweight title fours years later in a decision over Pinklon Thomas. His reign was short, however, as a 20-year-old Mike Tyson knocked out Berbick in the second round Nov. 22, 1986, to become the youngest heavyweight champ.
He fought from 1976 to 2000, finishing with a record of 50-11 with one draw and 33 knockouts. He also fought for his Caribbean homeland at the 1976 Montreal Olympics.
Following his retirement from the ring, Berbick was convicted in the U.S. for sexual assault, grand theft and burglary.
"We have our challenges in life, but Trevor seemed to handle his challenges very badly," said C. Lloyd Allen, former president of the Jamaica Boxing Board and a close friend. "Once he lost to Tyson, he just went down a slippery slope."
In 1991, Berbick was convicted for attacking his former business manager, who testified the boxer put a gun to her head and accused her of stealing money from him.
The following year, he was convicted of raping a family baby sitter in Florida and was sentenced to four years in prison. He also was convicted in 1992 for forging his former wife's signature to get a mortgage on a home.
After 15 months in prison, Berbick was deported from the U.S. He went to Canada, where he lived for a time following the 1976 Olympics. He eventually moved back to the U.S., but was deported a second time.
Funeral arrangements have not been announced by Berbick's family.
Re: Ex-heavyweight champ Trevor Berbick found dead

Thanks JT .... Hope the SOB Fries....Killing someone with a Hatchet is about as bad as it gets :+clueless
 
